Avon runners compete at Foot Locker Northeast Regional

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2024 – Several Avon High cross cross runners ran well during the Foot Locker Northeast Regionals at Franklin Park.

In the junior/senior race, Brahm Bulow on the race with a winning time of 16:59, more than 43 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Kyle Platt made the medal stand by finishing in the top 30.

In the freshman/sophomore race, Avon’s Andrew Kessler earned a medal with his 15th place finish. Henry Albert also ran well along with Bao Tran, Harsha Lakamraju, Ryan Dalka, Sam Skelton, Advaith Kollu, and Christian Horelik.

