Staples named No. 1 team in final state coaches poll of season

Staples won their second straight Class L championship on Saturday with a 5-2 win over Darien at Wethersfield High.

On Tuesday, the Wreckers were the unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in the state in the top 10 coaches poll. Staples (22-1) has been voted No. 1 in the poll four times, including in 2023. The only loss of the season came to Camden Catholic of New Jersey, 3-2.

Darien (20-3) lost to Staples three times this season and finished No. 2 in the poll. Guilford (17-3-0-3) finished at No. 3 after the Grizzlies beat Branford, 1-0 in double OT in the Class M championship game.

Wilton (15-5) is No. 4 with Class S champion Shepaug (15-4-1) coming in at No. 5 after beating Sacred Heart Academy for their first state championship since 2002.

The top 10 state field hockey poll as voted by state coaches.

Week 8, FINAL, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024 Team Rec. Pts LW Class 1. Staples (6) 22-1 160 1 L 2. Darien 20-3 144 2 L 3. Guilford 17-3-0-3 106 10 M 4. Wilton 15-5 95 4 L 5. Shepaug 15-4-1 93 nr S 6. Branford 17-3-0-1 91 8 M 7. Sacred Heart Acad. 14-4-2-1 65 nr S 8. Fairfield Ludlowe 16-4-0-1 60 3 L 9. Glastonbury 16-2 45 7 L 10. Hand 18-3 41 5 S Also receiving votes: North Branford (16-2-2) 24, Greenwich (14-6) 12, Ridgefield (12-7) 7, Simsbury (11-5-1) 7 Coaches voting: Matt Arinello Immaculate, Margaret Bristol Canton, Janet Dickey Westbrook, Dawn Hough New Milford, Kitty Palmer Guilford, Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg Norwalk, Jenna Tucchio Stonington

Conference tournaments

Eastern Connecticut Conference

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 26

(2) East Lyme 4, (3) Fitch 0

(1) Stonington 1, (4) Waterford 0

Championship

Tuesday, Oct. 29

East Lyme 3, Stonington 2

FCIAC

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 24

(1) Staples 9, (8) Fairfield Warde 1

(2) Darien 6, (7) Norwalk 0

(3) Fairfield Ludlowe 2, (6) Ridgefield 0

(4) Greenwich 2, (5) Wilton 1

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 26

Staples 3, Greenwich 0

Darien 2, Fairfield Ludlowe 0

Championship

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Staples 3, Darien 2, OT

Shoreline Conference

Semifinals

(1) North Branford 4, (4) Old Saybrook 0

(3) Haddam-Killingworth 1, (2) Westbrook/Lyme-Old Lyme 0

Championship

North Branford 3, Haddam-Killingworth 0

Southern Connecticut Conference

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 24

(1) Hand 2, (8) Lauralton Hall 1

(7) Cheshire 2, (2) Branford 1

(6) Hamden 6, (3) Sacred Heart Academy 1

(4) Guilford 2, (5) Amity 1, OT

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 26

Guilford 2, Hand 0

Hamden 1, Cheshire 0

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Championship

Guilford 3, Hamden 1

SouthWest Conference

Quarterfinals

Monday, Oct. 21

(1) New Milford 4, (8) Weston 1

(2) Immaculate 3, (7) Brookfield 0

(3) Newtown 1, (6) New Fairfield 0

(4) Joel Barlow 2, (5) Pomperaug 1

Semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 24

New Milford 1, Joel Barlow 0, penalty strokes, 3-1

Newtown 4, Immaculate 0

Championship

Monday, Oct. 28

Newtown 2, New Milford 0

Recent top 10 poll champions

2023: Staples (20-2-0-1)

2022: Darien (23-0)

2021: New Canaan

2020: No poll, COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Staples (21-1-2)

2018: Staples (22-1)

2017: Hand (20-1-2)

2016: Darien (16-2-3)

2015: Wilton (17-5)

2014: Glastonbury (18-0-2)

2013: Darien (21-1-1)

2012: Darien (21-1)

2011: Cheshire (22-1)

2010: Darien (22-0)

2009: Darien (22-0)

2008: Darien (21-0-1)

2007: Darien (18-3)

2006: Greenwich (20-2)

2005: Greenwich (21-1)

2004: Fairfield Warde (17-2-0-1)

2003: Pomperaug (22-0)

2002: Pomperaug (19-0-1)

2001: Shepaug Valley (17-0-1)

2000: Granby

1999: Canton (15-2-3)

1998: Canton (18-1-1)

1997: New Canaan

1996: Cheshire

1995: Canton (17-0-3)

1994: Enfield

1993: Enfield

1992: Canton (19-0)

1991: Canton (19-0)

1990: Greenwich