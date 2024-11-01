Defense helps Granby/Canton stop Ellington for fourth straight win

GRANBY, Nov. 1, 2024 – Granby/Canton receiver Ryan Cuniowski isn’t shy around the football. “When the ball is in the air, there is nothing more important than the ball,” he said on Friday night. “When the ball is tipped, you have to play the ball no matter what and that is why I did.”

Cuniowski outleaped an Ellington defender in the end zone to come down with a 34-yard touchdown pass and had a career-high three interceptions to help the lead the Bears to their fourth straight win with a 15-10 Pequot Conference win over Ellington.

Cuniowski wasn’t the other Bear defender to make a big play. Granby/Canton made a huge stand in the fourth quarter, holding back Ellington from the one-yard line with 8:44 remaining in the game to preserve a five-point lead.

Ellington had driven 79 yards on 15 plays to the Granby/Canton one-yard line. Three times, the Purple Knights converted on third down to keep the drive alive.

A 28-yard reception from Ellington QB Aaron Ladr to Dylan Calsetta put the ball on the Bear’s four-yard line. Owen Boucher gained two yards on first down and Ladr gained another yard to the one-yard line on second down.

On third down, Ladr lost the snap from center but the Knights recovered on the one-yard line. Ladr was hurt on the play and Boucher got behind the center but on fourth down, the Bears stopped his advance and took over on downs.

“We bent but we didn’t break,” Granby/Canton coach Erik Shortell said. “That fourth downs stand was huge. We did the same thing last week against Stafford (co-op). The boys are showing up when they have to.”

Added Granby/Canton QB Vincent Forte, “We don’t win the game if they (defense) don’t show up. It’s awesome and great to see that (performance).”

Cuniowski stopped three drives with interceptions. He fought off two Ellington players for his first interception in the first quarter. In the second quarter, he made a sliding catch on the turf to get the ball off the ground. In the fourth quarter, he outleaped another receiver for his sixth interception of the season.

“He is just a ball hawk,” Shortell said. “We have him mixing it up from man-to-man to zone and from safety to cornerback. When we need a big play, he is usually there getting us the ball.”

Cuniowski had a 14-yard return to the Ellington 34-yard line after his first interception of the game. Three plays later, he made a leaping catch in the end zone and landed on his back with a 33-yard touchdown reception from Forte to help the Bears take a 7-0 lead with 5:39 left in the first quarter.

Ellington (5-2) answered immediately. On their next offensive play, Ladr found Calsetta behind two Granby/Canton defenders and Calsetta ran 77 yards for a touchdown that tied the game at 7-7.

The Bears took a 15-7 lead on an eight-yard run from Forte with 7:41 left in the first half. Granby/Canton marched 88 yards on 12 plays with a few big plays. Carter Chambers scampered 25 yards on a pitch while Forte completed an 18-yard pass to Ben Vrabel.

Forte scored on a two-point run for the Bears after the touchdown. Granby/Canton successfully kicked the extra point but the Knights were offside so the Bears had the opportunity to try for two points from the one-yard line.

Ellington had a crisp drive to close out the first half. Starting on their own 33-yard line with 1:29 remaining, Ladr completed four passes including a 14-yard reception to Matthew Duddy that put the ball on the Granby/Canton 10-yard line with 42 seconds left in the half.

But 10-yard holding penalty moved the Knights back 10-yards. Ladr completed an eight-yard pass to Everitt Bass to the Granby 12 and the Knights’ Eli Bahner hit a 29-yard field goal to cut the Bear lead to 15-10.

Granby/Canton (5-1) won their fourth straight game. They will host undefeated Capital Prep/Achievement First (7-0) next Friday in Granby.

“Going into the game, we knew it wouldn’t be easy,” Cuniowski said. “But we’re a team full of dogs. That fourth down stop (in the fourth quarter) was huge for us. That changed the game. A big play. We were ready for this game and came out hitting.”

Chambers had 10 tackles, including eight solo tackles for Granby/Canton while Kendall Thomas had seven tackles and one tackle for a loss. Joe Lewie had eight tackles and a tackle for a loss.

Forte ran for 57 yards on 12 carries while Horst had 39 yards on 13 carries. Forte completed 6-of-10 passes for 131 yards with Cuniowski pulling in four receptions for 88 yards.

Granby/Canton 22, Ellington 10

At Granby

Ellington (5-2) 7 3 0 0 — 10

Granby/Canton (5-1) 7 8 0 0 — 15

First quarter

G: Ryan Cuniowski 34 pass from Vincent Forte (Hayes Horst kick), 5:39

E: Dylan Calsetta 77 pass from Aaron Ladr (Landon Shirshac kick), 5:20

Second quarter

G: Forte 8 run (Forte run), 7:41

E: Eli Bahler 29 FG, 13.3

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Ellington – Owen Boucher 14-60, Matthew Duddy 2-3, Dylan Calsetta 1-6, Everitt Buss 1-1; Granby/Canton – Vincent Forte 12-57, Hayes Horst 13-39, Carter Chambers 3-52

PASSING: Ellington — Owen Boucher 1-2-1, 12; Aaron Ladr 17-25-2, 242; Granby/Canton –Vincent Forte 6-10-0, 131

RECEIVING: Ellington Dylan Calsetta 6-141, Owen Boucher 2-51, Eli Bahler 3-11, Brett Powell 1-2, Everitt Buss 3-18, Matthew Duddy 3-27; Granby/Canton – Ryan Cuniowski 4-88, Ben Vrabel 2-43