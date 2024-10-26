UConn defense carries Huskies past Rice for fifth win

EAST HARTFORD, Oct. 26, 2024 – The Connecticut defense stood tall on Saturday in a 17-10 win over Rice at Rentschler Field as the Huskies secured their fifth win of the season.

UConn (5-3) limited Rice to just 178 total yards and three points on offense while getting nine tackles for a loss, two sacks and 11 broken up passes. Rice went three-and-out eight times and were just 2-for-16 on third down.

The Huskies had their problems on offense but managed to scrap together enough offense in the second half to secure the win. Durrell Robinson’s 68-yard run gave the Huskies their first lead of the game in the third quarter, 7-3.

On the first play of the team’s second drive of the second half, Robinson back blew through the line of scrimmage and then up the right sideline untouched for a 68-yard touchdown run to get the Huskies on the board and a lead they would never let go of.

For UConn and Robinson, it was the longest run of the season and got the UConn offense moving. Robinson would go on to carry it 15 times for 132 yards in the win, his second 100-yard effort this season, and score his fifth touchdown on the year.

Cam Edward’s four-yard run in the fourth quarter extended the lead to 14-3 before Chris Freeman hit a 30-yard field goal to give UConn a 17-3 lead. A 34-yard pass from QB Nick Evers to Skyler Bell set up Edward’s touchdown run.

After Freeman’s second field goal, Owl back Quinton Jackson ripped off a 100-yard return to pay-dirt, pulling the Owls within 17-10 with 3:28 left. It was the first time UConn allowing a kickoff return for a touchdown since 2015 against Houston.

UConn linebacker Tui Faumuina-Brown made 10 tackles, 1.5 for loss, with a forced fumble and two pass break-ups. Defensive tackle Dal’Mont Gourdine had four of UConn’s pass break-ups.

UConn 17, Rice 10

At East Hartford

Rice (2-6) 3 0 0 7 — 10

UConn (5-3) 0 0 7 10 — 17

First quarter

R: Tim Horn 23 FG, 2:35

Third quarter

C: Durell Robinson 68 run (Chris Freeman kick), 7:02

Fourth quarter

C: Cam Edwards 4 run (Freeman kick), 10:15

C: Freeman 30 FG, 3:40

R: Quinton Jackson 100 kickoff return (Horn kick), 3:28

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Rice – Connors 20-46, Jackson 6-37, Devillier 6-7; UConn – Robinson 15-132, Brown 9-44, Edwards 8-11, Evers 11-minus 3

PASSING: Rice – Devillier 14-30-0, 88; UConn – Evers 9-24-1, 128

RECEIVING: Rice – Sykes 3-24, Walker 2-24, Connors 4-13, Campbell 1-11, Chiaokhio-owman 3-10, Mojarro 1-6; UConn – Bell 3-47, Sheffield 3-41, Gathings 2-23, Hansen 1-17