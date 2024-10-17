Thomas earns spot on the All-WNBA first team for second straight year

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas was named to the All-WNBA First Team, the league announced. This marks the second All-WNBA First Team honor of Thomas’ career (2023, 2024). She was also named to the All-WNBA Second Team in 2022.

League MVP A’ja Wilson of Las Vegas was also named to the first team along with Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, the league defensive player of the year, along with New York forward Breanna Stewart and Indiana rookie guard Caitlin Clark. Wilson and Collier were unanimous selections on all 67 ballots in voting by a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Thomas enjoyed a successful 2024 season, leading the Connecticut Sun to a franchise best 28 wins during regular season action. She averaging 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals over 40 regular season contests.

Thomas collected numerous accolades this season including WNBA All-Star, WNBA All-Defensive Second Team, WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month (May) and WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week (5.21).

The 11-year league veteran also added to her league-leading total with three regular season triple-doubles. She now has 11 regular season triple-doubles and remains the only player in WNBA history to record more than two triple-doubles in a single regular season

In 2024, Thomas moved into first all-time in franchise history in steals (494), field goals made (1,502) and double-doubles (82).

Thomas joins Tina Charles (2011, 2012) as the only other Connecticut Sun player in franchise history to be named to the All-WNBA First Team twice in their Sun careers.

Wilson earned a spot on the First Team for the third consecutive season and fourth time overall. She averaged a WNBA-record 26.9 points a game, led the league in blocks with 2.58 a game and was second in the league in rebounding at 11.9 per game.

Collier, a three-time All-WNBA Team selection, was voted to the First Team for the second consecutive season. She averaged 20.4 points and a career-high 9.7 points a game

Voting for the All-WNBA Team was conducted at the conclusion of the regular season.

This is the seventh All-WNBA Team selection for Stewart, who makes her sixth appearance on the First Team. Stewart averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game and was on the WNBA All-Defensive team for the third straight season.

Clark is the first rookie since Candace Parker in 2008 to be selected to the All-WNBA First Team, and the fifth rookie so honored since 2000, joining Sue Bird (2002), Tamika Catchings (2002) and Diana Taurasi (2004).

Clark, the WNBA Rookie of the Year averaged 19.2 points, a WNBA-high 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.33 steals. She recorded a WNBA-record 337 assists and led the league with 122 three-pointers made, the second-highest total in league history.

The 2024 All-WNBA Second Team consists of Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, Phoenix Mercury guard-forward Kahleah Copper, Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and Liberty center Jonquel Jones.

Ogwumike is an All-WNBA Team choice for the seventh time, Jones for the fifth time and Ionescu and Ogunbowale for the third time each. Copper makes her debut on the All-WNBA Team.