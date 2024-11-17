2024 NEPSAC tournament championships

Results from the 2024 New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) fall tournaments. Boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball scores include championship games with at least one Connecticut school.
FOOTBALL
Saturday, Nov. 16
Championship bowls
Danny Smith Bowl: Williston Northampton 42, Cheshire Academy 26
Drew Gamere Bowl: Phillips Exeter Academy 56, Avon Old Farms 28
Bob Souza Bowl: Belmont Hill 38, Worcester Academy 7
Kevin MacDonald Bowl: Tabor Academy 48, Dexter Southfield 20
John Mackay Bowl: Noble and Greenough 48, Kingswood Oxford 20
Joe Lang Bowl: Middlesex School 24, Berkshire School 7
John Papas Bowl: St. Paul’s School 23, Buckingham Browne and Nichols 20
Leon Modeste Bowl: Choate Rosemary Hall 27, Brunswick School 9
BOYS SOCCER
Sunday, Nov. 17
NEPSAC championship
Class A: Taft 2, Milton Academy 1
Class B: Suffield Academy 8, Williston Northampton 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Sunday, Nov. 17
NEPSAC championship
Class A: Worcester Academy 1, Miss Porter’s 0
Class B: Pomfret 2, Brewster 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Sunday, Nov. 17
NEPSAC championship
Class A: Phillips Academy Andover 2, Taft 0
Class C: Greens Farms Academy 1, New Hampton 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Sunday, Nov. 17
NEPSAC championship
Class B: Greenwich Country Day 3, Rivers School 0
Class C: Canterbury 3, Mount Saint Charles 1