Canton spikers continue tournament run with win over Holy Cross

WATERBURY, Nov. 6, 2024 – The Canton High girls volleyball team is continuing their historic run in the CIAC Class S tournament.

The Warriors won their first-ever state tournament match with a 3-1 win over Morgan on Monday. No. 10 Canton (17-7) eliminated No. 7 Holy Cross on Wednesday with a 3-1 decision, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17 and 25-7. The Warriors gave up just 24 points in the final two games combined.

The Crusaders end their season at 15-8, led by Amanda Hodak with 31 digs and two aces. Caroline Slevinsky had two kills for the Crusaders.

Canton’s season continues as they advance to the Class S quarterfinal where they will tangle with Shoreline Conference champion Valley Regional in Deep River on Friday night beginning at 6 p.m.

No. 2 Valley Regional (21-2) is led by senior Regan Grow, who was recently named the Shoreline Conference volleyball player of the year. Grow had 16 kills and three blocks in Valley’s win over Hale-Ray in the Shoreline Conference’s recent tournament title game.