Daly helps Lewis Mills secure their first win of the season

BURLINGTON, Dec. 20, 2024 – Gavin Daly had a game-high 18 points and sank three 3-point shots to lead the Lewis Mills boys basketball team to a 43-31 non-league victory over Joel Barlow on Friday night.

Daly also had eight rebounds and four assists. Sophomore teammate Tommy Dinunzio had 14 points and five rebounds while Chad Edmond played a great defensive game to help the Spartans win their first game of the season.

The Spartans return to the court on Monday night when they host Windsor beginning at 6 p.m.

Mills will also be returning to the Litchfield Hills Holiday Classic on Friday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Dec. 30 at Farmington, looking for a third consecutive tournament championship.

On opening night, Mills will face Lakeview High at 5 p.m. with host Farmington facing Granby in the nightcap at 7 p.m. The consolation and championship game are set for Monday, Dec. 30.

In the last four years, the site of the tournament has rotated between several schools. In 2021, the tournament was at Wamogo Regional in Litchfield and in 2022, it was in Canton. In 2023, the tournament was hosted by Mills, who won it for the second straight season.

Lewis Mills 43, Joel Barlow 31

At Burlington

Joel Barlow (31) Erik Kiernan 0-0-0, Chase Bonnano 3-2-8, Jack Lippoth 4-1-9, Sean Gabriel 1-0-2, Joey Bonanno 0-0-0, Ben Noome 4-1-10, Totals 12-4-31

Lewis Mills (43) Gavin Daly 5-5-18, Anthony D’Iorio 0-0-0, Will Green 1-0-2, Logan Carrano 2-2-7, Tommy Dinunzio 5-3-14, Chad Edmond 0-0-0, Gavin Grustas 0-0-0, Gage Kosak 1-0-2, Ethan Braddock 0-0-0, Totals 13-10-43

Joel Barlow (1-1) 9 7 9 6 — 31

Lewis Mills (1-1) 9 8 20 6 — 43

Three-point goals: Noome (JB), Daly (LM) 3, Carrano (LM), Dinunzio (LM)