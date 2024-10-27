Roundup: Simsbury falls to Platt, Granby/Canton prevails

MERIDEN, Oct. 25, 2024 – Tim Wright cause two touchdown passes including a seven-yard reception from quarterback Austen Standish in the fourth quarter as Platt High slipped by Simsbury, 21-20 on Friday night at Falcon Field.

The Panthers (3-3) scored the final 14 points of the game to beat the Trojans (2-4).

Simsbury led 14-7 at the half on a four-yard TD run from Cole Roberts and a 36-yard TD reception from QB Patrick Matyczyk to Shane Butler.

Simsbury expanded their lead to 20-7 when Matczyk scored on a 37-yard touchdown run. The extra point attempt failed. But Platt pulled within six points on Wright’s 26-yard touchdown reception from Standish, 20-13.

Matyczyk led Simsbury with 82 yards rushing and one touchdown on 11 carries. At quarterback, he completed 12-of-19 passes for 164 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Max Konopka led the Simsbury defense with 11 tackles, two for a loss and a sack. Will Davignon had 10 tackles and one interception while Kevin Wojtowicz had nine tackles.

The challenge doesn’t get easier next week as Simsbury travels to face undefeated New Britain (6-0) on Friday night at Willow Brook Park in New Britain at 7 p.m.

Platt 21, Simsbury 20

At Meriden

Platt (3-3) 7 0 7 7 — 21

Simsbury (2-4) 14 0 6 0 — 20

First quarter

P: Austen Standish 1 run (Jesus Vasquez kick)

S: Shane Butler 36 pass from Patrick Matyczyk (Nolan Pendergast kick)

S: Cole Roberts 4 run (Pendergast kick)

Third quarter

S: Matyczyk 37 run (kick fails)

P: Tim Wright 26 pass from Standish (Vasquez kick)

Fourth quarter

P: Wright 7 pass from Standish (Vasquez kick)

Individual leaders

RUSHING: Simsbury – Max Konopka 5-10, Cole Roberts 10-2, Patrick Matyczyk 11-82

PASSING: Simsbury – Matyczyk 12-19-1, 164

RECEIVING: Simsbury – James Kerwin 2-63, Shane Butler 2-45, Stephen Wharton 3-28

NOTABLE: Simsbury – Konopka 11 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 sack; Will Davignon 10 tackles, 1 interception, Lauro 5 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, Kevin Wojtowicz 9 tackles

Granby/Canton 28, Stafford co-op 14

STAFFORD, Oct. 25, 2024 – Hayes Horst ran for a team-high 117 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries to lead the Granby/Canton football team to a 28-14 win over the Stafford/East Windsor/Somers co-op squad on Friday night. QB Vincent Forte also ran for 90 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bears (4-1). Granby/Canton hosts Ellington on Friday night in Granby.

Granby/Canton 28, Stafford co-op 14

At Stafford

Granby/Canton (4-1) 7 7 7 7 -28

Stafford co-op (3-4) 0 7 7 0 — 14

First quarter

G: Hayes Horst 5 run (Horst kick)

Second quarter

G: Vincent Forte 21 run (Horst kick)

S: Jelliston 58 pass from Houle (kick good)

Third quarter

G: Horst 2 run (Horst kick)

S: Wolf 30 pass from Houle (kick good)

Fourth quarter

G: Forte 11 run (Horst kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Forte (GC) 16-90, 3 TDs, Horst (GC) 26-117, 1 TD, Carter Chambers (GC) 8-48

PASSING: Forte (GC) 7-of-9, 112 yards

RECEIVING: Chambers (GC) 4-35

NOTE: Chambers had an interception

Tolland 42, Lewis Mills 6

BURLINGTON, Oct. 26, 2024 – Destin Wood ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns as Tolland (5-1) dominated Lewis Mills, 42-6 on Saturday. Brayden O’Connor had a 91-yard kickoff return for the Eagles while Evan Johnson ran 98 yards on eight carries.

McKinley Casey scored the only touchdown for Mills (1-5) on a 72-yard run.

Tolland 42, Lewis Mills 6

At Burlington

Tolland (5-1) 14 14 7 7 — 42

Lewis Mills (1-5) 0 0 6 0 — 6

First quarter

T: Brayden O’Connor 91 kickoff return (Will Restall kick)

T: Destin Wood 2 run (Restall kick)

Second quarter

T: Wood 10 run (Restall kick)

T: Wood 2 run (Restall kick)

Third quarter

LM: McKinley Casey 72 run (kick failed)

T: Symon Snyder 43 run (Restall kick)

Fourth quarter

T: Jonah Parent 4 run (Restall kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Tolland – Mason Pease 2-19, Brayden O’Connor 3-6, Symon Snyder 3-50, Ben Gordon 2-12, Evan Johnson 8-98, Destin Wood 27-210, Jonah Parent 3-6

PASSING: Tolland –no attempts

RECEIVING: Tolland – none

RHAM 27, Farmington 0

HEBRON, Oct. 26, 2024 – The Raptors scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to hand the River Hawks their fifth straight loss. Farmington has been shutout three times and in the last two contests.

Daniel Chomick scored two touchdowns for RHAM (4-3), one on a 90-yard reception from QB Caden Bellmore and the second coming on a fumble return.

RHAM 27, Farmington 0

At Hebron

Farmington (1-5) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Tolland (4-3) 0 0 14 13 — 27

Third quarter

R: Luke Auteri xx pass from Caden Bellmore (xxx kick)

R: Daniel Chomick 90 pass from Bellmore (xxx kick)

Fourth quarter

R: Jacob Wazer xx run (kick failed)

R: Chomick xx fumble return (xxx kick)