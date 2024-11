2024 CIAC fall tournament results

Final four results from the state’s CIAC boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball tournaments.

BOYS SOCCER

Class LL semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Xavier vs. Trumbull at Foran, 6:30 p.m,

Greenwich vs. Farmington at Newtown, 7 p.m.

Championship

TBA at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

Class L semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Pomperaug vs. Cheshire at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 7 p.m.

Brookfield vs. Newington at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

TBA at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

Class M semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Ellington vs. Weston at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 7 p.m.

Tolland vs. Stonington at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

TBA at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

Class S semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Shepaug vs. Morgan at Newtown, 6 p.m.

Granby vs. Northwestern Regional at Windsor, 7:15 p.m.

Championship

TBA at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

GIRLS SOCCER

Class LL semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 12

St. Joseph vs. Ridgefield at Joel Barlow, 6:30 p.m.

Mercy vs. Amity at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 7 p.m.

Championship

TBA at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

Class L semifinals

Wednesday, Nov 13

New Canaan vs. Guilford at Foran, 6:30 p.m.

Woodstock Academy vs. Sacred Heart Academy at Rockville, 6:30 p.m.

Championship

TBA at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

Class M semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Lewis Mills vs. Tolland at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 7 p.m.

NW Catholic 4, Nonnewaug 0

Championship

TBA at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

Class S semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Coginchaug 3, Cromwell 1

Thomaston 2, Morgan 0

Championship

TBA at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

FIELD HOCKEY

Class L semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Staples 11, Fairfield Ludlowe 1

Darien 2, Wilton 1

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 16

Time TBA at Wethersfield

Class M semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Branford 4, Pomperaug 0

Guilford 2, Simsbury 0

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 16

Time TBA at Wethersfield

Class S semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Shepaug 2, Hand 1

Sacred Heart Academy 3, North Branford 2

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 16

Time TBA at Wethersfield

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class LL semifinals

Wednesday, Nov 13

Glastonbury vs. Southington, 6 p.m. at Plainville

Darien vs. Greenwich, 6 p.m. at Westhill

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 16

Time TBA at East Haven High

Class L semifinals

Wednesday, Nov 13

Farmington vs. East Lyme, 6 p.m. at East Hampton

Bristol Central vs. Woodstock Academy, 6 p.m. at Rockville

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 16

Time TBA at East Haven High

Class M semifinals

Wednesday, Nov 13

Joel Barlow vs. Seymour, 6 p.m. at Newtown

Sacred Heart Academy vs. Granby, 6 p.m. at SMSA

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 16

Time TBA at East Haven High

Class S semifinals

Wednesday, Nov 13

Immaculate vs. Coventry, 6 p.m. at New Britain

Lauralton Hall vs. Valley Regional, 6 p.m. at North Haven

Championship

Friday, Nov. 15

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. at SMSA