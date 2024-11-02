With shutout win over E.O. Smith, Avon girls advance

AVON, Nov. 2, 2024 – Lila Aquilar and Rylen Mosley had two goals each and Katelyn Abbate and Maddy Jozef combined to make two saves and get a shutout as the Avon High girls soccer team won their Class L tournament opener with a dominating 5-0 win over E.O. Smith on a sunny Saturday morning at Avon High.

The No. 10 Falcons (11-2-4) dominated with a 3-0 lead at the half and a 20-2 advantage with shots on net.

“We’re playing pretty well,” Avon’s first-year head coach Pamela Schreibman said. “We have a bunch of different kids in different roles this year. We got the ball on the ground, found our composure during the game and we played it forward.

“We were able to put some balls in the net today, which was nice,” she said.

Avon finished the year with a 1-0-3 record in their last four games with a total of four goals in those games.

“The big key for us is continuing to play through the middle,” Schreibman said. “We have 11 or 12 players who have finished for us (scored a goal) this year. So, we have a lot of options for putting the ball in the net. We just need to continue stay poised and patient.”

Taylor Schreibman scored off a corner kick from Emma Lopardo with 10 minutes gone in the game to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead. Avon made it 2-0 when Aquilar deflected a crossing pass into the net. Aquilar made it 3-0 with 5:21 remaining in the first half with a sharp shot into the top of the net.

In second Mosley had a pair of goals. Her first goal came with about 30 seconds into the second half. The second goal came when she ran down a loose ball and tapped it into the net. The Falcons beat E.O. Smith earlier this season, 4-1.

Avon advances to the second round of the Class L tournament and will travel to Fairfield on Monday to face No. 7 Sacred Heart Academy (13-3-1) at 2 p.m.

The Falcons will be looking for their first berth in the quarterfinals since 2014 when they made their last appearance in the Class M championship game.

Avon 5, E.O. Smith 0

At Avon

E.O. Smith (6-9-2) 0 0 — 0

Avon (11-2-4) 3 2 — 5

Goals: Taylor Schreibman (A), Lila Aquilar (A) 2, Rylen Mosley (A) 2; Assist: Emma Lopardo (A); Saves: Katelyn Abbate (A) 1, Maddy Jozef (A) 1, Gianna Alderucci (EOS) 7; Shots: Avon, 20-2; Corner kicks: Avon, 2-1

