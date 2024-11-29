Mace and Charron win at O’Briley 5K Turkey Trot

CANTON, Nov. 28, 2024 – Fox Mace, a 17-year-old runner from Hall High in West Hartford, won the 12th annual O’Briley 5K Turkey Trot in Collinsville on a frosty, wet Thanksgiving morning.

Mace beat New Hartford’s Nicholas Weretelnik by nearly a minute to win the 3.1 mile race with a winning time of 17:37.

Canton’s Kasey Charron finished eighth overall with a time of 20:12 to win the women’s division. Anjuli Szydlo of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts finished second, 47 seconds behind.

There were 356 runners who finished the race that began and ended in Collinsville near the Crown and Hammer restaurant.

O’Briley 5K Turkey Trot

At Canton

Overall: Fox Mace, West Hartford,17:37 for 3.1 miles at Collinsville, 2. Nicholas Weretelnik, New Hartford, 18:38, 3. Thomas Purcell, Avon, 19:20, 4. Aiden O’Donnell, Canton, 19:32, 5. Shane Lally, Brookfield, 19:38, 6. James Thompson, Bristol, 19:47, 7. Ryan Cleaves, Fort Collins, Colorado, 20:08, 8. Kasey Charron, Canton, 20:10; 9. Evan Selzer, Avon, 20:19, 10. Paul Dunahoo, Canton, 20:24

Top 10 women: Kasey Charron (8th overall), Canton, 20:12, 2. Anjuli Szydlo (14), Jamaica Plain, Mass., 20:59, 3. Kyla Lorden (20), West Simsbury, 21:41, 4. Michelle Kulak (25), Collinsville, 22:27, 5. Sara Zuba (30), New Haven, 23:02, 6. Allison May (31), Simsbury, 23:14, 7. Kailey Neosh (38), Oneida, Wisc., 24:38, 8. Emily Bargabos (40), New York City, 24:44, 9. Kate Martin (45), West Simsbury, 25:28.0, 10. Elsa Martin (46), West Simsbury, 25:28.1

Complete results: 2024 O’Briley 5K Turkey Trot