Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2024

Tuesday, Oct. 1

BOYS SOCCER

Canton 4, Windsor Locks 2

East Granby 6, Stafford 0

Granby 4, Rockville 1

Conard 2, Simsbury 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton 2, Windsor Locks 0

Stafford 2, East Granby 0

Granby 3, Rockville 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon 1, Lewis Mills 0

Glastonbury 7, Farmington 2

Granby 4, Enfield 1

Wethersfield at Simsbury

CROSS COUNTRY

Glastonbury, Avon at Southington

Farmington, NWC at Simsbury

Lewis Mills, Maloney at Plainville

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Glastonbury 3, Avon 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-17)

Farmington 3, Hall 0

Bristol Central 3, Lewis Mills 0

GIRLS SWIMMING

Conard 95, Farmington 89

St. Paul/Lewis Mills at Woodland

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Southington

NW at Simsbury

Conard 167, Lewis Mills 169. Medalist: Ethan Sholtis (LM) and Quinn Brennan (C) 38 at Rockledge CC

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA semifinal, game 2: Connecticut at Minnesota

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Glastonbury 3, Avon 0

At Glastonbury

Avon (9-4) 11 17 17

Glastonbury (10-3) 25 25 25

Highlights: Mia Weber (A) 5 kills, 7 digs; Maddie Vanvalkenburgh (A) 5 kills, 6 digs; Ferrari Jones (A) 4 blocks

BOYS GOLF

Conard 167, Lewis Mills 169

At West Hartford

Lewis Mills (169) Alex Parker 45, Will Dixon 45, Brett Harding 42, Gavin Lubinsky 44, Ethan Sholtis 38

Conard (167) Quinn Brennan 38, Ryan Barnum 42, Tyler Kuwada 40, Armen Arakelian 47, Torin McGoldrick 49

Medalist: Ethan Sholtis (LM) and Quinn Brennan (C) 38 at Rockledge CC; NOTE: Sholtis had two birdies.

Records: Lewis Mills 3-9

FIELD HOCKEY

The top 10 state field hockey poll as voted by state coaches.

Week 3, Monday, Sept. 30

Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Staples (5) 8-1 150 1 L 1. Darien (3) 9-0 150 2 L 3. Glastonbury 9-0 110 4 L 4. Wilton 7-1 107 8 L 5. Hand 9-1 88 3 S 6. Fairfield Ludlowe 8-1-0-1 80 4 L 7. Guilford 9-0-0-2 77 6 M 8. Branford 7-1 44 nr M 9. North Branford 7-0 36 7 S 10. Greenwich 6-3 31 nr L Also receiving votes: Stonington (7-0-0-1) 18, Pomperaug (5-3-2) 17, Immaculate (8-2) 16, Ridgefield (7-3) 15, New Milford (8-2-1) 8 Coaches Voting: Matt Arinello, Immaculate, Margaret Bristol, Canton, Janet Dickey, Westbrook, Dawn Hough, New Milford, Kitty Palmer, Guilford, Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk, Jenna Tucchio, Stonington

Monday, Sept. 30

FOOTBALL

Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby 13, CREC co-op 8

BOYS SOCCER

Avon 2, Southington 1

Berlin 5, Lewis Mills 0

Farmington 3, NW Catholic 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Southington

Wethersfield 2, Canton 1

Farmington 2, NW Catholic 1

Lewis Mills 4, Berlin 0

Simsbury 0, Conard 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton 1, Haddam-Killingworth 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bristol Eastern 3, Avon 1 (25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 25-8)

Lewis Mills 3, Canton 0 (25-20, 25-12, 27-25)

Farmington 3, Suffield 0

Granby 3, Housatonic 0

BOYS SOCCER

Avon 2, Southington 1

At Avon

Southington (3-3-3) 0 1 — 1

Avon (5-2-3) 1 1 — 2

Goals: Diego Garza (A), Ben Silverstein (A), Kevin Porzyck (S); Assist: Lucas Uribe (A) 2; Saves: Jordan Beaudoin (A) 2, Jon Plourd (S) 9; Shots: Avon, 15-6; Corner kicks: Avon, 6-3

Berlin 5, Lewis Mills 0

At Berlin

Lewis Mills (2-4-1) 0 0 — 0

Berlin (7-1-2) 1 4 — 4

Goals: Joey Francalangia (B) 2, Marcus Joshi (B), Michael Abayomi (B), Sam Abayomi (B); Saves: Marek Nardi (LM) 10, Omar Montanez (B) 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lewis Mills 3, Canton 0

At Burlington

Canton (4-4) 20 12 25

Lewis Mills (6-5) 25 25 27

Highlights: Sammie Mitchell (LM) 9 kills, 10 digs, Brooke Fallon (LM) 22 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces; Mikayla Howett (LM) 16 digs, 4 kills, 1 ace; Nora Wallace (C) 12 kills, Josie Wallance (C) 22 assists; Madisyn Reardon (C) 5 aces

Bristol Eastern 3, Avon 1

At Bristol

Avon (9-3) 15 23 26 8

Bristol Eastern (5-6) 25 25 24 25

Upcoming events

Wednesday, Oct. 2

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Suffield at Canton, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

East Granby, Windsor Locks at Canton (Stratton Brook Park), 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Farmington at Avon (Golf Club of Avon), 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

FOOTBALL

Lewis Mills at Rocky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

FOOTBALL

Avon at Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.

Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury at Enfield, 6 p.m.

Farmington at Bristol Eastern, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Stafford at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Glastonbury at Avon, 6 p.m.

Cantona t Stafford, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berlin at Avon, 5 p.m.

Canton at Coventry, 5:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA semifinal, game 3: Minnesota at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Temple at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Louden SC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA semifinal, game 4: Minnesota at Connecticut, TBA, if necessary

