Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024

Friday, Nov. 1

FOOTBALL

New Britain 42, Simsbury 7

Bloomfield 42, Lewis Mills 0

BOYS SOCCER

CIAC Class S tournament

No. 24 Canton at No. 9 Waterbury Career Academy

No. 10 East Granby 2, No. 23 Holy Cross 0

CIAC Class M tournament

No. 26 Lewis Mills 6, No. 7 Computer Science 1

GIRLS SOCCER

CIAC Class S tournament

No. 15 Coventry 2, No. 18 Canton 1

CIAC Class M tournament

No. 4 Lewis Mills 3, No. 29 Sheehan 0

No. 7 Granby 4, No. 26 Foran 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Watertown 1, Lewis Mills 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

NCCC championship at Granby

Granby 3, Coventry 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UConn 34, Georgia State 27

FOOTBALL

Granby/Canton 22, Ellington 10

At Granby

Ellington (5-2) 7 3 0 0 — 10

Granby/Canton (5-1) 7 8 0 0 — 15

First quarter

G: Ryan Cunikowski 34 pass from Vincent Forte (Hayes Horst kick), 5:39

E: Dylan Calsetta 77 pass from Aaron Ladr (Landon Shirshac kick), 5:20

Second quarter

G: Forte 8 run (Forte run), 7:41

E: Eli Bahler 29 FG, 13.3

BOYS SOCCER

Lewis Mills 6, Computer Science 1

At Enfield

Lewis Mills (7-7-3) 5 1 — 6

Computer Science (11-4-2) 1 0 — 1

Goals: LM: Ben Foley (2), Noah Catrino, Sebby Wroblewski, Keeghan Porter, Grady Mullen; CS: Luis Ruiz-Reyna; Assists: LM: Alex Begert (2), Ben Foley, Connor Brunetti; Saves: LM: Marek Nardi/Anthony Poudrier 2, CS: Brayan Mejia 8; NOTE: No. 26 Lewis Mills beat No. 7 CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering. Computer scored the first goal two minutes into the game but Mills scored six unanswered goals. Foley had a penalty kick for Mills second goal.

Thursday, Oct. 31

FOOTBALL

Plainville 26, Avon 0

CROSS COUNTRY

State Open championships at Wickham Park

FOOTBALL

Plainville 26, Avon 0

At Plainville

Avon (0-7) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Plainville (4-3) 6 20 0 0 — 26

First quarter

P: Xavier Hairston 18 run (run fails), 7:17

Second quarter

P: Hairston 7 run (Aiden Santiago kick), 10:14

P: Hairston 5 run (Santiago kick), 2:01

P: Michael Fontaine 15 fumble return (pass fails), 0:34

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CIAC State Open

At Manchester

Team results: 1. Ridgefield 43; 2. East Lyme 63; 3. E.O. Smith 152; 4. Staples 167; 5. Xavier 182; 6. Danbury 215; 7. Hall 219; 8. Norwich Free Academy 226; 9. Greenwich 258; 10. New Canaan 262; 11. Rocky Hill 272; 12. Haddam-Killingworth 306; 13. Southington 323; 14. Bolton 365; 15. Avon 376; 16. Hale Ray 378; 17. Hamden 397; 18. Griswold 411; 19. Fairfield Warde 446; 20. Weston 456

Individual results – 1. Soheib Dissa, Newtown 15:24 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park; 2. Luke Cushing, Amity 15:42; 3. Magnus Manley, Ridgefield 15:44; 4. Sean McCauley, East Lyme 15:46; 5. Tycen Labelle, Griswold 15:47; 6. Charles Lovett, Ridgefield 15:55; 7 Spencer Slayton, E.O. Smith 15:55; 8. Samuel Zwick-Lavinsky, Staples 15:56; 9. Evan Bureau, Bethel 16:05; 10. Sam Leone, East Lyme 16:07; 11. Trevor Fuller, Ridgefield 16:08; 12. Owen Martin, Xavier 16:09; 13. Sullivan Dunn, Ridgefield 16:11; 14. Alexander Medina, Hamden 16:11; 15. William Liebler, Southington 16:12; 16. Jack Ouellette, Xavier 16:14; 17. Shepard Livingston, Bolton 16:14; 18. Michael Komisky, Danbury 16:14; 19. Patrick Croughwell, NFA 16:16; 20. Christian Menounos, Woodstock Academy 16:17

