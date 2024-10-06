Two late goals lift Loudoun past Hartford, 2-0

HARTFORD, Oct. 5, 2024 – Loudoun United scored twice in the final 16 minutes of regulation to beat the Hartford Athletic, 2-0 in a key USL Championship contest at Trinity Health Stadium.

With the win, Loudoun (11-11-8) solidified their spot in eighth place for the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. Loudoun has 41 points with three games remaining while Hartford (10-13-7) has 37 points with four games remaining.

Keegan Tingey and Wesley Leggett scored second-half goals to lead Loudoun United as Hartford’s seven-match unbeaten streak came to an end.

In the 74th minute, Hartford defender Beverly Makangila received a yellow card for a handball inside the Hartford box, leading to a Loudoun penalty kick. Loudoun’s Keegan Tingey buried the penalty kick with ease with his first goal of the season.

Less than ten minutes later, Loudoun’s Abdellatif Aboukoura played a beautiful through-ball to Wesley Leggett who struck a strong left-footed shot past the Hartford goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro in the 83rd minute of play. The eighth goal by Leggett this season gave Loudoun a two-goal lead and helped the Red-And-White secure a massive three points on the road.

“Our guys really stepped up to the plate and got it done,” Loudoun coach Ryan Martin said. “When you see the resiliency and the lessons they have learned across the year come into play, it speaks tremendously of the character of this group.”

Hartford returns to action on Saturday by hosting North Carolina FC at 7:30 p.m. The regular season ends Oct. 26. The Athletic have a makeup match with Tampa Bay to fit in the final three weeks of the season as they make a push for the playoffs.

Loudoun United 2, Hartford 0

At Hartford

Loudoun (11-11-8) 0 2 — 2

Hartford (10-13-7) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Tingley (PK), 74; Leggett, 83; Assists: Aboukoura; Shots: Hartford, 11-8, Shots on target: Hartford, 4-2; Saves: Loudoun, 3-2