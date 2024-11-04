Make your voice heard by voting on Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day across our great country. Don’t forget to make your voice heard in your hometown by casting your vote. Click on the respective link to see where you need to vote in Avon. In Canton, all voting is done at Canton High School. The polls are open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the Connecticut Secretary of State, more than 740,000 residents took the opportunity to vote early during the early voting period (Oct. 21-Nov. 3).

Click on the respective links for additional information.

Polling locations in Avon

Polling locations in Canton

Voting in Simsbury

Voting in Granby

Voting in Farmington

State of Connecticut 2024 voter guide

Unofficial results in Connecticut