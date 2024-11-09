Huskies rally to beat UAB for seventh win of season

The UConn football team erased a 17-point deficit with 21 points in the third quarter to win their seventh game of the season on Saturday with a 31-23 win over Alabama-Birmingham in front of 18,351 at Protective Stadium.

The win ties the UConn program record for largest comeback, matching a 2003 win over Western Michigan where the Huskies trailed 17-0 in the second quarter only to go on and win 41-27.

The Huskies (7-3) also notched their seventh win on the season, ensuring the program’s first winning campaign since the 2010 season (8-5).

UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano came in relief of starter Nick Evers, who was forced out in the third quarter with an injury.

Fagnano led three scoring drives in the fourth quarter in relief including touchdown throws to Shamar Porter and Jasaiah Gathings (6 catches, 52 yards).

Running back Cam Edwards (Norwalk, CT) led the ground game with 82 yards on 11 carries including 48-yard burst for six to push the Huskies lead to 31-23 with 2:39 left in the game. The UConn defense forced a season-high four turnovers in the win, three coming in the second half and leading to 14 points.

A third field goal from UAB’s Jonah Delange gave the Blazers a 23-10 lead in the third quarter and UAB was on the hunt for more on their next possession before a diving interception by safety Malik Dixon-Williams, his second of the season, ended the threat on the UConn one-yard line.

Fagnano came on in relief after Evers got hurt and put together an eight-play scoring drive with the big play coming on a 28-yard hook-up to Skyler Bell to set up first and goal on the Blazer six-yard line. The UAB defense held and forced a fourth down decision.

UConn would go for it and Fagnano had a clean pocket to find Porgter all alone in the middle for six, pulling the Huskies to within 23-17 with 8:45 left in the game.

UConn caught a break on UAB’s first play on the ensuing drive as a muffed exchange by Kitna to Kam Shanks resulted in the Huskies falling on the football and taking over on the Blazer’s 21-yard line.

Fagnano gave the Huskies their first lead of the game finding Gathings in the right corner of the end zone with a 21-yard strike to go up 24-23 with 8:28 left.

The Huskies got their fourth turnover of the night with 4:54 left, recovering a fumble on their 41 yard line

Four plays later, Edwards burst up the left sideline for a 48-yard score giving UConn a 31-23 lead with 2:39 left.

UConn has a bye week before returning to action on Saturday, November 23 when they head to Syracuse. Kick-off and TV broadcast information to be announced.

UConn 31, Alabama-Birmingham 23

At Birmingham

UConn (7-3) 3 0 7 21 — 31

UAB (2-7) 3 17 3 0 — 23

First quarter

A: Jonah Delange 20 FG, 9:25

C: Chris Freeman 26 FG, 3:19

Second quarter

A: Delange 36 FG, 13:07

A: Corri Milliner 38 pass from Jalen Kitna (Delange kick), 7:02

A: Lee Beebe 25 run (Delange kick), 0:20

Third quarter

C: Durell Robinson 1 run (Freeman kick), 7:57

A: Delange 32 FG, 3:49

Fourth quarter

C: Shamar Porter 6 pass from Joe Fagnano (Freeman kick), 8:45

C: Jasaiah Gathings 21 pass from Fagnano (Freeman kick), 8:28

C: Cam Edwards 48 run (Freeman kick), 2:39

Individual statistics

PASSING: UConn – Nick Evers 15-24-1, 104; Joe Fagano 5-12-0, 72; UAB – Jalen Kitna 22-42-2, 233

RUSHING: UConn – Cam Edwards 11-82, Durell Robinson 13-59, Nick Evers 10-37, Mel Brown 5-12; UAB – Lee Beebe 17-115, Kam Shanks 2-30, Trace Campbell 2-18, Lee Witherspoon 2-16

RECEIVING: UConn – Jasaiah Gathings 6-52, Skyler Bell 5-45, TJ Sheffield 4-38, Mel Bdown 2-23, Durell Robinson 1-19, Shamar Porter 1-6; UAB – Amare Thomas 6-88, Corri Millner 2-56, Kam Shanks 5-50, Terrell McDonald 3-18