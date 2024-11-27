Farmington rises to the challenge to beat Plainville and snap losing streak.

PLAINVILLE, Nov. 27, 2024 – It’s been a challenging season for the Farmington High football team. The River Hawks went 1-3 in the first four weeks of the season and were in most games.

But they were shut out in back-to-back weeks by Middletown and RHAM before playing three consecutive games against Bristol Central, Newington and Wethersfield, teams with a combined record of 25-2.

It prepared Farmington for the adversity of Wednesday night’s Thanksgiving Eve game against Plainville for the Olde Canal Cup trophy. The River Hawks (2-8) snapped an eight-game losing streak with a hard-fought 21-19 decision.

Leading by eight and driving downfield in the fourth quarter, Farmington coughed up the ball after a successful pass completion. The ball bounced right into the hands of Plainville’s Cooper Dinelli, who raced 55 yards with a fumble recovery to cut the Farmington lead to two points with 9:35 left in the game.

But Plainville (4-6) was penalized for a block in the back after Dinelli crossed the goal line, according to game officials and the Blue Devils were penalized 15 yards on the extra point attempt, moving the ball back to the 20-yard line.

Too far to try for a two-point conversion, it was also too far for a successful PAT and Farmington maintained a 21-19 lead.

Plainville forced Farmington punt and the Blue Devils took over on the Farmington 37-yard line – a short 37 yards away from taking the lead. But defensive back Quincy Kiniry stopped Plainville’s Xavier Hairston for no gain on first down. On second down, linebacker Sylvain Tardif dropped Hairston for a one-yard loss.

Plainville turned the ball over on downs with 6:33 remaining after two incomplete passes.

The River Hawks converted on two key third down plays to win the game. On third down and two from the River Hawk 44, freshman QB Marcus Kiniry completed a 10-yard pass to Joshuah Larkin.

On a third down and 15 play, Marcus Kiniry hit Larkin again with another pass. River Hawk teammate Jake Percival made a key block to spring Larkin, who picked up the first down with a 21-yard gain. On third down and nine, Marcus Kiniry completed a 10-yard pass to Justin Kinney for a first down to allow the River Hawks to run out the clock.

“It’s been a tough year,” Farmington High coach Chris Marchol said. “We played a bunch of tough teams in the last few weeks and it wears on a young team. We play four freshmen and a bunch of sophomores. To tough it out and find those tough yards was exciting.”

“We had a great week of practice and everyone really together in the rain and cold (this week),” said Farmington senior Jake Percival. “We came out there with high energy and everyone wanted it. We came together as a unit just like we did in week one.”

The River Hawks had lost eight straight since they beat E.O. Snith, 16-0 in week one.

Farmington took a 7-0 lead after an 11-play, 54-yard march that ended with a six-yard touchdown run by Michael Campagno with 4:19 left in the first period.

But Plainville struck back immediately when Yhosi Moffi got into open space and outran the River Hawk defenders for an 86-yard kickoff return to tie the game at 7-7.

Not to be outdone, Farmington responded with a 79-yard kickoff return from Justin Kinney to retake the lead at 14-7. It was Kinney’s second kickoff return for a touchdown this season. He had an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Westhill in September.

Plainville got some big plays to cut the lead to one early in the second quarter. Hairston, who rushed for a game-high 187 yards on 23 carries, ripped off a 76-yard run to put the ball on Farmington’s six-yard line.

Hairston scored on a six-yard TD run but Farmington’s Michael Coccome blocked the extra point attempt and the River Hawks held a 14-13 lead.

Farmington extended their lead on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Mason Kiniry to Joshuah Larkin for a 21-13 lead with 8:46 left in the second quarter.

On its next possession, Plainville behind Hairston, marched down field and had first and goal on the Farmington eight-yard line. Hairston was tackled for a loss on first down and went backward with a holding penalty on second down. Two incomplete passes ended the scoring threat.

In the final minutes of the third quarter, Plainville advanced to the Farmington 17-yard line. But the drive sputtered and died after Hairston was tackled for a loss and the Blue Devils threw three incomplete passes.

“I’m so proud of these guys,” Farmington’s Ty Nogiec said. “Every day they come and they try their best. I’m so excited. It feels great.”

The two-point decision was one of the closest in the long-time series since Farmington prevailed by one in an 18-17 win over Plainville in 2018. Another one-point decision came in 1985 when the Hawks beat Plainville, 8-7. … Farmington was won two of the last three Olde Canal Cup contests. Plainville won a year ago, 40-14 but Farmington won 49-28 in 2022.

Farmington 21, Plainville 19

At Plainville

Farmington (2-8) 14 7 0 0 — 21

Plainville (4-6) 7 6 6 0 — 19

First quarter

F: Michael Campagno 6 run (Jonas Kelly kick), 4:19

P: Yhosi Moffi 86 kickoff return (Aiden Santiago kick), 4:05

F: Justin Kinney 79 kickoff return (Kelly kick), 3:53

Second quarter

P: Xaiver Hairston 6 run (kick blocked), 11:54

F: Joshuah Larkin 38 pass from Mason Kiniry (Kelly kick), 8:46

Fourth quarter

P: Cooper Dinelli 55 fumble return (kick fails), 9:35

Individual results

RUSHING: Farmington – Matthew Rodrigues 9-27, Mason Kiniry 2-minus 11, Justin Kinney 2-5, Michael Campagnano 15-63; Plainville – Xavier Hairston 23-187, Dom Arbarno 8-32

PASSING: Farmington – Mason Kiniry 16-25-0, 146; Plainville – Dom Arbano 1-9-2, 7

RECEIVING: Farmington – Jaylen Howlett 4-28, Joshuah Larkin 8-97, Justin Kinney 5-25; Plainville — Dylatt Feltt 1-7

RETURNS – Yhosi Moffi (P) 2-99 kickoff, Hairston (P) 1-10 kickoff; INTERCEPTIONS: Tyler McMahon (F) 1-10, Remi Michaels (F) 1-10; FUMB RECOVERYL Michael Coccomo (F), Cooper Dinelli (P) 1-55