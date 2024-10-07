Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 7-13, 2023

Monday, Oct. 7

GIRLS SOCCER

Middletown at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Southington at Avon, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Canton, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

BOYS SOCCER

Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Conard, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hall at Canton, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Avon at Farmington, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon, Farmington, Simsbury, Lewis Mills at Avon Invitational at Hop Meadow CC, Simsbury

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA semifinal, game 5: Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

FIELD HOCKEY

Newington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Southington at Canton, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton, Stafford at Granby, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon, Conard at Wethersfield, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at SMSA/Capital Prep (Colt Park), 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

NW Catholic at Avon, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Conard, 6 p.m.

Canton at Suffield, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Conard at Avon, 5 p.m.

Canton at SMSA, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA finals, Game 1: Connecticut/Minnesota winner at New York, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

BOYS SOCCER

South Windsor at Canton, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at NW Catholic, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

FOOTBALL

Granby/Canton at CREC co-op, 11 a.m.

PRO SOCCER

North Carolina FC at Hartford Athletic, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA finals, game 2: Connecticut/Minnesota winner at New York, 3 p.m.

