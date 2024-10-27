Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024

Monday, Oct. 28
FIELD HOCKEY
Shepaug at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Conard, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CCC quarterfinal: Avon at Southington, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
BOYS SOCCER
CCC Tournament final: Glastonbury at Berlin (Sage Park), 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
CCC Tournament final: TBA at Berlin (Sage Park), 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NCCC first round: Suffield at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CCC semifinal at Conard
NCCC semifinals at higher seeds
Thursday, Oct. 31
FOOTBALL
Avon at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon, Simsbury at State Open championships at Wickham Park
Friday, Nov. 1
FOOTBALL
Ellington at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.
Simsbury at New Britain, 7 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NCCC championship at higher seed
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Georgia State at UConn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
FOOTBALL
Bristol Central at Farmington, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CCC Tournament championship at neutral site
