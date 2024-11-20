Connecticut High School Football Standings, Milestones, Nov. 18, 2024

2024 Connecticut state high school football standings. Compiled from results as reported by the respective leagues and information reported to Max Preps.

As of November 16, 2024



Central Connecticut Conference CCC Tier I Div. Overall x-Maloney 5-1 5-4 Glastonbury 4-2 7-2 New Britain 4-2 7-2 Manchester 3-2 6-3 Southington 2-4 3-6 East Hartford 1-4 3-6 Hall 1-5 2-7 CCC Tier II Div. Overall x-Windsor 6-0 9-0 Berlin 4-2 6-3 Platt 4-2 4-5 Conard 2-4 3-6 Simsbury 2-4 2-7 Enfield 1-4 3-6 South Windsor 1-4 2-7 CCC Tier III Div. Overall Newington 6-0 9-0 Bristol Central 5-1 8-1 Wethersfield 5-1 8-1 Bristol Eastern 3-3 5-4 RHAM 3-4 3-6 Middletown 2-5 3-6 E.O. Smith 1-6 2-7 Farmington 1-6 1-8 CCC Tier IV Div. Overall x-Bloomfield 7-0 7-2 East Catholic 5-1 8-1 NW Catholic 5-1 7-2 Tolland 4-3 6-3 Plainville 3-4 4-5 Rocky Hill 2-5 2-7 Lewis Mills 0-6 1-8 Avon 0-6 0-9 x-clinched division title

No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only

Connecticut Technical Conference Team CTC Overall NW United co-op 6-0 8-0 Bullard Havens 6-1 6-3 Quinebaug Valley co-op 6-2 6-3 Cheney Tech 6-3 6-3 Abbott Tech/Immaculate 4-2 5-3 Platt Tech 4-2 4-4 Thames River co-op 3-3 3-5 Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech 2-5 2-6 Prince Tech/Innovation 2-7 2-7 Vinal Tech co-op 1-7 1-7 O’Brien Tech 0-8 0-8 Co-op programs — Thames River: Grasso Tech (host) with Norwich Tech and St. Bernard’s; NW United: Wolcott Tech (host) with Nonnewaug, Lakeville, Shepaug; Quinebaug Valley: Ellis Tech (host) with Putnam and Tourtellotte; Vinal Tech: Goodwin Tech and Whitney Tech

Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I Div. Overall x-Killingly 4-0 9-0 New London 2-1 5-4 Fitch 2-2 6-3 NFA 1-2 4-5 East Lyme 0-4 3-6 Division II Div. Overall x-Windham 3-0 8-1 Waterford 2-1 7-2 Ledyard 1-2 6-3 Woodstock Academy 0-3 2-7 Division III Div. Overall x-Stonington 4-0 6-3 Griswold/Wheeler 2-1 3-6 Plainfield 2-1 3-6 Bacon Academy/Lyman 1-3 1-8 Montville 0-4 0-8 x-clinched division title No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only

FCIAC Western Division Lg. Overall Greenwich 6-1 8-1 Staples 6-1 8-1 Trumbull 5-2 5-4 St. Joseph 4-3 6-3 Danbury 3-4 3-6 Ridgefield 2-5 4-5 Westhill 1-6 3-6 Stamford 0-7 0-9 Eastern Division Lg. Overall Darien 7-0 8-1 New Canaan 7-0 8-1 Fairfield Ludlowe 5-2 7-2 Wilton 4-4 4-5 Norwalk 3-4 3-6 Brien McMahon 2-5 3-6 Fairfield Warde 1-6 2-7 Bridgeport Central 0-7 0-9

Pequot Conference Uncas Division Div. Overall Rockville 6-0 7-1 Granby/Canton 5-1 6-2 Ellington 4-2 5-3 Stafford co-op 4-2 4-5 Windsor Locks/Suffield/EG 3-3 3-6 CREC co-op 1-5 1-7 Coventry co-op 1-6 1-8 SMSA co-op 1-6 1-8 Sassacus Division Div. Overall x-Capital Prep/Achievement First 7-0 9-0 Cromwell/Portland 6-1 8-1 Haddam-Killingworth 4-2 7-2 Valley Regional/Old Lyme 3-3 5-3 Coginchaug co-op 3-3 4-4 North Branford 2-4 4-4 Morgan co-op 1-6 1-8 Weaver 0-7 2-7 x-clinched division title No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only Co-op programs — SMSA (host) with University High, Hartford Classical, Bulkeley and HMTCA; CREC co-op: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host) with Aerospace and Engineering-Windsor, Academy of International Studies-South Windsor; Academy of Science and Innovation-New Britain; Coventry (host) with Windham Tech, Lyman Memorial and Bolton; Morgan (host) with Old Saybrook and Westbrook; Coginchaug (host) with East Hampton and Hale-Ray; Stafford (host) with East Windsor and Somers

