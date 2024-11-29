2024 CIAC football championships

Seedings and results from the six 2024 CIAC football championship tournaments.
CLASS LL
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Kennedy at Fairfield Prep, Rafferty Stadium
Manchester at Staples
New Britain at Greenwich
West Haven at Glastonbury
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 8
At higher seeds
Championship
Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14
Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford
Seedings: 1. Fairfield Prep (9-1), 2. Staples (9-1), 3. Greenwich (8-2), 4. Glastonbury (8-2), 5. West Haven (8-2), 6. New Britain (8-2), 7. Manchester (6-4), 8. Kennedy-Waterbury (7-3)
CLASS L
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame-WH at Naugatuck
Maloney at New Canaan
Amity at Newtown
Fairfield Ludlowe at Darien
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 8
At higher seeds
Championship
Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14
Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford
Seedings: 1. Naugatuck (9-1), 2. New Canaan (9-1), 3. Newtown (10-0), 4. Darien (8-2), 5. Fairfield Ludlowe (8-2), 6. Amity (8-2), 7. Maloney (6-4), 8. Notre Dame-West Haven (6-4)
CLASS MM
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
NW United at Windsor
Bunnell at Bristol Central
Masuk at Torrington
Wethersfield at Newington
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 8
At higher seeds
Championship
Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14
Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford
Seedings: 1. Windsor (10-0), 2. Bristol Central (9-1), 3. Torrington (9-1), 4. Newington (9-1), 5. Wethersfield (9-1), 6. Masuk (7-3), 7. Bunnell (8-2), 8. NW United co-op (9-1)
CLASS M
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
New London vs. Hand at Surf Club, Madison
Jonathan Law at Brookfield
Berlin at Rockville
Watertown at St. Joseph
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 8
At higher seeds
Championship
Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14
Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford
Seedings: 1. Hand (10-0), 2. Brookfield (10-0), 3. Rockville (9-1), 4. St. Joseph (7-3), 5. Watertown (7-3), 6. Berlin (7-3), 7. Jonathan Law-Milford (6-4), 8. New London (6-4)
CLASS SS
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Ellington at Killingly
Ledyard at Windham
Granby/Canton at Sheehan
Waterford vs. Bullard Havens at Kennedy Stadium, Bridgeport
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 8
At higher seeds
Championship
Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14
Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford
Seedings: 1. Killingly (9-0), 2. Windham (9-1), 3. Sheehan-Wallingford (8-2), 4. Bullard-Havens (7-3), 5. Waterford (8-2), 6. Granby/Canton (8-2), 7. Ledyard (6-4), 8. Ellington (6-4)
CLASS S
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Waterbury Career Academy at Capital Prep/AF
Valley Regional/Old Lyme at Ansonia
Woodland at Cromwell/Portland at Pierson Park, Cromwell
Bloomfield vs. East Catholic at Cheney Tech
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 8
At higher seeds
Championship
Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14
Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford
Seedings
Class S: 1. Capital Prep/Achievement First (10-0), 2. Ansonia (9-1), 3. Cromwell/Portland (9-1), 4. East Catholic (9-1), 5. Bloomfield (7-3), 6. Woodland Regional (7-3), 7. Valley Regional/Old Lyme (7-3), 8. Waterbury Career Academy (7-3)