Nominations open now for Avon Falcons Athletic Hall of Fame

Nominations are now open for the Avon Falcons Athletic Hall of Fame. The fourth annual induction banquet will be held in the spring of 2025.
Applications are now open for Avon High athletes, teams, coaches and contributors to be considered by the Hall of Fame selection committee. The deadline for nominations is January 15, 2025.
You can make your nomination online through the Hall of Fame’s website.
Individual athletes must have graduated from Avon High at least 10 years ago to qualify for nomination. Athletic teams will be considered 10 years after the respective winning season for which they are being nominated, and coaches will be considered if they have coached at Avon High for at least five years.
Nominations of men and women who are program contributors (athletic directors, community leaders, volunteers) are also welcome and will be evaluated based upon their service to and accomplishments within the athletic programs at Avon High School.
Nominees not chosen for induction this year will remain in consideration for future classes.
All nominations will be thoughtfully reviewed by the Avon Falcons Hall of Fame selection committee, comprised of Lisa Abate, Al Dadario, Tim Filon, John McLaughlin, Don Papio, Susan Rietano Davey (committee chair), Jon Yolles, Dave Zlatin, and Terri Ziemnicki.
To learn more about the Hall of Fame and the nomination process, please visit the Hall of Fame website or email Susan Rietano Davey at [email protected].
Photos
Photos from the 2024 induction dinner (Facebook)
Photos from the 2023 induction dinner
Photos from the 2022 induction dinner
Previous inductees
2024
Tyler D’Onofrio, Class of 2011
Kevin Gormley, 1990
Janet Lachmann Balthazar, 1989
Bill Loeffler, 1968
Ian McNeill, 1998
Taryn Miller-Stevens, 2003
Dushawne Simpson, 1991
Kristen Weldon-Leston, 1999
Jim Murray, girls soccer coach
2012 Avon High girls cross country team
2023
Karen Bachman, Class of 2003
Jeff Hyman, 1982
Katie Keefe, 2000
Anne Lindsay, 1975
Frank Nascimbeni, 1962
Colleen Olsen, 2006
Greg Ward, 1996
Barbara Startup, coach
Glenn McLellan, coach
1988 Avon High boys soccer team
2022
Jason Fox, Class of 1991
Lindsay Horbatuck, 2009
Madison Kennedy, 2005
Victor Krasji, 2001
Kia McNeill, 2004
Richard (Dick) Migli, 1970
Kelly McCollum Sheetz, 1991
Marin DeLivron, coach
Robert Summers, athletic director and coach
Bonnie Tyler, coach
1968 Avon High varsity baseball team