Naugatuck Valley League Copper (Div. I) Div. Over. Ansonia 6-0 9-0 Naugatuck 5-1 8-1 Watertown 5-2 7-2 Woodland 3-3 6-3 Holy Cross 3-3 6-3 Gilbert/NWR/Housatonic 2-5 2-7 Seymour 1-5 4-5 Wolcott 0-6 1-8 Brass (Div. II) Div. Over. x-Torrington 7-0 8-1 Waterbury Career Academy 5-1 6-3 Kennedy 4-3 6-3 Crosby 3-3 3-6 Derby 3-3 3-6 St. Paul 2-5 2-7 Oxford 1-5 1-8 Wilby 0-6 0-9 x-clinched division title

Co-op programs: Gilbert (host) with Northwestern Regional and Housatonic

South West Conference Team SWC Overall Newtown 6-0 8-0 Brookfield 6-0 8-0 Bethel 4-2 7-2 Masuk 4-2 7-2 Bunnell 4-2 7-2 New Milford 4-3 5-4 Joel Barlow 3-3 4-5 Pomperaug 2-4 2-7 Notre Dame-Fairfield 2-5 2-7 New Fairfield 1-5 3-6 Stratford 1-5 1-8 Weston 0-6 0-9 No league or divisional champions recognized

Southern Connecticut Conference

Team SCC Overall PF PA Hand 7-0 9-0 339 120 West Haven 6-0 8-1 313 97 Sheehan 6-1 7-2 355 147 Fairfield Prep 5-1 8-1 283 133 Amity 6-2 7-2 282 143 East Haven 4-3 5-3 220 163 Notre Dame-WH 4-3 5-4 221 197 Lyman Hall 4-4 5-4 225 211 Jonathan Law 3-3 5-4 229 176 North Haven 3-3 5-4 236 194 Foran 3-3 5-4 188 176 Cheshire 3-4 4-5 150 176 Xavier 3-4 3-6 239 248 Hillhouse 2-3 5-3 210 157 Guilford 2-4 4-5 227 247 Hamden 2-5 2-7 159 303 Shelton 2-5 2-7 176 268 Branford 1-5 2-7 71 277 Wilbur Cross 1-5 1-7 70 309 Warren Harding 1-5 1-7 100 247 Bassick 0-5 1-8 152 367 No league or division champions recognized

Independent Overall Hartford Public 3-5 Amistad 0-1

Top 10 Polls

The GameTimeCT top 10 football poll as voted by sportswriters and broadcasters.

Week 10, Nov. 16, 2024 First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis. School Rec Pts LW Class 1. Windsor (24) 9-0 744 1 MM 2. Hand (1) 9-0 660 2 M 3. Darien 8-1 644 3 L 4. New Canaan 8-1 586 4 L 5. Greenwich 8-1 510 5 LL 6. Newtown 9-0 496 6 L 7. Brookfield 9-0 428 9 M 8. Staples 8-1 393 7 LL 9. West Haven 8-1 348 10 LL 10. Fairfield Prep 8-1 302 nr LL Others receiving votes: Killingly (9-0) 301, Ansonia (9-0) 241, Masuk (7-2) 167, Newington (9-0) 156, Bunnell (7-2) 141, St. Joseph (6-3) 104, Glastonbury (7-2) 25, Naugatuck (8-1) 19, Windham (8-1) 18, Maloney (5-4) 14, Watertown (7-2) 10, Cromwell/Portland (8-1) 10, Rockville (7-1) 9, Fairfield Ludlowe (7-2) 9, North Haven (5-4) 7, Capital Prep/AF (9-0) 7, Bristol Central (8-1) 7 The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GameTimeCT; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Ned Griffen, GameTimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant.

The Hartford Courant top 10 football poll as voted by state coaches.

