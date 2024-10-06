Walter W. Lowell, 92, Canton

Walter Wheeler Lowell, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and esteemed golf professional, passed away peacefully at his home on September 16, 2024, at the age of 92. Born on July 30, 1932, in Hartford, CT, Walter’s life began the same year the Canton Public Golf Course opened on the family’s farm-a fitting start for a man whose life would become synonymous with golf and community service.

Walter is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Phyllis (Stumpf), his loving daughters, Dawn Lowell and Heather Garvin, and his cherished granddaughters, Bet Miller (and husband Brian) and Sarah Miner-Smith (and husband Marcus). His legacy lives on through his six great-grandchildren and his brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Bette Lowell. He was predeceased by his parents, James B. and Ruth (Wheeler) Lowell, his brother and sister-in-law, James B. Jr. and Barbara Lowell, nephew Mark Lowell, and son-in-law Dana Garvin.

A proud graduate of Kingswood School and the University of Connecticut, where he earned a two-year degree in Turf Management, Walter’s life was intertwined with the game of golf from an early age. He began his career as the golf course superintendent and became the PGA Professional in 1962 and also Club manager in 1968 of Canton Public Golf Course. His leadership in the golf community was profound, serving as President of the Connecticut PGA for two terms and co-founding the Connecticut PGA/CSGA Julius Boros Challenge Cup alongside Widdy Neale.

Walter’s passion for golf extended to his service on the PGA of America’s Rules Committee for championships and two Ryder Cups. As District Vice President of the PGA of America from 1975-1977, he played a pivotal role in advancing women’s membership in the PGA. His contributions were recognized by numerous awards, including the Connecticut PGA and PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year in 1978, as well as induction into the Connecticut Golf Hall of Fame in 1979, the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 2005, and the Connecticut PGA Hall of Fame in 2008. The Connecticut PGA honored Walter in 2001 by creating the Walter Lowell Public Golf Course Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes public golf courses for promoting and growing the game. Walter was an Honorary Life President of the Connecticut PGA. In 2000, Walter Lowell and his family were named the Family of the Year by the Metropolitan Golf Writers’ Association.

Beyond his professional achievements, Walter was deeply committed to his community. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Collinsville. In his younger years, he was actively involved with the Canton Fire Department, serving as treasurer. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge 29, Cawasa Grange 34, and the Canton Planning Commission.

Walter served his country with pride, spending two years in the Army during the Korean War, where he served in the honor guard in New York City and as a Military Policeman in Germany.

Walter was known for his humble wisdom, often sharing his favorite quote from Henry Van Dyke, found on the back of his business card: “Use what talents you possess: The woods would be very silent if no birds sang there, except those that sang best.”

Visiting hours will be on Friday, November 8, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton, CT. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 55 River Road in Collinsville, CT.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Connecticut Section PGA Golf Foundation, 219 Addison Road, Suite 402, Glastonbury, CT 06033, or the Trinity Episcopal Church Collinsville Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 374, Collinsville, CT 06019. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Walter’s “Book of Memories” at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Walter’s legacy of kindness, leadership, and service will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

