Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 14-20, 2024

Monday, Oct. 14
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Rockville
Tuesday, Oct. 15
BOYS SOCCER
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
South Windsor at Avon, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Hall, 6 p.m.
Canton at Housatonic, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Hall at Avon, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at CCC championships at Wickham Park, Manchester. Boys, 3 p.m., girls, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Newington at Farmington
Wednesday, Oct. 16
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Haddam-Killingworth, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at Valley Regional, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Northwestern at Canton, 5:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 6 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC championships at Bolton
Thursday, Oct. 17
FOOTBALL
Conard at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at EO Smith, 3:45 p.m.
Stafford at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at CCC championships at Stanley Golf Course
Friday, Oct. 18
FOOTBALL
NW Catholic at Avon, 6 p.m.
Granby at Coventry co-op, 6:30 p.m.
Plainville at Lewis Mills, 6:30 p.m.
Middletown at Farmington, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
Canton at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ellington at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
East Windsor at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
FIELD HOCKEY
Stonington at Avon, 11:15 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wake Forest at UConn, noon
ROAD RACING
Hartford Marathon and Half-Marathon, 8 a.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford Athletic at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