Week 10, Nov. 16, 2024 First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification: School Rec Pts LW Class 1. Windsor (10) 9-0 384 1 MM 2. Hand (3) 9-0 336 2 M 3. Darien 8-1 314 3 L 4. New Canaan 8-1 310 4 L 5. Greenwich 8-1 278 5 LL 6. Staples 8-1 250 6 LL 7. Brookfield 9-0 227 7 M 8. West Haven 8-1 216 8 LL 9. Newtown 9-0 198 9 L 10. Fairfield Prep 8-1 177 nr LL Also receiving votes: Killingly (9-0) 137, Ansonia (8-0) 135, Masuk (7-2) and St. Joseph (6-3) 87, Newington (9-0) 68, Glastonbury (7-2) 50, Fairfield Ludlowe (7-2) 17, Capital Prep/Achievement First (9-0) 15, New Britain (7-2) 8, Bunnell (7-2), Maloney (5-4) and Manchester (7-3) 7. Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

Active Winning Streaks

Team Last loss 21, Hand Sept. 8, 2023 vs. Bunnell, 28-21 10, Newington Nov. 11, 2023 vs. Bristol Central, 20-17 10, Hand Nov. 12, 2023 vs. Sheehan, 17-13 9, Newtown Dec. 3, 2023 Class L semifinal vs. Darien, 21-0 9, Windsor Dec. 3, 2023 Class MM semifinal vs. North Haven, 21-0 9, Ansonia Dec. 3, 2023 Class S semifinal vs. Cromwell/Portland, 28-0 9, Killingly Nov. 28, 2023 Class L QF vs. New Canaan, 49-14 9, Capital Prep/AF Nov. 17, 2023 vs. H-Killingworth, 34-8

2024 Top Individual Performances

Season to date

RUSHING

Criteria: 400 yards or more; 5 TDs rushing or more

7 TDs, Hayden Allard, Killingly vs. Stonington, Sept. 12

5 TDs, John Manning, Windsor vs. East Hartford, Sept. 13

5 TDs. Ryan Deitelbaum, Naugatuck vs. Watertown, Oct. 4

PASSING

Criteria: 400 yards or more; 25 completions or more; 6 TDs thrown or more

431 yards, Jayzair Barbera, Derby vs. Crosby, Sept. 21

433 yards, Drew Caouette, Holy Cross vs. Seymour, Oct. 4

411 yards, Ryan Schoffstall, Newtown vs. Bunnell, Nov. 8

401 yards, Vincent Burbank, NW Catholic vs. Rocky Hill, Nov. 8

6 TD passes, Jayzair Barbera, Derby vs. Crosby, Sept. 21

6 TD passes, Ethan Nedinsky, Maloney vs. East Hartford, Oct. 4

6 TD passes, Aaron Champagne, Masuk vs. Weston, Nov. 8

30 completions, Drew Caouette, Holy Cross (30-43-0, 433, 5 TDs) vs. Seymour, Oct. 4

RECEIVING

Criteria: 200 yards or more; 13 receptions or more; 4 receiving TDs or more

335 yards, Joey Montalvo, East Catholic (7-335) vs. Lewis Mills, Nov. 7

290 yards, Jesus Martell, Maloney (11-290) vs. East Hartford, Oct. 4

271 yards, Andrew Esposito, New Canaan (9-271) vs. Maloney, Sept. 13

239 yards, Joey Montalvo, East Catholic (9-239) vs. Bacon Academy/Lyman Memorial, Sept. 14

209 yards, Jaylen Titus, Derby (9-209) vs. Crosby, Sept. 21

16 receptions, Joseph Mugovero, Manchester (16-184, 2 TDs) vs. New Britain, Nov. 15

6 TDs, Jesus Martell, Maloney, 6 TDs, 11 receptions, 290 yards vs. East Hartford, Oct. 4

5 TDs, Andrew Esposito, New Canaan, 5 TD receptions, 9 catches for 271 yards vs. Maloney, Sept. 13

SCORING

Criteria: Scored 36 points or more

42 points (7 TDs), Hayden Allard, Killingly vs. Stonington, Sept. 12

36 points (6 TDs), John Manning, Windsor vs. East Hartford, Sept. 13

36 points (6TDs), Jesue Martell, Maloney vs. East Harford, Oct. 4

SCORING PLAYS

Criteria: 90 yards or more

93 yard TD reception: Jake Rios, St. Joseph from QB H.T. Jones vs. North Haven, Sept. 13

91 yard fumble return: Jordan Biszantz, New Milford vs. Joel Barlow, Sept. 20

96 yard interception return: Jaylen Anderson, Ansonia vs. Wolcott, Oct. 11

93 yard interception return: Trew Kitson, East Haven vs. Foran, Sept. 20

92 yard interception return: Caden Cuomo, Newtown vs. Southington, Sept. 27

90 yard interception return: Malachi Hymes, NW Catholic vs. Plainville, Oct. 5

99 yard kickoff return: Skyler Burgess, Notre Dame-Fairfield vs. Tolland, Sept. 27

