Canton girls beat Stafford in season-opening contest

STAFFORD, Dec. 16, 2024 – Sophomore Ruby Theberge had a game-high 14 points with junior Brooke Czerwinski adding 11 as the Canton High girls basketball team won their season-opening contest on Monday with a 51-22 win over Stafford in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

Freshman Riley Alhgren scored 10 points in her first varsity game with a pair of three-point shots. Czerwinski had three 3-pointers in the game.

Canton returns to action on Friday when they face Avon (1-0) in the Valley Basketball Classic in Simsbury at 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canton 51, Stafford 22

At Stafford

Canton (51) Ruby Theberge 3 7-8 14, Riley Alhgren 2 4-6 10, Brooke Czerwinski 4 0-2 11, Helen Canny 1 1-2 3, Emy Howard 0 1-2 1, Kenzi Yanke 2 0-4 4, Marcy Mccullough 2 2-2-6, Ally Chickos 1-0-2, Lucy O’Conner 0-0-0, Maya Affsa 0-0-0, Totals: 15 15-26 51

Stafford (22) Sophie Tumulis 1 4-6 6, Bella Arcoutette 3 2-2 8, Nicole Cunha 2-0-4, Natalie Friedrich 1-0-2, Alyse McLaughlin 1-0-2. Totals: 8 6-8 22

Canton (1-0) 13 13 11 14 — 51

Stafford (0-2) 4 5 5 6 — 22

Three-point goals: Theberge (C), Alhgren (C) 2. Czerwinski (C) 3