Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 7-13, 2023

Monday, Oct. 7
GIRLS SOCCER
Middletown at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Southington at Avon, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Canton, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
BOYS SOCCER
Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Conard, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Hall at Canton, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon at Farmington, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Farmington, Simsbury, Lewis Mills at Avon Invitational at Hop Meadow CC, Simsbury
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinal, game 5: Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
FIELD HOCKEY
Newington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Southington at Canton, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, Stafford at Granby, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Conard at Wethersfield, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at SMSA/Capital Prep (Colt Park), 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
NW Catholic at Avon, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Conard, 6 p.m.
Canton at Suffield, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Conard at Avon, 5 p.m.
Canton at SMSA, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA finals, Game 1: Connecticut/Minnesota winner at New York, 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
BOYS SOCCER
South Windsor at Canton, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton at CREC co-op, 11 a.m.
PRO SOCCER
North Carolina FC at Hartford Athletic, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA finals, game 2: Connecticut/Minnesota winner at New York, 3 p.m.
