2024 NEPSAC tournament championships

Results from the 2024 New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) fall tournaments. Boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball scores include championship games with at least one Connecticut school.

FOOTBALL

Saturday, Nov. 16

Championship bowls

Danny Smith Bowl: Williston Northampton 42, Cheshire Academy 26

Drew Gamere Bowl: Phillips Exeter Academy 56, Avon Old Farms 28

Bob Souza Bowl: Belmont Hill 38, Worcester Academy 7

Kevin MacDonald Bowl: Tabor Academy 48, Dexter Southfield 20

John Mackay Bowl: Noble and Greenough 48, Kingswood Oxford 20

Joe Lang Bowl: Middlesex School 24, Berkshire School 7

John Papas Bowl: St. Paul’s School 23, Buckingham Browne and Nichols 20

Leon Modeste Bowl: Choate Rosemary Hall 27, Brunswick School 9

BOYS SOCCER

Sunday, Nov. 17

NEPSAC championship

Class A: Taft 2, Milton Academy 1

Class B: Suffield Academy 8, Williston Northampton 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Sunday, Nov. 17

NEPSAC championship

Class A: Worcester Academy 1, Miss Porter’s 0

Class B: Pomfret 2, Brewster 1



FIELD HOCKEY

Sunday, Nov. 17

NEPSAC championship

Class A: Phillips Academy Andover 2, Taft 0

Class C: Greens Farms Academy 1, New Hampton 0



GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sunday, Nov. 17

NEPSAC championship

Class B: Greenwich Country Day 3, Rivers School 0

Class C: Canterbury 3, Mount Saint Charles 1