Avon runners – 39. Brahm Bulow 16:50, 79. William Lancaster 17:20, 118. Andrew Kessler 17:42, 142. Henry Albert 18:05, 160. Brady Lord 18:25, 166. Kethan Badrinath 18:37, 168. Aidan McLaughlin 18:41

Lewis Mills runner: 109. Ryan Pasqualini, 17:38

Simsbury runner: 97. Caleb Davis, 17:32

Farmington runner: 148. Caleb Evans 18:12

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

State Open

At Manchester

Team results: 1. Glastonbury 62; 2. Mercy 145; 3. Greenwich 173; 4. New Fairfield 196; 5. Haddam-Killingworth 224; 6. New Milford 251; 7. Ridgefield 270; 8. Simsbury 274; 9. Trumbull 281; 10. Hall 291; 11. Staples 301; 12. Avon 317; 13. Southington 322; 14. New Canaan 330; 15. Fairfield Warde 330; 16. Conard 334; 17. Pomperaug 344; 18. Lyman Memorial 349; 19. Sacred Heart Academy 380; 20. Danbury 456; 21. Hale Ray 479; 22. East Hampton 511

Individual results

1. Brooke Strauss, Glastonbury 18:19; 2. Liv Sherry, Conard 18:34; 3. Chase Gilbert, Lyme-Old Lyme 18:39; 4. Tess Sherry, Conard 18:48; 5. Lauren Parrett, Glastonbury 18:52; 6. Sophie Passalacqua, Greenwich 18:54; 7. Katie McMorrow, New Fairfield 18:56; 8. Hazel Delucia, Lyman Memorial 19:01; 9. Sophie Spelman, Fairfield Warde 19:11; 10. Alexandra Morgan, Fairfield Warde 19:11; 11. Karina Chan, NFA 19:15; 12. Sarah Roberts, Mercy 19:26; 13. Sofia Holovatska, South Windsor 19:29; 14. Stephanie Burzynski, Somers 19:31; 15. Annecy Vlieks, Hand 19:32; 16. Hannah Greco, New Fairfield 19:38; 17. Claire Fuchs, Fairfield Ludlowe 19:41; 18. Abigail Mathew, Glastonbury 19:43; 19. Alexa Nunez, Wethersfield 19:47; 20. Sarah Bogdan, Staples 19:49

Avon runners: 28. Abigail Van Hood 20:07, 103. Laura Funderburk 21:41, 104. Ying Ying Cheng, 21:41, 123. Spriha Dharan 22:10, 143. Ella Godbout 22:40, 145. Miri Ek 22:42, 191. Anya Yu 24:48

Simsbury runners: 31. Grace Wollenberg 20:16, 106. Ella Stewart 21:44, 115. Abigail Wilson 21:59, 130. Tristan Lunding 22:21, 133. Caroline Blaze 22:25, 166. Anna Stockwell 23:18

Famington runner: 73. Cameron Mooney 21:15

Wednesday, Oct. 30

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CCC semifinals at Southington

Southington 3, RHAM 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-17)

Glastonbury 3, Farmington 1 (25-14, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18)

NCCC semifinals

Granby 3, Canton 0

Coventry def. Rockville

Tuesday, Oct. 29

BOYS SOCCER

CCC Tournament final: Berlin 0, Glastonbury 0 (Berlin wins on penalty kicks, 4-3)

GIRLS SOCCER

CCC Tournament final: Farmington 5, Wethersfield 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

NCCC first round

No. 3 Rockville def. No. 6 Ellington

No. 4 Canton def. No. 5 Suffield



FIELD HOCKEY

The top 10 state field hockey poll as voted by state coaches.

