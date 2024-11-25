2024 Thanksgiving Week football at a glance

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Avon at Lewis Mills, 6 p.m.

Site: Lewis Mills High in Burlington

Records: Avon 0-9, 0-6 CCC Tier IV; Lewis Mills 1-8, 0-6 CCC Tier IV

All-time series: Began 2013. Avon leads, 4-1

Thanksgiving Week series: Began 2021. Avon leads, 3-0

Outlook: Avon is looking for their first win of the season. The Falcons have struggled to score points this season with five shutout losses but Avon has shown the ability to throw the ball in the last four games with four TD passes to Carter Davies from QB Ethan Lavore (26-61-3, 429, 4 TDs). Davies has a team-leading 10 receptions for 333 yards and 4 TDs. After beating Montville in the season-opening game, Mills has lost eight straight and has been shutout three times. QB Alex Weaver (97 carries, 444 yards) has run for five TDs and thrown four TD passes (47-117-7, 589 yards). The leading receiver for the Spartans is Mateo Dolzadelli (26-360, 4 TDs)

Of note: The Falcons have dropped nine straight. Mills last win over Avon came in 2019.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Farmington at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.

Site: Tinty Stadium, Plainville High

Records: Plainville 4-5, 3-4 CCC Tier IV, Farmington 1-8, 1-6 CCC Tier III

All-time series. Began 1930. Farmington leads series, 30-27-1

Thanksgiving Week series: Began 2011. Farmington leads series, 8-4

Outlook: The River Hawks won their season-opening game with a 16-0 win over E.O. Smith and have dropped eight in a row. Junior Ty Nogiec began the season at QB but that role has transitioned to freshman Mason Kiniry (38-75-4, 387 yards, 3 TDs). Nogiec is the team’s leading rusher (75-302, 2 TDs) with Joshuah Larkin (25-310, 2 TDs), Justin Kiniry (27-269, 2 TDs) and Jaylen Howlett (21-181) the favorite targets at receiver. Farmington had a season-high 20 points in their 55-20 loss to Wethersfield on Nov. 14. The Blue Devils are led by QB Dominick Abarno and running back Xavier Hairston.

Of note: The most lopsided win in the series came in 1958 when Plainville won, 72-0. The next game between the two teams came in 1971. Farmington’s biggest win was a 45-point decision in 2016, 55-10. … The two teams play for possession of the Olde Canal Cup.

Granby at CREC co-op, 1 p.m.

Site: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering, Enfield

Records: Granby/Canton 7-2, 5-1 Pequot Uncas, CREC co-op 1-8, 1-5 Pequot Uncas

All-time series: Began 2022. Granby/Canton leads series, 2-0

Thanksgiving Week series: This was not supposed to be a Thanksgiving week contest. It was originally scheduled to be played on Oct. 10 but after a few postponements and date changes, it ended up here on Thanksgiving Eve.

Outlook: With a win the Bears should secure a berth in the eight-team CIAC Class SS tournament. The Bears don’t put up big offensive numbers but they find what works to move the ball down the field. QB Vinny Forte is the key making the right reads in the offense on running, pitching the ball to a teammate or throwing downfield. He has thrown for 874 yards and eight TDs while running for 482 yards and 14 TDs. Hayes Horst is the leading rusher with 584 yards and nine TDs with Carter Chambers rushing for 557 yards and six TDs. The Bears have forced 23 turnovers (18 interceptions, 5 fumbles)

Of note: The last time that the Bears visited the Enfield campus to face CREC co-op in 2022, Granby/Canton’s Will Attianese tied a state record with two fumble recoveries for touchdowns. … The host school for the CREC co-op is the Academy of Computer Science and Engineering in Enfield with students from Aerospace and Engineering in Windsor and the Academy of International Studies in South Windsor also on the squad.

Saturday, Nov. 30

UConn at UMass, noon

Site: McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass.

Records: UConn 7-4, UMass 2-9

All-time series: Began 1897. UMass leads, 38-37-2

Thanksgiving Week series: Began 2023. Is it a Thanksgiving Week series when the game is two days after Thanksgiving? Sure, why not? UConn leads 1-0.

Outlook: Backup QB Joe Fagnaro (89-153-3, 1299, 15 TDs) gives the Huskies their best option when throwing the ball. Skyler Bell (45-759, 4 TDs) and T.J. Sheffield (45-443, 3 TDs) are the top receivers for UConn, which will be looking to gather some momentum for a possible bowl berth. Durell Robinson (96-658, 7 TDs), Cam Edwards (11-663, 6 TDs) and Mel Brown (99-569, 2 TDs) lead the attack on the ground. UMass fired head coach Don Brown after the Minutement lost in overtime to Liberty on Nov. 16. The UMass running game was impressive in a 59-21 loss to then-No. 10 Georgia, their defense got worn down and gave up plenty of big plays to the Dawgs. Jalen John (93-505, 4 TDs) ran for 107 yards and a TD against Georgia. UMass starts former Harding and Avon Old Farms star Taisun Phommachanh at quarterback. He has completed 132 of 234 passes for 1,590 yards and eight TDs while rushing for 317 yards and 3 TDs. He played at Georgia Tech and Clemson before coming to UMass.

Of note: The game will be available on streaming on ESPN+