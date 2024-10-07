Simsbury finishes strong to beat Enfield for first win of season

ENFIELD, Oct. 4, 2024 – Quarterback Patrick Matczyk ran for three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass as the Simsbury High football team snapped an seven-game losing streak with a 33-15 win over Enfield in CCC Tier II contest on Friday.

Matczyk ran for 60 yards on nine carries and completed 8-of-11 passes for 142 yards and no interceptions for the Trojans (1-3, 1-1 CCC Tier II). He scored on touchdown runs of 10, 39 and three yards.

Enfield (2-2, 0-1 CCC Tier II) took a 9-0 lead but Simsbury cut the lead to two when Matczyk found Alex Medina on a 79-yard touchdown pass. Nolan Pendergast kicked the extra point to cut the lead to 9-7.

In the third quarter, Matczyk scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to the Trojans a 16-9 lead. A touchdown from Enfield cut the Simsbury lead to one, 16-15. But Simsbury scored three unanswered touchdowns to close out the victory.

Max Konopka had a strong game on both sides of the ball. He scored on a 23-yard run. Defensively, he led the Trojans with 13 solo tackles, three sacks and five tackles for losses.

“It was a good game,” Simsbury High coach Dave Masters said. “We had a slow start but built the momentum and finished with a great fourth quarter.

“We didn’t break when facing tough situations but rose to the fight,” he said. “I am proud of the boys for staying together and working it out.”

Simsbury has a bye week this weekend and returns to action on Thursday, Oct. 17 when they host Conard at 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury 33, Enfield 15

At Enfield

Simsbury (1-3) 0 7 12 14 — 33

Enfield (2-2) 9 0 6 0 — 15

First quarter

En: Sawyer Pequita 4 run (kick good)

En: Safety

Second quarter

S: Alex Medina 79 pass from Patrick Matczyk (Nolan Pendergast kick)

Third quarter

S: Matczyk 10 run (conversion fails)

En: Josiah Upson 3 pass from Pequita (kick fails)

S: Matczyk 39 run (conversion fails)

Fourth quarter

S: Max Konopka 23 run (Pendergast kick)

S: Matczyk 3 run (Pendergast kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Enfield – Jacob Beiler 1-2, Parker Salvas 3-25, Sawyer Pequita 21-131, 1 TD, Jonathan Hewitt 13-75; Simsbury – Matczyk 9-60, Konopka 5-51, Cole Roberts 10-16, Metz 2-4, Soto 1-minus two

PASSING: Enfield – Parker Salvas 6-15-2, 79, Sawyer Pequita 4-7-0, 16, 1 TD; Simsbury – Patrick Matczyk 8-11-0, 142

RECEIVING: Enfield – Tomaz Kusta 3-13, Joel Schmidt 2-25, Jakahi Sims 1-13, Josiah Upson 4-44, 1 TD; Simsbury – Alex Medina 2-87, Butler 3-42, Cole Roberts 1-8, Andew Kerwin 1-4, Metz 1-1

NOTE: Konopka 13 solo tackles, 3 sacks and 5 tackles for losses