Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 21-27, 2024

BOYS SOCCER
Farmington 3, Avon 0
Canton 2, East Granby 2, OT
Glastonbury 4, Simsbury 1
Middletown 3, Lewis Mills 1
Granby 5, Stafford 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon 1, Farmington 1
Stafford 2, Granby 1
Glastonbury 2, Simsbury 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton 5, Somers 0
E.O. Smith 1, Lewis Mills 0
Enfield at Farmington
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton 3, East Granby 0
Granby 3, Bolton 0
Maloney 3, Lewis Mills 0
Farmington at East Lyme
GIRLS SWIMMING
Newington at Farmington
BOYS GOLF
CIAC Division II championships: Berlin 313, Shepaug 316, Wethersfield 317
BOYS SOCCER
Canton 2, East Granby 2, OT
At Canton
East Granby (9-3-3) 0 1 1 0 — 2
Canton (6-6-3) 1 0 1 0 — 2
Goals: Brad Balach (C), Sawyer Martin (C); David Dziedzic (EG), Cole Malinowski (EG); Assist: James Canny (C); Saves: Owen Weller (C) na, Ian Rodriguez (EG) na; Corner kicks: Canton 13-5; NOTE: Two OT sessions were five minutes each. They were not sudden death.
BOYS GOLF
CIAC Division II championship
At New Britain
Teams – Berlin 313, 2. Shepaug 316, 3. Wethersfield 317, 4. Pomperaug 325, 5. Avon 327, 6. Immaculate 330, 7. Joel Barlow 331, 8. Notre Dame-Fairfield 332, 9. NW Catholic 332, 10. Lewis Mills 333, 11. Masuk and New Fairfield 336, 13. St. Joseph 337, 14. Brookfield 341, 15. Weston 356. Others teams: Rocky Hill, Bethel, Stratford
Top individuals: Tyler Asadourian, Rocky Hill, 69 at Stanley Golf Course, 2. Brennan Myers, Berlin; Gavin Giroux, Shepaug and Max Pawlowski, Bethel 71; 5. Colin Hoyt, Immaculate, 74, 6. Justin Crossen, Wethersfield, 76, 7. Alex Parker, Lewis Mills, Geoff Machado, Avon, 77, 9. C.J. Previdi, Immaculate, Cooper Mason, NW Catholic and Connor Zukowski, ND-Fairfield 78
Avon golfers — 7. Geoff Machado 77, 24. Stephen Westrick 81, Niki Buerkler 82, Dylan Seaburg 87, Jude Turner 90
Lewis Mills golfers – 7. Alex Parker 77, 12. Will Dixon 79, 52. Avery Tiso 88, 53. Gavin Lubinsky 89, 53. Brett Harding 89
Monday, Oct. 21
BOYS SOCCER
Lewis Mills 0, Nonnewaug 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Lakeville 5, East Granby 1
FIELD HOCKEY
NW Catholic 6, Avon 0
Conard 2, Simsbury 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Farmington 3, Avon 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-10)
Canton 3, Valley Regional 2
Weaver 3, East Granby 1
Lewis Mills 3, Middletown 0
Glastonbury 3, Simsbury 0
BOYS SOCCER
Lewis Mills 0, Nonnewaug 0
At Burlington
Nonnewaug (9-1-5) 0 0 — 0
Lewis Mills (6-5-3) 0 0 — 0
Saves: Anthony Poudrier-(LM) 2; Lincoln Nichols (No) 7; Of note: In the first of the renewed rivalry with Nonnewaug, both teams battled to a 0-0 tie on senior night.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Farmington 3, Avon 0
At Avon
Farmington (18-1) 25 25 25
Avon (11-9) 10 11 10
NOTE: Farmington is tied for No. 3 in the latest top 10 coaches poll.
FOOTBALL
TOP 10 POLLS
The GameTimeCT top 10 football poll as voted by sportswriters and broadcasters.
Week 6, Oct. 21, 2024
|First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|School
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Windsor (23)
|5-0
|714
|2
|MM
|2. Hand (1)
|5-0
|630
|4
|M
|3. Darien
|4-1
|620
|5
|L
|4. New Canaan
|4-1
|528
|6
|L
|5. Greenwich
|4-1
|473
|1
|LL
|6. Newtown
|6-0
|429
|9
|L
|7. Staples
|4-1
|420
|3
|LL
|8. Masuk
|4-1
|348
|10
|MM
|9. Brookfield
|5-0
|299
|nr
|M
|10. St. Joseph
|4-1
|296
|8
|MM
|Others receiving votes: West Haven (4-1) 215, Killingly (5-0) 200, Ansonia (5-0) 191, Fairfield Prep (4-1) 190, Maloney (2-2) 132, Naugatuck (5-0) 89, New Britain (4-0) 74, Windham (4-0) 45, Brookfield (4-0) 36, Rockville (5-0) 30, Glastonbury (3-1) 26, Sheehan (4-1) 16, Bristol Central (4-0) 15, Bethel (4-0) 9, North Haven (3-2) 8, Cheshire (3-2) 8, Fairfield Ludlowe (3-1) 7.
|The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GameTimeCT; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Ned Griffen, GameTimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3. Did not vote: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant.
The Hartford Courant top 10 football poll as voted by state coaches.
Week 6, Oct. 21, 2024
|First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:
|School
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Windsor (9)
|5-0
|382
|2
|MM
|2. Hand (4)
|5-0
|350
|4
|M
|3. Darien
|4-1
|322
|5
|L
|4. New Canaan
|4-1
|308
|8
|L
|5. Greenwich
|4-1
|270
|1
|LL
|6. Staples
|4-1
|239
|3
|LL
|7. West Haven
|5-1
|184
|9
|LL
|8. Brookfield
|5-0
|168
|nr
|M
|9. Newtown
|6-0
|167
|nr
|L
|10. Masuk
|4-1
|166
|10
|MM
|Also receiving votes: St. Joseph (4-1), 156 points; Bunnell (4-1), 109; Tie, Fairfield Prep (4-1) and New Britain (5-0), 82; Ansonia (5-0), 81; Killingly (5-0), 77; Naugatuck (5-0), 49; Wilton (3-2), 30; Glastonbury (4-1), 23; Notre Dame-W.H. (3-2), 22; Maloney (2-3), 15; Tie, North Haven (4-2) and Windham (5-0), 9; Capital Prep/Achievement First (5-0), 8; Bristol Central (5-0), 7.
|Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.
