Another upset win for Mills soccer; Avon, Canton advance in volleyball

COLCHESTER, Nov. 5, 2024 – For the second consecutive game, the Lewis Mills boys soccer team beat a higher-seeded team in the Class M state tournament.

The No. 26 Spartans dominated No. 7 seed CREC’s Academy of Computer Science and Engineering on Friday with a 6-1 decision. On Tuesday, Mills beat No. 10 Bacon Academy, 1-0 on a second half goal from Robbie Rubbo.

Mills (8-7-3) had some chances in the first half but it was scoreless after 40 minutes. Second minutes into the second half, Mills senior Alex Begert found Rubbo for the game’s only score.

The best chance for Bacon Academy (8-2-7) came off a second half corner kick but senior Ben Foley was there and able to save the shot off the line to secure the victory.

Mills advances to Friday’s quarterfinal game at No. 18 Stonington. The Bears upset No. 2 Seymour on Tuesday, 4-3.

Lewis Mills 1, Bacon Academy 0

At Colchester

Lewis Mills (8-7-3) 0 1 — 1

Bacon Academy (8-2-7) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Robbie Rubbo (LM); Assists: Alex Begert (LM); Saves: Marek Nardi (LM) 5; JP Fougerouse (BA) 7

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon 3, Bristol Eastern 2

BRISTOL, Nov. 5, 2024 – The Falcons (13-10) outlasted No. 16 Bristol Eastern, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 19-14, 15-11 to win their first round Class L tournament game. No. 17 Avon advances to face top-seeded Farmington in the second round on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Farmington.

Amelia Morrison had nine kills and five blocks to lead the Falcons while Ainsley Evans had 23 digs and two serving aces. Tessa Robertson had 24 assists and 15 digs with teammate Maddie Vanvalkenburgh getting eight kills and 21 aces.

Canton 3, Morgan 0

CANTON, Nov. 4, 2024 – For the first time in team history, the Canton High girls volleyball team has a victory in the state tournament. The Warriors (16-7) swept No. 23 Morgan-Clinton on Monday in the first round by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-9.

Canton, led by first-year coach Andrew Barnes, faces No. 7 Holy Cross in the second round on Wednesday night in Waterbury.

This is just the fifth state tournament appearance for Canton since they began playing varsity volleyball in 2012. The Warriors won a program-record 14 games this season.

Simsbury 3, Stamford 2

SIMSBURY, Nov. 5, 2024 – After winning the opening game of the match, No. 10 Simsbury (13-8) dropped two straight games to visiting No. 23 Stamford.

But Simsbury rallied to win the final two games of the match to claim a first round victory over the Black Knights, 25-15, 16-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-8 in Class LL action. Simsbury advances to Thursday’s second round at Fairfield Ludlowe.

FIELD HOCKEY

Northwest Catholic 3, Canton 2, 2 OT

WEST HARTFORD, Nov. 5, 2024 – Despite goals from Valerie Naja and Reagan Grecula, No. 8 Northwest Catholic ousted No. 9 Canton, 3-2 in double overtime in the first round of the Class S tournament. Paige Sidrane and Madi Dufresne had assists for the Warriors (11-2-4), who played in overtime for the fifth time this season.

Northwest Catholic advances to the quarterfinals where they will face No. 1 Hand.

East Lyme 6, Avon 3

EAST LYME, Nov. 4, 2024 – A wonderful week continued on Monday for the East Lyme field hockey team with a 6-3 win over Avon in the first round of the Class M tournament.

Six days earlier, East Lyme (15-3-0-1) scored three unanswered goals including the game-winner with 1:55 left in regulation to beat Stonington for the Eastern Connecticut Conference (ECC) Tournament championship.

Against No. 10 Avon, East Lyme got three goals from Kate Erikson and individual goals from Gracie Lloyd, Mia Lloyd and Sophia Gibson to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinal at No. 2 Guilford.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sacred Heart Academy 2, Avon 0

HAMDEN, Nov. 4, 2024 – The No. 7 Sharks (14-3-1) picked up a pair of goals to eliminate the No. 10 Falcons (11-3-4) in a second round bout in Monday’s Class L tournament action.

Coventry 2, Canton 1, 2 OT

COVENTRY, Nov. 1, 2024 – The Patriots eliminated Canton in double overtime, 2-1, in a first round Class S contest on Friday.

BOYS SOCCER

WCA 4, Canton 3

WATERBURY, Nov. 1, 2024 – No. 9 Waterbury Career Academy scored twice in the final 15 minutes to stun No. 24 Canton in a first round Class S contest at Municipal Stadium on Friday night.

Thanks to three goals from Brad Balgach, the Warriors (7-7-3) had a 3-1 lead. But Nawayne Hall scored the game-tying goal with 15 minutes remaining in the game and teammate Edo Bukalo scored the game-winner with six minutes left in the contest.

Goalie Owen Weller had seven saves in net for Canton. “We were up 3-1 with 30 minutes left but the other side was very good,” first-year Canton coach Chris Weller said. “Definitely, a good game. Still, very proud of the boys.”

Waterbury Career Academy (11-2-4) was eliminated in the second round by No. 25 Immaculate-Danbury on penalty kicks on Tuesday. The game was scoreless after regulation and OT and Immaculate prevailed on penalty kicks, 8-6.

Bassick 1, Avon 0, penalty kicks

BRIDGEPORT, Nov. 2, 2024 – The No. 22 Falcons battled to a scoreless tie with No. 11 Bassick but were eliminated on penalty kicks on Saturday in a first round Class L contest. Bassick prevailed on penalty kicks, 3-2.