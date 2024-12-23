Farmington picks up first win of season, Mills and Avon fall

FARMINGTON, Dec. 23, 2024 – Angelo Maccarone scored 18 points and the Farmington High boys basketball team limited Middletown to just two points in the fourth quarter as the River Hawks won their first game of the season with a 53-28 victory over the visiting Dragons in Central Connecticut Conference play on Monday.

Tyler Thompson scored 11 points for Farmington (1-2) while Michael Lebouthiller added nine. It was the first win for River Hawks head coach Craig Archambault, who won 172 games in 12 years at Canton before coming to Farmington in December. Addison Brown scored 14 to lead Middletown (1-2).

Farmington returns to action on Friday when they host The Valley vs. The Hills Holiday Tournament. Lewis Mills will face Lakeville High, the new Region 20 school that opened in September in Litchfield, in the opening round game at 5 p.m. with Farmington facing Granby in game two at 7 p.m.

The tournament concludes on Monday, Dec. 30 with the consolation game at 5 p.m. and the championship game at 7 p.m. in Farmington’s new gymasium.

Farmington 53, Middletown 38

At Farmington

Middletown (38) Aaron Anderson 2-0-5, Zakhi Younghill 2-0-4, Adison Brown 7-0-14, Martin Outlaw 1-0-3, Eugene Robinson 2-0-4, Connor D’Aquila 2-0-6, Keron Puntdefer 1-0-2, Jamere Flowers 0-0-0, Zion Smallman 0-0-0. Totals 17-0-38

Farmington (53) Chase Clay 3-1-8, Xzavior Clark 1-0-2, Tyler Thompson 5-0-11, Nimit Arora 0-0-0, Michael Lebouthiller 4-0-9, Jake Tomkiewicz 0-0-0, Angelo Maccarone 6-5-18, Harry Hawkins 3-0-6. Totals 22-6-53

Farmington (1-2) 16 13 13 11 –53

Middletown (1-2) 13 7 16 2 –38

Three-point goals: Anderson (M), Outlaw (M), D’Aquila (M) 2, Clay (F), Thompson (F), Lebouthiller (F), Maccarone (F)

Monday’s scoreboard

No. 6 Windsor 82, Lewis Mills 53

BURLINGTON, Dec. 23, 2024 – Missoni Brown had 22 points to lead No. 6 Windsor to a 82-53 win over Lewis Mills in Central Connecticut Conference action on Monday.

The Spartans (1-2) trailed by just three points at halftime, 33-30. But Windsor limited Mills to just five points in the third quarter and 23 in the second half to secure the win. Alex Weaver had 13 points with Charles Lewis adding 12 for the visiting Warriors (2-1).

Sophomore Tommy Dinunzio scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds to lead Lewis Mills (1-2). Gavin Daly scored 12 points and Chad Edmond chipped in with 8.

No. 6 Windsor 82, Lewis Mills 53

At Burlington

Windsor (82) Missoni Brown 11-0-22, Sean Evans 2-0-5, Jaheem Franklin 2-0-4, Myles Rush 4-2-10, Ji Gary 3-0-9, Jeremiah Levitan 0-0-0, Adam Afolabi 4-0-8, Marcus Rabb 0-0-0, Alex Weaver 4-2-13, Charles Lewis 5-2-12, Totals 35-6-82

Lewis Mills (53) Gavin Daly 3-5-12, Anthony D’Iorio 0-0-0, Will Green 0-2-2, Logan Carrano 2-2-7, Tommy Dinunzio 7-8-22, Chad Edmond 3-0-8, Gage Kosak 1-0-2, Ethan Braddock 0-0-0. Totals 16-12

Windsor (2-1) 18 15 20 29 –82

Lewis Mills (1-2) 10 20 5 18 — 53

Three-point goals: Evans (W), Gary (W) 3, Weaver (W) 3, Daly (LM), Carrano (LM), Edmond (LM) 2

Rocky Hill 45, Avon 30

AVON, Dec. 23, 2024 – Jaden Veal had 17 points to lead the Rocky Hill boys basketball team to a 45-30 win over Avon on Monday in Central Connecticut Conference play. The Terriers (2-0) limited Avon to just five points in the third quarter to pull away. Jude Turner and Steven Westrick each had eight points for Avon, now 0-3.

Rocky Hill 45, Avon 30

At Avon

Rocky Hill (45) Joey Moles 1-0-2, Jaden Veal 5-5-17, Mario Edwards 1-0-3, Rathan Tejeda 3-0-7, Anthony Lombardo 0-0-0, Keegan Alexander 0-1-1, Silas Jefferson 2-1-5, Natthan Xhebis 2-2-6, Alex Kastner 2-0-4. Totals 17-9-45

Avon (30) Jude Turner 3-0-8, Will Lancaster 0-0-0, Tada Abdulkadir 1-1-3, Steven Westrick 4-0-8, Sam Stinchon 1-0-2, Tommy Mango 1-3-5, Leo Indemenico 0-0-0, Tristan Lee 1-0-2. Totals 12-4-30

Rocky Hill (2-0) 9 12 11 13 — 45

Avon (0-3) 5 10 5 10 — 30

Three-point goals: Veal (RH) 2, Edwards (RH), Tejeda (RH), Turner (A) 2

Monday’s scoreboard