2024 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards selected

The Pequot Football Conference has announced their post-season awards for the 2024 season as voted by the league’s coaches.
Hashim Jones of the Capital Prep/Achievement First co-op program was named the Sassacus Division’s player of the year. Rockville’s Jonathan Kassamba was named the Uncas Division player of the year.
Coach of the year was Garrett Milledge, who led the Capital Prep/Achievement First co-op squad to a 9-1 record in the regular season and a Sassacus Division title.
The Teddy Netcoh Award, named in honor of a long-time Windsor Locks High football coach who died in 2003 after coaching the Raiders for more than 20 years, was awarded to Giovanni Carter of the Stafford/East Windsor/Somers co-op program.
Divisional championships were won by Rockville, who captured the Uncas Division title, and by Capital Prep/Achievement First, who won the Sassacus Division championship.
2024 Pequot Conference awards
Tim King (Uncas Division) Player of the Year award: Jonathan Kassamba, Rockville
Mark Basil (Sassacus Division) Player of the Year award: Hashim Jones, Capital Prep/AF
Pequot Conference coach of the year: Garrett Milledge, Capital Prep/AF
Teddy Netcoh Award: Giovanni Carter, Stafford co-op
Uncas Division All-Conference selections
QB: Brady Ramsdell, Rockville; Vinnie Forte, Granby/Canton
RB: Tyler Wolf, Stafford co-op, Kayden Boland, Rockville
WR: Carter Chambers, Granby/Canton; Will Davis, Rockville; Dylan Calsetta, Ellington
Offensive line: Peyton Krah, Stafford co-op; Amir Muhammad, Rockvlle; Wyatt Bernabucci, Granby/Canton; Will Van Neil, Windsor Locks co-op; Joel Budd, Stafford co-op
Kicker: Landon Shirsac, Ellington
Flex: Aaron Ladr, Ellington; Jose Betancourt, CREC co-op; Kendall Thomas, Granby/Canton
Uncas Division
Defensive backs: Andrew Manzanares, Rockville; Ryan Cuniowski, Granby/Canton; Nyquan Jefferson, CREC co-op; Kaiden Jellison, Stafford co-op
Linebackers: Jacob Owusu, Rockville; Hayes Horst, Granby/Canton; Owen Boucher, Ellington; Nehemiah Soler, SMSA co-op
Defensive line: Jonathan Kasamba, Rockville; Tristian Jackson, Granby/Canton; Kaleb Arcouette, Stafford co-op, Hartland Hunted, Rockville
Punter: Molly Wilson, Rockville
Utility player: Javon Dean, Coventry co-op, Matthew Duddy, Ellington
Sassacus Division All Conference selections
QB: Grover Winters, Valley Regional/OL; Bradford Dragon, Coginchaug co-op
RB: Hashim Jones, Capital Prep/AF; Ty Napierkowski, Haddam-Killingworth
WR: Tommy Troy, Valley Regional/OL, Jack Nolan, Cromwell/Portland; Austin Cuthbertson, Coginchaug co-op
Offensive line: Alex Diaz, Capital Prep/AF; Trevor Dixon, Haddam-Killingworth; Ayden Osvald, Cromwell/Portland; Bryan Paecho, Capital Prep/AF; Logan Quick, Cromwell
Flex position: Noah Leveque, Coginchaug co-op, Tyler Cippolla, Cromwell/Portland, Ryan Rafferty, Haddam-Killingworth
Sassacus Division
Defensive back: Vaughn Payne, Cromwell/Portland, Joe Slane, Haddam-Killingworth; Malique Marshall, Capital Prep/AF, A.J. Siegel, North Branford
Linebackers: Matt Gish, Cromwell/Portland; John Moyher, Haddam-Killingworth; Tommy Hansen, North Branford; Tymeer Grundy, Weaver
Defensive line: Ayden Osvald, Cromwell/Portland; Hunter Lesile, Haddam-Killingworth; Max Novak, Valley Regional/OL, Jovanie Molina, Valley Regional/OL
Punter: Cameron Atkinson, Valley Regional/OL
Utility player: Wes Percival, Morgan co-op, Taffai Dawes, Capital Prep/AF; Xaiver Jenkins, Weaver
2024 Pequot Conference standings
CIAC tournament games not included
|2024 Pequot Conference
|Uncas Division
|Div.
|Overall
|x-Rockville
|7-0
|9-1
|Granby/Canton
|6-1
|8-2
|Stafford co-op
|5-2
|5-5
|Ellington
|4-3
|6-4
|Windsor Locks/Suffield/EG
|3-4
|3-7
|CREC co-op
|1-6
|1-9
|Coventry co-op
|1-6
|1-9
|SMSA co-op
|1-6
|1-9
|Sassacus Division
|Div.
|Overall
|x-Capital Prep/Achievement First
|7-0
|10-0
|Cromwell/Portland
|6-1
|9-1
|Haddam-Killingworth
|4-3
|7-3
|Valley Regional/Old Lyme
|4-3
|7-3
|Coginchaug co-op
|4-3
|5-5
|North Branford
|2-5
|4-6
|Morgan co-op
|1-6
|2-8
|Weaver
|0-7
|2-8
|x-clinched division title
No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only
|Co-op programs — SMSA (host) with University High, Hartford Classical, Bulkeley and HMTCA; CREC co-op: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host) with Aerospace and Engineering-Windsor, Academy of International Studies-South Windsor; Academy of Science and Innovation-New Britain; Coventry (host) with Windham Tech, Lyman Memorial and Bolton; Morgan (host) with Old Saybrook and Westbrook; Coginchaug (host) with East Hampton and Hale-Ray; Stafford (host) with East Windsor and Somers
2024 CIAC tournament results
Class S quarterfinal: Waterbury Career Academy 41, Capital Prep/AF 28
Class S quarterfinal: Ansonia 48, Valley Regional/Old Lyme 21
Class S quarterfinal: Woodland 33, Cromwell/Portland 7
Class SS quarterfinal: Killingly 75, Ellington 14
Class SS quarterfinal: Sheehan 20, Granby/Canton 6
Class M quarterfinal: Berlin 33, Rockville 7
