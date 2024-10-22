Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 21-27, 2024

Tuesday, Oct. 22

BOYS SOCCER

Farmington 3, Avon 0

Canton 2, East Granby 2, OT

Glastonbury 4, Simsbury 1

Middletown 3, Lewis Mills 1

Granby 5, Stafford 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon 1, Farmington 1

Stafford 2, Granby 1

Glastonbury 2, Simsbury 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton 5, Somers 0

E.O. Smith 1, Lewis Mills 0

Enfield at Farmington

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton 3, East Granby 0

Granby 3, Bolton 0

Maloney 3, Lewis Mills 0

Farmington at East Lyme

GIRLS SWIMMING

Newington at Farmington

BOYS GOLF

CIAC Division II championships: Berlin 313, Shepaug 316, Wethersfield 317

BOYS SOCCER

At Canton

East Granby (9-3-3) 0 1 1 0 — 2

Canton (6-6-3) 1 0 1 0 — 2

Goals: Brad Balach (C), Sawyer Martin (C); David Dziedzic (EG), Cole Malinowski (EG); Assist: James Canny (C); Saves: Owen Weller (C) na, Ian Rodriguez (EG) na; Corner kicks: Canton 13-5; NOTE: Two OT sessions were five minutes each. They were not sudden death.

BOYS GOLF

CIAC Division II championship

At New Britain

Teams – Berlin 313, 2. Shepaug 316, 3. Wethersfield 317, 4. Pomperaug 325, 5. Avon 327, 6. Immaculate 330, 7. Joel Barlow 331, 8. Notre Dame-Fairfield 332, 9. NW Catholic 332, 10. Lewis Mills 333, 11. Masuk and New Fairfield 336, 13. St. Joseph 337, 14. Brookfield 341, 15. Weston 356. Others teams: Rocky Hill, Bethel, Stratford

Top individuals: Tyler Asadourian, Rocky Hill, 69 at Stanley Golf Course, 2. Brennan Myers, Berlin; Gavin Giroux, Shepaug and Max Pawlowski, Bethel 71; 5. Colin Hoyt, Immaculate, 74, 6. Justin Crossen, Wethersfield, 76, 7. Alex Parker, Lewis Mills, Geoff Machado, Avon, 77, 9. C.J. Previdi, Immaculate, Cooper Mason, NW Catholic and Connor Zukowski, ND-Fairfield 78

Avon golfers — 7. Geoff Machado 77, 24. Stephen Westrick 81, Niki Buerkler 82, Dylan Seaburg 87, Jude Turner 90

Lewis Mills golfers – 7. Alex Parker 77, 12. Will Dixon 79, 52. Avery Tiso 88, 53. Gavin Lubinsky 89, 53. Brett Harding 89

Monday, Oct. 21

BOYS SOCCER

Lewis Mills 0, Nonnewaug 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Lakeville 5, East Granby 1

FIELD HOCKEY

NW Catholic 6, Avon 0

Conard 2, Simsbury 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Farmington 3, Avon 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-10)

Canton 3, Valley Regional 2

Weaver 3, East Granby 1

Lewis Mills 3, Middletown 0

Glastonbury 3, Simsbury 0

BOYS SOCCER

Lewis Mills 0, Nonnewaug 0

At Burlington

Nonnewaug (9-1-5) 0 0 — 0

Lewis Mills (6-5-3) 0 0 — 0

Saves: Anthony Poudrier-(LM) 2; Lincoln Nichols (No) 7; Of note: In the first of the renewed rivalry with Nonnewaug, both teams battled to a 0-0 tie on senior night.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Farmington 3, Avon 0

At Avon

Farmington (18-1) 25 25 25

Avon (11-9) 10 11 10

NOTE: Farmington is tied for No. 3 in the latest top 10 coaches poll.

FOOTBALL

TOP 10 POLLS

The GameTimeCT top 10 football poll as voted by sportswriters and broadcasters.

Week 6, Oct. 21, 2024

First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis. School Rec Pts LW Class 1. Windsor (23) 5-0 714 2 MM 2. Hand (1) 5-0 630 4 M 3. Darien 4-1 620 5 L 4. New Canaan 4-1 528 6 L 5. Greenwich 4-1 473 1 LL 6. Newtown 6-0 429 9 L 7. Staples 4-1 420 3 LL 8. Masuk 4-1 348 10 MM 9. Brookfield 5-0 299 nr M 10. St. Joseph 4-1 296 8 MM Others receiving votes: West Haven (4-1) 215, Killingly (5-0) 200, Ansonia (5-0) 191, Fairfield Prep (4-1) 190, Maloney (2-2) 132, Naugatuck (5-0) 89, New Britain (4-0) 74, Windham (4-0) 45, Brookfield (4-0) 36, Rockville (5-0) 30, Glastonbury (3-1) 26, Sheehan (4-1) 16, Bristol Central (4-0) 15, Bethel (4-0) 9, North Haven (3-2) 8, Cheshire (3-2) 8, Fairfield Ludlowe (3-1) 7. The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GameTimeCT; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Ned Griffen, GameTimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3. Did not vote: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant.

The Hartford Courant top 10 football poll as voted by state coaches.

Week 6, Oct. 21, 2024

First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification: School Rec Pts LW Class 1. Windsor (9) 5-0 382 2 MM 2. Hand (4) 5-0 350 4 M 3. Darien 4-1 322 5 L 4. New Canaan 4-1 308 8 L 5. Greenwich 4-1 270 1 LL 6. Staples 4-1 239 3 LL 7. West Haven 5-1 184 9 LL 8. Brookfield 5-0 168 nr M 9. Newtown 6-0 167 nr L 10. Masuk 4-1 166 10 MM Also receiving votes: St. Joseph (4-1), 156 points; Bunnell (4-1), 109; Tie, Fairfield Prep (4-1) and New Britain (5-0), 82; Ansonia (5-0), 81; Killingly (5-0), 77; Naugatuck (5-0), 49; Wilton (3-2), 30; Glastonbury (4-1), 23; Notre Dame-W.H. (3-2), 22; Maloney (2-3), 15; Tie, North Haven (4-2) and Windham (5-0), 9; Capital Prep/Achievement First (5-0), 8; Bristol Central (5-0), 7. Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

Upcoming events

Wednesday, Oct. 23

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton at East Granby, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Enfield, 6 p.m.

Canton at Thomaston, 3:45 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Southington, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Canton, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

FOOTBALL

East Catholic at Avon, 6 p.m.

Granby/Canton at Stafford co-op. 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury at Platt, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at Bolton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bolton at Canton, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

FOOTBALL

Farmington at RHAM, noon

Tolland at Lewis Mills, noon

CROSS COUNTRY

CIAC championships at Wickham Park, Manchester

Avon at Class MM championships

Canton at Class SS championships

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Rice at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Orange City (CA), 10 p.m. (regular season finale)

