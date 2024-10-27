Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024

Monday, Oct. 28
FIELD HOCKEY
Shepaug at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Conard, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CCC quarterfinal: Avon at Southington, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29
BOYS SOCCER
CCC Tournament final: Glastonbury at Berlin (Sage Park), 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
CCC Tournament final: TBA at Berlin (Sage Park), 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NCCC first round: Suffield at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CCC semifinal at Conard
NCCC semifinals at higher seeds

Thursday, Oct. 31
FOOTBALL
Avon at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon, Simsbury at State Open championships at Wickham Park

Friday, Nov. 1
FOOTBALL
Ellington at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.
Simsbury at New Britain, 7 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NCCC championship at higher seed
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Georgia State at UConn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2
FOOTBALL
Bristol Central at Farmington, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CCC Tournament championship at neutral site

Canton’s Brad Balach (11, left) and East Granby’s Brendan Egan (12, right) battle for the ball during a NCCC game on Oct. 22. The two teams battled to a 2-2 tie in overtime.

Previous results

Previous Fall 2024 results
Oct. 21-27, 2024
Oct. 14-20, 2024
Oct. 7-13, 2024
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024
Sept. 23-29, 2024
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results
June 3-June 9, 2024
May 28-June 2, 2024
May 20-27, 2024
May 13-19, 2024
May 6-May 12, 2024
April 29-May 5, 2024
April 22-28, 2024
April 15-21, 2024
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April  7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results
March 11-23, 2024
March 4-10, 2024
Feb. 26-March 3, 2024
Feb. 19-25, 2024
Feb. 12-18, 2024
Feb. 5-11, 2024
Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
Jan. 22-28, 2024
Jan. 15-21, 2024
Jan. 8-14, 2024
Jan. 1-7, 2024
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results
Nov. 13-26, 2023 
Nov. 6-13, 2023
Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023
Oct. 23-29, 2023
Oct. 16-22, 2023
Oct. 9-15, 2023
Oct. 2-8, 2023
Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023
Sept. 18-24, 2023
Sept. 11-17, 2023 
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results
August 7-27, 2023
July 24-August 6, 2023
July 10-23, 2023
July 3-9, 2023
June 26-July 2, 2023
June 19-25, 2023
June 12-18, 2023

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Results