Week 7, Oct. 21 (final regular season poll) Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Staples (8) 15-1 160 1 L 2. Darien 15-1 144 2 L 3. Fairfield Ludlowe 13-2-0-1 102 3 L 4. Wilton 13-3 100 4 L 5. Hand 15-1 90 5 S 6. Greenwich 12-4 73 8 L 7. Glastonbury 15-1 69 7 L 8. Branford 13-2-0-1 61 6 M 9. North Branford 12-1-2 57 10 S 10. Guilford 11-2-0-3 38 nr M Also receiving votes: Sacred Heart Academy (11-2-2-1) 21, Stonington (14-0-1-1) 12, Ridgefield (11-5) 8, New Milford (12-3-1) 7, Newtown (9-6-0-1) 6, Hamden (11-4-0-1) 6, East Lyme (12-3-0-1) 6 Coaches voting: Matt Arinello Immaculate, Margaret Bristol Canton, Janet Dickey Westbrook, Dawn Hough New Milford, Kitty Palmer Guilford, Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg Norwalk, Jenna Tucchio Stonington

Monday, Oct. 28

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton 2, Stafford 2

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon 1, Shepaug 0

Canton 2, Conard 2

Farmington 4, Southington 0

Simsbury 1, Enfield 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

East Granby 3, Bolton 1

CCC Tourbament quarterfinals

Southington 3, Avon 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-10)

Farmington 3, South Windsor 0

RHAM 3, Hall 0

Glastonbury 3, Maloney 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Southington 3, Avon 0

At Southington

Avon (12-10) 11 11 10

Southington (20-0) 25 25 25

Highlights: Maddie Vanvalkenburgh (A) 6 kills, Ainsley Evans (A) 9 digs. NOTE: Southington is the No. 1 ranked team in the latest state top 10 coaches poll and ranked No. 1 in the CCC Tournament. The Blue Knights advance to Wednesday’s semifinal.

FOOTBALL

GameTimeCT’s top 10 poll of state sportswriters and broadcaster. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

Week 7, Oct. 28, 2024 School Rec. Pts LW Class 1. Windsor (24) 6-0 744 1 MM 2. Hand (1) 6-0 652 2 M 3. Darien 5-1 648 3 L 4. New Canaan 5-1 570 4 L 5. Greenwich 5-1 505 5 LL 6. Newtown 7-0 476 6 L 7. Staples 5-1 429 7 LL 8. Masuk 5-1 374 8 MM 9. Brookfield 6-0 367 9 M 10. St. Joseph 5-1 297 10 L Others receiving votes: West Haven (5-1) 247, Bunnell (5-1) 227, Killingly (6-0) 222, Fairfield Prep (5-1) 183, Ansonia (6-0) 181, New Britain (6-0) 163, Windham (6-0) 29, Rockville (6-0) 18, Newington (6-0) 11, Wilton (3-3) 10, Woodland (5-1) 8, North Haven (4-2) 7, Torrington (6-0) 7. The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GameTimeCT; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Ned Griffen, GameTimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.

The Hartford Courant’s top 10 poll of state coaches. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

Week 7, Oct. 28, 2024 School Rec. Pts LW Class 1. Windsor (9) 6-0 382 1 MM 2. Hand (4) 6-0 350 2 M 3. Darien 5-1 322 3 L 4. New Canaan 5-1 301 4 L 5. Greenwich 5-1 265 5 LL 6. Staples 5-1 233 6 LL t7. Brookfield 6-0 192 8 M t7. West Haven 5-1 192 7 LL 9. St. Joseph 5-1 172 nr M 10. Masuk 5-1 168 10 MM Also receiving votes: Newtown (7-0), 154 points; Bunnell (5-1), 121; Fairfield Prep (5-1), 120; New Britain (6-0), 101; Killingly (6-0), 90; Ansonia (6-0), 82; Newington (6-0), 29; Tie, North Haven (4-2) and Windham (6-0), 9; Woodland (5-1), 8; Tie, Capital Prep/Achievement First (6-0) and Hillhouse (5-1). Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

Upcoming events

Saturday, Nov. 2

FOOTBALL

Bristol Central at Farmington, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CIAC Class L tournament

No. 22 Avon at No. 11 Bassick, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIAC Class L tournament

No. 23 E.O. Smith at No. 10 Avon, 10 a.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CCC Tournament championship at Southington

