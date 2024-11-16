Historic comeback lifts No. 1 Farmington to second straight state championship

EAST HAVEN, Nov. 16, 2024 – Things were looking dire for the Farmington High girls volleyball team.

The defending Class L champions were on the ropes. No. 10 Bristol Central had won the first two games of Saturday’s Class L championship match before Farmington rallied to take game three.

In game four, the Rams were on a roll behind Lily Kirk with nine kills in that single game. Bristol Central was two points away from their first-ever state championship in volleyball with a 23-14 lead.

But the River Hawks refused to yield.

Farmington scored nine of the next 10 points to tie the game at 24-24. Consecutive kills from Sydnie Smith lifted the River Hawks to a 27-25 game four victory, tying the match at 2-2.

It broke the Rams’ spirit. The River Hawks dominated game five, 15-4, to complete a historic comeback with a 3-2 victory in the Class L championship game over the Rams, 18-25, 24-26, 25-23, 27-25, 15-4.

Farmington won their tenth state title in volleyball and their back-to-back title since winning five in a row during the early years of the sport in the state in 1966-70.

“It is all about believing and never giving up,” long-time Farmington High coach Laura Arena said after winning her third state championship with the River Hawks. “That is something we always talk about. Doing the little things to give us a chance to win a point by putting the serve in play.

“You have to believe. I believe in them. They believe in themselves. It was beautiful,” Arena said.

Added setter Emily Sousa, who had a game-high 52 assists for Farmington, “We train every day for moments like these. We put in the work.”

Bristol Central had a 2-1 lead in the match after winning the first two games. Game four was tied at 8-8 before the Rams began to pull away. Kirk had kills on three consecutive points as Central built a 20-14 lead.

Three River Hawk errors extended the lead to nine points as 23-14 and the public address announcer was asking fans and parents to stay off the floor in anticipation of a championship celebration.

But the Rams couldn’t finish off the River Hawks. Kiera Wilkes and Sydnie Smith combined for five consecutive kills and Jamie Zadrozny had a serving ace to cut the Ram lead to two, 23-21. A hard cross-court kill from Wilkes cut the lead to one, 23-22.

A Farmington hit went out-of-bounds and the Rams had match point only to serve the ball into the net to cut the lead to one, 24-23. Tied at 25, Smith had consecutive kills to give the River Hawks a 27-25 victory, sending their fans into a frenzy.

In game five, Farmington raced out to an 11-1 lead thanks to kills from Wilkes and Lucy Scudder but the Rams were also making several unforced errors with hits into the net or out of bounds.

Smith and Scudder each had 15 kills for Farmington (25-2) while Wilkes finished with 12. Zadrozny earned tournament MVP honors for her 35 digs in the game.

“Our offense came together in the last three games. We all wanted it so bad,” Wilkes said. “We started swinging at the ball a little harder. The offense was cleaner and we were finding the floor (with their hits). We stayed strong and we fought.”

For much of the first three games, Farmington was content to try and strategically place the ball to score points but the scrappy Rams were able to dig up many of those attempts. In game four, Farmington focused more on kills to score points.

“We had to leave it all on the court and keep swinging. Start swinging and placing the ball (onto the floor),” Zadrozny said.

Central, who beat No. 2 RHAM and No. 3 Woodstock Academy, on the way to the championship game, had early leads in game one and earned a 25-18 victory.

Tied at 19 in game two, Kirk had some big hits as the Rams earned a 26-24 victory for a 2-0 lead.

The Rams had a 6-1 lead in game three but Farmington came back to tie the match at 8-8. The River Hawks had a 21-20 lead and extended it to 23-20 on consecutive points from Smith. Central closed the gap to one, 23-22, but consecutive kills from Scudder gave Farmington a 25-22 win in game three.

“We didn’t play our normal game. We opened up a little tight and a little hesitant,” Arena said. “I don’t think you saw the power our offense has. That said, they got the job done. It wasn’t pretty but you saw a team be the best team and that’s what we have been this year.”

A year ago, Farmington beat St. Joseph for the Class L championship, 3-2. In 2016, Farmington had another historic comeback after dropping the first two games of their Class L championship match to RHAM before winning three in a row to beat the Raptors, 3-2.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Zadrozny said of winning a state championship. “When that last ball hits the floor and you know that you’ve won. It’s a blessing to be here and I’m so grateful for my teammates and coaches for making this all possible.”

Class L championship

Farmington 3, Bristol Central 2

At East Haven

Bristol Central (16-8) 25 26 23 25 4

Farmington (25-2) 18 24 25 27 15

Highlights: Emily Sousa (F) 52 assists; Jamie Zadrozny (F) 35 digs, Lucy Scudder (F) 15 kills, Sydnie Smith (F) 15 kills, six blocks, Kiera Wilkes (F) 12 kills

