Somers and Ellington share NCCC girls title, Bolton rolls to boys cross country crown

Somers’ Stephanie Burzynski became just the third girl since 1980 to win a third consecutive North Central Connecticut Conference (NCCC) championship in cross country on Wednesday to help the Spartans win a share of their fifth straight league championship in Bolton.

By sweeping the top three spots, Somers beat Ellington, 34-51, to win a share of the league title. Ellington finished undefeated in the dual meet portion of the schedule. Teams earn one point for each team they beat in dual meets and one point for each team they beat at the league championship meet.

Ellington won a piece of their first NCCC championship since 2018. Somers has won the league title for the last four years and won in 2019. There was no league champion crowned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Somers’ Kylie Raymond won three consecutive individual NCCC titles from 2017-19 and Ellington’s Jessica O’Connor won three straight from 1989-91.

In the boys race, Bolton had four runners in the top 10 to win their first NCCC championship since 2007 with a 34-68 win over Suffield, which had won a share of the last four NCCC titles. Bolton’s Shepard Livingston won his first league title with a time of 16:41.39 over the 3.1 mile course in Bolton. He is the first league champion for the Bulldogs since Adam Seften won in 2010.

2024 NCCC championships

At Bolton

BOYS

Team results — Bolton 34, Suffield 68, Somers 100, Coventry 133, Rockville 143, Ellington 154, Stafford 180, Canton 190, Granby 224, Windsor Locks 262, East Granby 310

Top 10 individuals: Shepard Livingston, Bolton, 16:41.39 for 3.1 miles at Bolton, 2. Andrew Organ, Suffield, 16:59, 3. Dominic Lombardo, Bolton 17:10, 4. Davin Duffy, Bolton, 17:40, 5. Brayden Dunn, Coventry, 17:48, 6. Jake Breton, Somers, 17:53, 7. Caleb Zahner, Ellington, 18:07, 8. Nathan Peskin, Suffield, 18:09, 9. Jack Grasso, Windsor Locks, 18:10, 10, Chris Allinson, Bolton, 18:11

Canton runners: 18. Ethan Lindquist 19:00, 31. George Redford 19:52, 36. Liam Vincent 20:11, 54. Colin Morisano 21:51, 55. Zach Redford 21:56, 59. William Ryan 22:26, 66. Andrew Rossi 24:22

League champion (teams get 1 point for each dual meet win and 1 point for each team beaten at the league championship meet): 1. Bolton 21, 2. Suffield 19, 3. Somers 17, 4. Coventry 15, 5. Rockville 12, 6. Stafford 11, 7. Elington 10, 8. Canton 7, 9. Granby 5, 10. Windsor Locks 3, 11. East Granby 1, 12. East Windsor 0

NCCC dual meet records: Bolton 11-0, Suffield 10-1, Somers 9-2, Coventry 8-3, Stafford 7-4, Rockville 6-5, Ellington 5-6, Canton 4-7, Granby 3-8, Windsor Locks 2-9, East Granby 1-10, East Windsor 0-11

2024 NCCC championship results (boys)

GIRLS

Team results – Somers 34, Ellington 51, Rockville 94, Suffield 101, East Granby 136, Granby 144, Canton 147, Stafford 189

Top 10 individuals: Stephanie Burzynski, Somers, 19:33.70 for 3.1 miles at Bolton, 2. Julia Settevendemie, Somers, 20:04, 3. Ava DePeau, Somers 20:42, 4. Dahlia Livingston, Bolton, 21:07, 5. Karla Greenwood, Ellington 21:29, 6. Jenna Luoma, Ellington 21:45, 7. Abigail Prentiss, Stafford, 21:55, 8. Amber Fox, Bolton, 21:57, 9. Natalie Ho, Suffield, 22:06, 10. Scarlett McKenzie, Ellington, 22:18

Canton runners: 11. Macy McCullough 22:32, 29. Juliana Cavanaugh 25:03, 32. Melodie Millner 25;34, 54. Stella Eck 27:41, 58. Julianne Lynch 28:04, 68. Madeline McDermott 31:58

League champion (teams get 1 point for each dual meet win and 1 point for each team beaten at the league championship meet): 1. Ellington and Somers 17, 3. Rockville 12, 4. Suffield 11, 5. East Granby 10, 6. Granby 8, 7. Canton 7, 8. Stafford 4, 9. Coventry 3, 10. Bolton, East Windsor and Windsor Locks 0

NCCC dual meet records: Ellington 11-0, Somers 10-1, Rockville 7-3, Suffield and East Granby 7-4, Canton and Granby 6-5, Stafford 4-7, Coventry 3-7, Bolton 0-8, East Windsor and Windsor Locks 0-9

2024 NCCC championship results (girls)