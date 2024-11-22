Nominations open now for Avon Falcons Athletic Hall of Fame

Nominations are now open for the Avon Falcons Athletic Hall of Fame. The fourth annual induction banquet will be held in the spring of 2025.

Applications are now open for Avon High athletes, teams, coaches and contributors to be considered by the Hall of Fame selection committee. The deadline for nominations is January 15, 2025.

You can make your nomination online through the Hall of Fame’s website.

Individual athletes must have graduated from Avon High at least 10 years ago to qualify for nomination. Athletic teams will be considered 10 years after the respective winning season for which they are being nominated, and coaches will be considered if they have coached at Avon High for at least five years.

Nominations of men and women who are program contributors (athletic directors, community leaders, volunteers) are also welcome and will be evaluated based upon their service to and accomplishments within the athletic programs at Avon High School.

Nominees not chosen for induction this year will remain in consideration for future classes.

All nominations will be thoughtfully reviewed by the Avon Falcons Hall of Fame selection committee, comprised of Lisa Abate, Al Dadario, Tim Filon, John McLaughlin, Don Papio, Susan Rietano Davey (committee chair), Jon Yolles, Dave Zlatin, and Terri Ziemnicki.

To learn more about the Hall of Fame and the nomination process, please visit the Hall of Fame website or email Susan Rietano Davey at [email protected].

Photos

Photos from the 2024 induction dinner (Facebook)

Photos from the 2023 induction dinner

Photos from the 2022 induction dinner

Previous inductees

2024

Tyler D’Onofrio, Class of 2011

Kevin Gormley, 1990

Janet Lachmann Balthazar, 1989

Bill Loeffler, 1968

Ian McNeill, 1998

Taryn Miller-Stevens, 2003

Dushawne Simpson, 1991

Kristen Weldon-Leston, 1999

Jim Murray, girls soccer coach

2012 Avon High girls cross country team

2023

Karen Bachman, Class of 2003

Jeff Hyman, 1982

Katie Keefe, 2000

Anne Lindsay, 1975

Frank Nascimbeni, 1962

Colleen Olsen, 2006

Greg Ward, 1996

Barbara Startup, coach

Glenn McLellan, coach

1988 Avon High boys soccer team