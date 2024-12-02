2024 CIAC football championships

Seedings and results from the six 2024 CIAC football championship tournaments.

CLASS LL

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Kennedy at Fairfield Prep, Rafferty Stadium

Manchester at Staples

New Britain at Greenwich

West Haven at Glastonbury

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 8

At higher seeds

Championship

Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14

Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford

Seedings: 1. Fairfield Prep (9-1), 2. Staples (9-1), 3. Greenwich (8-2), 4. Glastonbury (8-2), 5. West Haven (8-2), 6. New Britain (8-2), 7. Manchester (6-4), 8. Kennedy-Waterbury (7-3)

CLASS L

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame-WH at Naugatuck

Maloney at New Canaan

Amity at Newtown

Fairfield Ludlowe at Darien

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 8

At higher seeds

Championship

Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14

Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford

Seedings: 1. Naugatuck (9-1), 2. New Canaan (9-1), 3. Newtown (10-0), 4. Darien (8-2), 5. Fairfield Ludlowe (8-2), 6. Amity (8-2), 7. Maloney (6-4), 8. Notre Dame-West Haven (6-4)

CLASS MM

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Windsor 1, NW United 0, forfeit

Bunnell at Bristol Central

Masuk at Torrington

Wethersfield at Newington

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 8

At higher seeds

Championship

Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14

Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford

Seedings: 1. Windsor (10-0), 2. Bristol Central (9-1), 3. Torrington (9-1), 4. Newington (9-1), 5. Wethersfield (9-1), 6. Masuk (7-3), 7. Bunnell (8-2), 8. NW United co-op (9-1)

CLASS M

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

New London vs. Hand at Surf Club, Madison

Jonathan Law at Brookfield

Berlin at Rockville

Watertown at St. Joseph

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 8

At higher seeds

Championship

Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14

Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford

Seedings: 1. Hand (10-0), 2. Brookfield (10-0), 3. Rockville (9-1), 4. St. Joseph (7-3), 5. Watertown (7-3), 6. Berlin (7-3), 7. Jonathan Law-Milford (6-4), 8. New London (6-4)

CLASS SS

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Ellington at Killingly

Ledyard at Windham

Granby/Canton at Sheehan

Waterford vs. Bullard Havens at Kennedy Stadium, Bridgeport

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 8

At higher seeds

Championship

Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14

Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford

Seedings: 1. Killingly (9-0), 2. Windham (9-1), 3. Sheehan-Wallingford (8-2), 4. Bullard-Havens (7-3), 5. Waterford (8-2), 6. Granby/Canton (8-2), 7. Ledyard (6-4), 8. Ellington (6-4)

CLASS S

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Waterbury Career Academy at Capital Prep/AF

Valley Regional/Old Lyme at Ansonia

Woodland at Cromwell/Portland at Pierson Park, Cromwell

Bloomfield vs. East Catholic at Cheney Tech

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 8

At higher seeds

Championship

Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 14

Time TBA at Arute Field (CCSU) or Rentschler Field in East Hartford

Seedings

Class S: 1. Capital Prep/Achievement First (10-0), 2. Ansonia (9-1), 3. Cromwell/Portland (9-1), 4. East Catholic (9-1), 5. Bloomfield (7-3), 6. Woodland Regional (7-3), 7. Valley Regional/Old Lyme (7-3), 8. Waterbury Career Academy (7-3)

