Canton girls beat Stafford in season-opening contest

Canton’s Ruby Theberge, shown in March’s state tournament loss to East Catholic, led the Warriors in their season-opening win on Monday night.

STAFFORD, Dec. 16, 2024 – Sophomore Ruby Theberge had a game-high 14 points with junior Brooke Czerwinski adding 11 as the Canton High girls basketball team won their season-opening contest on Monday with a 51-22 win over Stafford in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

Freshman Riley Alhgren scored 10 points in her first varsity game with a pair of three-point shots. Czerwinski had three 3-pointers in the game.

Canton returns to action on Friday when they face Avon (1-0) in the Valley Basketball Classic in Simsbury at 3:45 p.m.

Canton 51, Stafford 22
At Stafford
Canton (51) Ruby Theberge 3 7-8 14, Riley Alhgren 2 4-6 10, Brooke Czerwinski 4 0-2 11, Helen Canny 1 1-2 3, Emy Howard 0 1-2 1, Kenzi Yanke 2 0-4 4, Marcy Mccullough 2 2-2-6, Ally Chickos 1-0-2, Lucy O’Conner 0-0-0, Maya Affsa 0-0-0, Totals: 15 15-26 51
Stafford (22) Sophie Tumulis 1 4-6 6, Bella Arcoutette 3 2-2 8, Nicole Cunha 2-0-4, Natalie Friedrich 1-0-2, Alyse McLaughlin 1-0-2. Totals: 8 6-8 22
Canton (1-0)      13  13  11  14  — 51
Stafford (0-2)      4    5    5   6  — 22
Three-point goals: Theberge (C), Alhgren (C) 2. Czerwinski (C) 3

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

