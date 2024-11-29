Connect with us

Football

2024 CIAC football championships

Seedings and results from the six 2024 CIAC football championship tournaments.

CLASS LL
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Kennedy at Fairfield Prep, Rafferty Stadium
Manchester at Staples
New Britain at Greenwich
West Haven at Glastonbury
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 8
At higher seeds
Championship
Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14
Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford
Seedings: 1. Fairfield Prep (9-1), 2. Staples (9-1), 3. Greenwich (8-2), 4. Glastonbury (8-2), 5. West Haven (8-2), 6. New Britain (8-2), 7. Manchester (6-4), 8. Kennedy-Waterbury (7-3)

CLASS L
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame-WH at Naugatuck
Maloney at New Canaan
Amity at Newtown
Fairfield Ludlowe at Darien
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 8
At higher seeds
Championship
Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14
Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford
Seedings: 1. Naugatuck (9-1), 2. New Canaan (9-1), 3. Newtown (10-0), 4. Darien (8-2), 5. Fairfield Ludlowe (8-2), 6. Amity (8-2), 7. Maloney (6-4), 8. Notre Dame-West Haven (6-4)

CLASS MM
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
NW United at Windsor
Bunnell at Bristol Central
Masuk at Torrington
Wethersfield at Newington
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 8
At higher seeds
Championship
Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14
Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford
Seedings: 1. Windsor (10-0), 2. Bristol Central (9-1), 3. Torrington (9-1), 4. Newington (9-1), 5. Wethersfield (9-1), 6. Masuk (7-3), 7. Bunnell (8-2), 8. NW United co-op (9-1)

CLASS M
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
New London vs. Hand at Surf Club, Madison
Jonathan Law at Brookfield
Berlin at Rockville
Watertown at St. Joseph
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 8
At higher seeds
Championship
Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14
Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford
Seedings: 1. Hand (10-0), 2. Brookfield (10-0), 3. Rockville (9-1), 4. St. Joseph (7-3), 5. Watertown (7-3), 6. Berlin (7-3), 7. Jonathan Law-Milford (6-4), 8. New London (6-4)

CLASS SS
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Ellington at Killingly
Ledyard at Windham
Granby/Canton at Sheehan
Waterford vs. Bullard Havens at Kennedy Stadium, Bridgeport
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 8
At higher seeds
Championship
Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14
Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford
Seedings: 1. Killingly (9-0), 2. Windham (9-1), 3. Sheehan-Wallingford (8-2), 4. Bullard-Havens (7-3), 5. Waterford (8-2), 6. Granby/Canton (8-2), 7. Ledyard (6-4), 8. Ellington (6-4)

CLASS S
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Waterbury Career Academy at Capital Prep/AF
Valley Regional/Old Lyme at Ansonia
Woodland at Cromwell/Portland at Pierson Park, Cromwell
Bloomfield vs. East Catholic at Cheney Tech
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 8
At higher seeds
Championship
Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14
Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford
Seedings
Class S: 1. Capital Prep/Achievement First (10-0), 2. Ansonia (9-1), 3. Cromwell/Portland (9-1), 4. East Catholic (9-1), 5. Bloomfield (7-3), 6. Woodland Regional (7-3), 7. Valley Regional/Old Lyme (7-3), 8. Waterbury Career Academy (7-3)

Previous tournaments

2023 CIAC football tournaments

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Football