Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 7-13, 2023

Monday, Oct. 7
GIRLS SOCCER
Middletown at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Southington at Avon, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Canton, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8
BOYS SOCCER
Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Conard, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Hall at Canton, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon at Farmington, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Farmington, Simsbury, Lewis Mills at Avon Invitational at Hop Meadow CC, Simsbury
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinal, game 5: Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9
FIELD HOCKEY
Newington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Southington at Canton, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, Stafford at Granby, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Conard at Wethersfield, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at SMSA/Capital Prep (Colt Park), 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
NW Catholic at Avon, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Conard, 6 p.m.
Canton at Suffield, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Conard at Avon, 5 p.m.
Canton at SMSA, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA finals, Game 1: Connecticut/Minnesota winner at New York, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11
BOYS SOCCER
South Windsor at Canton, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton at CREC co-op, 11 a.m.
PRO SOCCER
North Carolina FC at Hartford Athletic, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA finals, game 2: Connecticut/Minnesota winner at New York, 3 p.m.

Canton’s Madi Dufresne (5, left) and Granby’s Jaden Clark (5, right) battle for the ball in Wednesday’s NCCC game in Canton. The two teams tied 2-2.

Previous results

Previous Fall 2024 results
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024
Sept. 23-29, 2024
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results
June 3-June 9, 2024
May 28-June 2, 2024
May 20-27, 2024
May 13-19, 2024
May 6-May 12, 2024
April 29-May 5, 2024
April 22-28, 2024
April 15-21, 2024
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April  7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results
March 11-23, 2024
March 4-10, 2024
Feb. 26-March 3, 2024
Feb. 19-25, 2024
Feb. 12-18, 2024
Feb. 5-11, 2024
Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
Jan. 22-28, 2024
Jan. 15-21, 2024
Jan. 8-14, 2024
Jan. 1-7, 2024
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results
Nov. 13-26, 2023 
Nov. 6-13, 2023
Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023
Oct. 23-29, 2023
Oct. 16-22, 2023
Oct. 9-15, 2023
Oct. 2-8, 2023
Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023
Sept. 18-24, 2023
Sept. 11-17, 2023 
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results
August 7-27, 2023
July 24-August 6, 2023
July 10-23, 2023
July 3-9, 2023
June 26-July 2, 2023
June 19-25, 2023
June 12-18, 2023

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Results