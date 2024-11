Weekly scoreboard: Nov. 4-17, 2024

Monday, Nov. 4

FIELD HOCKEY

Class S tournament

New Fairfield at Granby, 2:30 p.m.

Class M tournament

Farmington at Simsbury, 4:15 p.m.

Avon at East Lyme, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class LL tournament

Danbury at Farmington (Tunxis Mead), 5 p.m.

Class L tournament

Avon at Sacred Heart Academy, 2 p.m.

Class M tournament

New Fairfield at Granby, 5 p.m.

Stonington at Lewis Mills, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class S tournament

Morgan at Canton, 5:30 p.m.

Class M tournament

Lewis Mills at Abbott Tech, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

BOYS SOCCER

Class LL tournament

Conard at Farmington (Tunxis Mead), 5 p.m.

Class M tournament

Lewis Mills at Bacon Academy, 2 p.m.

Class S tournament

Valley Regional at Granby, 2 p.m.

East Granby at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class L tournament

Stamford at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

Avon at Bristol Eastern, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Class S tournament

Canton at NW Catholic, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

CIAC state tournament (soccer, field hockey, volleyball)

TBA

Thursday, Nov. 7

FOOTBALL

Avon at Tolland, 6:30 p.m.

Lewis Mills at East Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

CIAC state tournament (soccer, field hockey, volleyball)

TBA

Friday, Nov. 8

FOOTBALL

Capital Prep/Achievement First at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury at Berlin, 6:30 p.m.

Newington at Farmington, 6 p.m.

CIAC state tournament (soccer, field hockey, volleyball)

TBA

Saturday, Nov. 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UConn at Alabama-Birmingham, 2:30 p.m.

CIAC state tournament (soccer, field hockey, volleyball)

TBA

Monday, Nov. 11

CIAC state tournament (soccer, field hockey, volleyball)

TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 12

CIAC state tournament (soccer, field hockey, volleyball)

TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 13

TBA

Thursday, Nov. 14

FOOTBALL

Farmington at Wethersfield, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

FOOTBALL

Rocky Hill at Avon, 6 p.m.

Granby/Canton at Morgan co-op, 6:30 p.m.

South Windsor at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CIAC championships at East Haven, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 16

FOOTBALL

Lewis Mills at NW Catholic, 10:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CIAC championships at Trinty Health Stadium in Hartford, TBA

GIRLS SOCCER

CIAC championships at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, TBA

FIELD HOCKEY

CIAC championships at Wethersfield, TBA

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CIAC championships at East Haven, TBA

Sunday, Nov. 17

BOYS SOCCER

CIAC championships at Trinty Health Stadium in Hartford, TBA

GIRLS SOCCER

CIAC championships at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, TBA

Previous results

Previous Fall 2024 results

Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2023

Oct. 21-27, 2024

Oct. 14-20, 2024

Oct. 7-13, 2024

Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024

Sept. 23-29, 2024

Sept. 16-22, 2024

Sept. 9-15, 2024

Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results

August 19-Sept. 1, 2024

July 29-August 18, 2024

July 15-28, 2024

July 7-14, 2024

July 1-7, 2024

June 24-30, 2024

June 17-23, 2024

June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results

June 3-June 9, 2024

May 28-June 2, 2024

May 20-27, 2024

May 13-19, 2024

May 6-May 12, 2024

April 29-May 5, 2024

April 22-28, 2024

April 15-21, 2024

April 8-14, 2024

March 29-April 7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results

March 11-23, 2024

March 4-10, 2024

Feb. 26-March 3, 2024

Feb. 19-25, 2024

Feb. 12-18, 2024

Feb. 5-11, 2024

Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Jan. 22-28, 2024

Jan. 15-21, 2024

Jan. 8-14, 2024

Jan. 1-7, 2024

Dec. 17-31, 2023

Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results

Nov. 13-26, 2023

Nov. 6-13, 2023

Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

Oct. 23-29, 2023

Oct. 16-22, 2023

Oct. 9-15, 2023

Oct. 2-8, 2023

Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023

Sept. 18-24, 2023

Sept. 11-17, 2023

August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results

August 7-27, 2023

July 24-August 6, 2023

July 10-23, 2023

July 3-9, 2023

June 26-July 2, 2023

June 19-25, 2023

June 12-18, 2023