97 yard kickoff return: Justin Damel, Brien McMahon vs. Harding, Sept. 27

95 yard kickoff return: Thomas Hall, Darien vs. Norwalk, Oct. 5

94 yard kickoff return: Rody Ricketts, Bunnell vs. Newtown, Nov. 8

92 yard kickoff return: Rody Ricketts, Bunnell vs. NFA, Sept. 20

91 yard kickoff return: Shane Sandrew, Staples vs. Westhill, Oct. 4

90 yard kickoff return: Ryan Deitelbaum, Naugatucj vs. Gilbert/NWR/Housatonic, Oct. 12

90 yard kickoff return: Jermel Bynum, Brien McMahon vs. New Canaan, Nov. 8

KICKING

Criteria: 10 points or more kicking; Field goals of 40 yards or more

48 yard field goal: Will Restall, Tolland vs. Notre Dame-Fairfield, Oct. 18

46 yard field goal: Endrit Brahimaj, Bethel vs. Pomperaug, Oct. 4

45 yard field goal: Tucker Stevens, New Canaan vs. Fairfield Ludlowe, Oct. 5

44-yard field goal: Will Restall, Tolland vs. Rocky Hill, Oct. 18

12 points: Landon Shirshac, Ellington, 6-6 PAT, two field goals vs. Coventry co-op, Oct. 12

12 points: Tucker Stevens, New Canaan, 3-3 PAT, 3-3 field goals vs. Fairfield Ludlowe, Oct. 5

11 points: Tucker Stevens, New Canaan, 5-5 PAT, 2-2 field goals vs. Fairfield Warde, Sept. 20

10 points: Jake Roszman, Newtown, 7-7 PAT, one field goal vs. Bunnell, Nov. 8

10 points: Enrit Brahimaj, Bethel, 4-4 PAT, 2-2 field goals vs. Stratford, Nov. 8

KICKOFFS RETURNS for TDs

2, Corey Bates, New Britain vs. Brien McMahon (80, 80 yards), Sept. 13

2, Jaiden Roach, Naugatuck vs. Watertown (90, 81 yards), Oct. 4

2, Jermel Bynum, Brien McMahon vs. New Canaan (90, 89 yards), Nov. 8

COACHING

Milestones

Mike Giampetruzzi, Holy Cross, 100th career win vs. Seymour, Oct. 4

Lou Marinelli, New Canaan, 400th career win vs. Brien McMahon, Nov. 8

PREP SCHOOLS

Bowl games not included in overall standings

Founders League (final standings) Lg. Overall x-Choate Rosemary Hall 6-0 8-0 Avon Old Farms 5-1 6-2 Loomis Chaffee 3-3 4-4 Kent 2-4 3-5 Taft 2-4 3-5 Trinity-Pawling 1-5 1-7 Hotchkiss 1-5 1-7 x-won league championship Bowl games

Drew Gamere Bowl: Phillips Exeter Academy 56, Avon Old Farms 28

Leon Modeste Bowl: Choate Rosemary Hall 27, Brunswick School 9 Other NEPSAC Bowl games

Danny Smith Bowl: Williston Northampton 42, Cheshire Academy 26

Bob Souza Bowl: Belmont Hill 38, Worcester Academy 7

Kevin MacDonald Bowl: Tabor Academy 48, Dexter Southfield 20

John Mackay Bowl: Noble and Greenough 48, Kingswood Oxford 20

Joe Lang Bowl: Middlesex School 24, Berkshire School 7

John Papas Bowl: St. Paul’s School 23, Buckingham Browne and Nichols 20

Northeast Prep (final standings) Lg. Overall Brunswick 6-1 8-1 Philips Exeter Academy 6-1 7-1 Williston-Northampton 6-1 7-1 Cheshire Academy 4-3 5-3 Suffield Academy 3-4 4-4 Salisbury Schoool 1-6 2-7 Andover Academy 1-6 1-7 Bowl games

Drew Gamere Bowl: Phillips Exeter Academy 56, Avon Old Farms 28

Leon Modeste Bowl: Choate Rosemary Hall 27, Brunswick School 9

Danny Smith Bowl: Williston Northampton 42, Cheshire Academy 26



Other state schools

Team Record

Greenwich Country Day 6-3

Kingswood-Oxford 6-3

Hamden Hall 5-4

Canterbury 1-7

Bowl game

John Mackay Bowl: Noble and Greenough 48, Kingswood Oxford 20

Eight-man football

Team Rec.

Pomfret 1-6

Forman 0-7

