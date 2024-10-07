Sun beat Minnesota to force decisive game 5 in WNBA semifinal

The Connecticut Sun are still alive in the WNBA playoffs.

After a lackluster performance in game three, the Sun played with passion and a bit more focus in beating the Minnesota Lynx, 92-83 on Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Arena to tie the best-of-5 WNBA semifinal series at 2-2.

Game 5 will be Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Target Center in Minneapolis with the winner earning a spot in the WNBA championship series against the New York Liberty, who eliminated the two-time defending league champion Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

The last time the Sun played in a winner-take-all game 5 in the WNBA semifinals, the Sun erased a nine-point deficit and scored the final 18 points of the game to beat the Chicago Sky, on the road, to earn a spot in the 2022 WNBA finals.

On Sunday, the Sun trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half but didn’t flinch.

Ty Harris returned to the starting lineup after injuring an ankle in Connecticut’s first round series win over Indiana and gave the Sun a boost with a with a postseason career-high 20 points and three rebounds. She was 4-for-5 from three-point range and logged a postseason high 30 minutes in the win.

Alyssa Thomas finished two rebound shy of a triple-double, notching 18 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and one steal.

DeWanna Bonner tallied 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block, while DiJonai Carrington added a postseason career-high 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Marina Mabrey came off the bench in tonight’s game, adding 10 points, three rebounds and one block in 34 minutes of action.

Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 29 points, a game-high 13 rebounds, three assists and a block but the Sun slowed down the remainder of the Lynx squad. Former Sun guard Courtney Williams had 11 points with former Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman adding 16 points and two steals.

“I am proud of our team,” Sun coach Stephanie White said. “We bounced back. Our backs were against the wall. Our second half effort, defensively, was outstanding and that is the way it has to be all of the time. The way we moved the ball, shared the ball and spaced the floor was really good.

“But the job isn’t done. We have to be even better (on Tuesday).”

The Sun trailed by as many as 10 points in the first quarter, but closed the gap to seven, 22-15, heading into the second period. Both teams scored 28 points in the second quarter, with Minnesota taking a 50-43 lead at halftime.

The Lynx shot a blistering 58.1% (18-of-31) in the first half, going 9-of-14 (64.3%) from beyond the arc, while the Sun shot 46.9% (15-of-32) from the floor through 20 minutes.

Connecticut began the second half on a 14-7 run to tie the game, 57-57, with 5:46 to play in the third period.

Tied at 63, Bonner took a nice pass from Carrington to give the Sun a 65-63 lead before Mabrey drained a three-point shot to extend the lead to five, 66-69 with 1:14 remaining in the quarter.

The Sun led by five after three quarters and began the fourth on a 6-2 spurt to extend their lead to nine, 74-65, with 7:20 to play in the game. The Sun lead by as many 15 down the stretch and were able to hang on late to take the 10-point victory, 92-82.

“At this point you know each other inside and out,” White said. “It is about players making plays. It’s about the extra effort, the hustle plays. It is about not being denied, finding something deep inside you that just allows you to come out on top.”

Notable

With 11 assists on the day, Thomas moved into fourth all-time in assists in WNBA postseason history, passing Chelsea Gray. She now has 307 assists in her playoff career.

After giving up nine Minnesota three-point field goals in the first half, the Sun held the Lynx to just one three-point make (1-of-12) in the second half.

DeWanna Bonner moved into first all-time in defensive rebounds in WNBA postseason history, passing Candace Parker. She now has 490 defensive rebounds in her playoff career.

Alyssa Thomas recorded her 27 th WNBA playoff game with at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists, extending her all-time lead over Candace Parker (20).

WNBA playoff game with at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists, extending her all-time lead over Candace Parker (20). With the win, the Sun move to 3-5 in Game 4s and 13-16 when facing elimination.

Connecticut 92, Minnesota 82

At Uncasville

Minnesota (82) Carleton 2-11 0-0 6, Collier 9-15 9-10 29, Smith 3-4 1-2 9, McBride 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 4-9 2-2 11, Hiedeman 6-10 3-3 16, Zandalasini 1-2 0-0 3, Hines-Allen 1-1-1 3, Juhasz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 16-18 82

Connecticut (92) Bonner 8-12 1-2 18, Thomas 8-17 2-2 18, Jones 3-6 1-2 7, Carrington 6-10 2-2 15, Harris 7-11 2-2 20, Mabrey 4-10 0-0 10. Burton 0-1 4-4 4, Nelson Ododa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-97 12-14 92

Minnesota 22 28 13 19 — 82

Connecticut 15 28 25 24 — 92

Three-point goals: Minnesota 10-16 (Carleton 2-11, Collier 2-3, Smith 2-3, McBride 1-2, Williams 1-1, Hiedeman 1-3, Zandalasini 1-1, Hines Allen 0-2); Connecticut 8-15 (Bonner 1-2, Carrington 1-1, Harris 4-5, Mabrey 2-6, Burton 0-1)

WNBA semifinals

(3) Connecticut at (2) Minnesota

Sunday, Sept. 29

Connecticut 73, Minnesota 70

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Minnesota 77, Connecticut 70

Friday, Oct. 4

Minnesota 90, Connecticut 81

Sunday, Oct. 6

Connecticut 92, Minnesota 82, series tied 2-2

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m., if necessary, ESPN2