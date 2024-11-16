Castle has two goals as Lewis Mills stops NW Catholic for Class M championship

HARTFORD, Nov. 16, 2024 – It was only a few years ago that Lilly Castle and her friends were watching the Lewis Mills girls soccer team play at Nassahegan Park, dreaming of one day wearing the blue, white and black jerseys and playing for the Spartans.

“We’ve been watching Mills soccer since we were 10,” Castle said. “We’ve always wanted to be on this field.”

Castle and her teammates gave the Mills faithful that drove in from Burlington and Harwinton a memory they won’t soon forget on Saturday at Trinity Health Stadium. Castle scored a pair of goals as Lewis Mills captured the Class M state championship with a 2-1 win over No. 10 Northwest Catholic.

It was the first state championship for the Spartans since winning their only title in 2018 and it was their first as a member of the Central Connecticut Conference.

“This is our dream,” Spartan Riley Mills said. “I’m so proud of everyone. Everyone played their roles and everyone stepped up when needed in the game.”

Mills (17-3-3) also contained NW Catholic star Maeve Staunton, who announced earlier this fall that she will attend UConn to play soccer for the Huskies. The Mills defense did a good job in limiting her opportunities.

Mills goalie Anna Henry made several key saves, including a hard shot with 18 seconds left in regulation and punching a shot from Staunton over the crossbar with 14:13 remaining in regulation to save another potential goal.

“We tried to force her to her right foot because she has a fantastic left foot,” Mills coach Kofi Remey said. “She is an absolutely amazing player. Our players did a good job trying to stop her the best that they could.”

Henry also made a point blank save late in the game, diving to scoop up a ball before NW Catholic’s Maeve Staunton could get a foot on it.

“Over the year, (our defense) solidified as a group and eventually they became a solid unit, which is great to see,” Remey said.

The game was scoreless at halftime before Castle ran onto the ball and scored from 30 yards away with less than two minutes gone in the second half.

“I just ran onto it and knew I had to do everything I could to get a touch on it,” she said. “That made the whole team so ready and so pumped.”

Castle made it 2-0 with 24:30 remaining the game, finding enough space between two NWC defenders to get the ball past Lion goalie Abigail Casper.

“She is my go-to girl,” said Riley Mills, who had an assist on the second goal. “I can always trust her with the pass. I will miss playing with her. She is my best friend.”

Added Remey, “Lily has been a workhorse for us all season. She is a gifted athletes and luckily today, she had her finishing shoes on with two goals.”

Northwest Catholic did get a goal Elise Nicholas off a nice cross from Staunton with 12:11 remaining in the game but Mills was able to hold off the Lions to capture the championship.

Lewis Mills won 13 of the last 14 games they played this season, only dropping a 3-2 decision to Wethersfield in the CCC Tournament semifinal.

Class M championship

Lewis Mills 2, NW Catholic 1

At Hartford

NW Catholic (12-6-3) 0 1 — 1

Lewis Mills (17-3-3) 0 2 — 2

Goals: Lily Castle (LM) 2, Elise Nicholas (NWC), Assists: Riley Mills (LM), Maeve Staunton (NWC), Saves: Anna Henry (LM), Abigail Casper (NWC)

