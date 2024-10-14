Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 14-20, 2024

Monday, Oct. 14

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton at Rockville

Tuesday, Oct. 15

BOYS SOCCER

Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

South Windsor at Avon, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Hall, 6 p.m.

Canton at Housatonic, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hall at Avon, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at CCC championships at Wickham Park, Manchester. Boys, 3 p.m., girls, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon, Newington at Farmington

Wednesday, Oct. 16

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at Haddam-Killingworth, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton at Valley Regional, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Northwestern at Canton, 5:15 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at NW Catholic, 6 p.m.

Ellington at Canton, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC championships at Bolton

Thursday, Oct. 17

FOOTBALL

Conard at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at EO Smith, 3:45 p.m.

Stafford at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at CCC championships at Stanley Golf Course

Friday, Oct. 18

FOOTBALL

NW Catholic at Avon, 6 p.m.

Granby at Coventry co-op, 6:30 p.m.

Plainville at Lewis Mills, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown at Farmington, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

Canton at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ellington at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

East Windsor at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

FIELD HOCKEY

Stonington at Avon, 11:15 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wake Forest at UConn, noon

ROAD RACING

Hartford Marathon and Half-Marathon, 8 a.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford Athletic at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

