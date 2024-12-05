High school football standings, milestones, Dec. 2, 2024

The final 2024 Connecticut state high school football regular season standings. Compiled from results as reported by the respective leagues and information reported to Max Preps. CIAC tournament games are not included

As of December 2, 2024, FINAL

Central Connecticut Conference CCC Tier I Div. Overall x-Maloney 5-1 6-4 Glastonbury 4-2 8-2 New Britain 4-2 8-2 Manchester 3-3 6-4 East Hartford 2-4 4-6 Southington 2-4 3-7 Hall 1-5 3-7 CCC Tier II Div. Overall x-Windsor 6-0 10-0 Berlin 4-2 7-3 Platt 4-2 4-6 Conard 2-4 3-7 South Windsor 2-4 3-7 Simsbury 2-4 2-8 Enfield 1-5 3-7 CCC Tier III Div. Overall x-Newington 6-1 9-1 x-Bristol Central 6-1 9-1 x-Wethersfield 6-1 9-1 Bristol Eastern 3-4 5-5 RHAM 3-4 3-7 Middletown 2-5 3-7 E.O. Smith 1-6 3-7 Farmington 1-6 2-8 CCC Tier IV Div. Overall x-Bloomfield 7-0 7-3 East Catholic 6-1 9-1 NW Catholic 5-2 7-3 Tolland 4-3 6-4 Plainville 3-4 4-6 Rocky Hill 2-5 2-8 Avon 1-6 1-9 Lewis Mills 0-7 1-9 x-clinched division title

No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only

Connecticut Technical Conference Team CTC Overall NW United co-op 7-1 9-1 Bullard Havens 7-1 7-3 Quinebaug Valley co-op 7-2 7-3 Abbott Tech/Immaculate 6-2 7-3 Cheney Tech 6-4 6-4 Platt Tech 5-3 5-3 Thames River co-op 4-4 4-6 Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech 3-6 3-7 Prince Tech/Innovation 2-8 2-8 Vinal Tech co-op 1-9 1-9 O’Brien Tech 0-10 0-10 Co-op programs — Thames River: Grasso Tech (host) with Norwich Tech and St. Bernard’s; NW United: Wolcott Tech (host) with Nonnewaug, Lakeville, Shepaug; Quinebaug Valley: Ellis Tech (host) with Putnam and Tourtellotte; Vinal Tech: Goodwin Tech and Whitney Tech

Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I Div. Overall x-Killingly 4-0 10-0 New London 3-1 6-4 Fitch 2-2 5-5 NFA 1-3 4-6 East Lyme 0-4 3-7 Division II Div. Overall x-Windham 3-0 9-1 Waterford 2-1 8-2 Ledyard 1-2 7-3 Woodstock Academy 0-3 2-8 Division III Div. Overall x-Stonington 4-0 6-4 Griswold/Wheeler 3-1 4-6 Plainfield 2-2 3-7 Bacon Academy/Lyman 2-2 3-7 Montville 0-4 1-9 x-clinched division title No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only

FCIAC Western Division Lg. Overall x-Staples 7-1 9-1 Greenwich 6-2 8-2 St. Joseph 5-3 7-3 Trumbull 5-3 5-5 Ridgefield 3-5 5-5 Danbury 3-5 3-7 Westhill 1-7 3-7 Stamford 1-7 1-9 Eastern Division Lg. Overall x-New Canaan 8-0 9-1 Darien 7-1 8-2 Fairfield Ludlowe 6-2 8-2 Wilton 4-4 5-5 Norwalk 4-4 4-6 Brien McMahon 2-6 3-7 Fairfield Warde 1-7 2-8 Bridgeport Central 0-8 0-10

Pequot Conference Uncas Division Div. Overall x-Rockville 7-0 9-1 Granby/Canton 6-1 8-2 Stafford co-op 5-2 5-5 Ellington 4-3 6-4 Windsor Locks/Suffield/EG 3-4 3-7 CREC co-op 1-6 1-9 Coventry co-op 1-6 1-9 SMSA co-op 1-6 1-9 Sassacus Division Div. Overall x-Capital Prep/Achievement First 7-0 10-0 Cromwell/Portland 6-1 9-1 Haddam-Killingworth 4-3 7-3 Valley Regional/Old Lyme 4-3 7-3 Coginchaug co-op 4-3 5-5 North Branford 2-5 4-6 Morgan co-op 1-6 2-8 Weaver 0-7 2-8 x-clinched division title No overall league champion recognized. Divisional champions only Co-op programs — SMSA (host) with University High, Hartford Classical, Bulkeley and HMTCA; CREC co-op: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host) with Aerospace and Engineering-Windsor, Academy of International Studies-South Windsor; Academy of Science and Innovation-New Britain; Coventry (host) with Windham Tech, Lyman Memorial and Bolton; Morgan (host) with Old Saybrook and Westbrook; Coginchaug (host) with East Hampton and Hale-Ray; Stafford (host) with East Windsor and Somers

Naugatuck Valley League Copper (Div. I) Div. Over. xy-Naugatuck 6-1 9-1 Ansonia 6-1 9-1 Watertown 5-2 7-3 Woodland 4-3 7-3 Holy Cross 4-3 7-3 Gilbert/NWR/Housatonic 2-5 3-7 Seymour 1-6 4-6 Wolcott 0-7 1-9 Brass (Div. II) Div. Over. x-Torrington 7-0 9-1 Waterbury Career Academy 6-1 7-3 Kennedy 4-3 7-3 Derby 4-3 4-6 Crosby 3-4 3-7 St. Paul 2-5 2-8 Oxford 1-6 1-9 Wilby 0-7 0-10 x-clinched division title; y-won league championship

Co-op programs: Gilbert (host) with Northwestern Regional and Housatonic

South West Conference Team SWC Overall Newtown 7-0 10-0 Brookfield 7-0 10-0 Bunnell 5-2 8-2 New Milford 5-3 6-4 Bethel 4-3 7-3 Masuk 4-3 7-3 Joel Barlow 4-3 5-5 Pomperaug 3-4 3-7 Notre Dame-Fairfield 2-6 2-8 New Fairfield 1-6 3-7 Stratford 1-6 1-9 Weston 0-7 0-10 No league or divisional champions recognized

Southern Connecticut Conference Team SCC Overall PF PA Hand 8-0 10-0 390 148 Sheehan 7-1 8-2 390 147 Fairfield Prep 6-1 9-1 314 153 West Haven 6-1 8-2 333 128 Amity 7-2 8-2 336 157 East Haven 5-3 6-3 248 181 Notre Dame-WH 5-3 6-4 242 204 Jonathan Law 4-3 6-4 232 176 Lyman Hall 4-5 5-5 225 246 North Haven 3-4 5-5 236 213 Foran 3-4 5-5 188 179 Cheshire 3-4 5-5 159 178 Xavier 3-4 3-7 259 278 Hillhouse 3-4 6-4 271 185 Shelton 3-5 3-7 195 268 Guilford 2-5 4-6 255 308 Warren Harding 2-5 3-7 152 265 Branford 2-5 3-7 90 277 Hamden 2-6 2-8 166 324 Wilbur Cross 1-7 1-9 84 374 Bassick 0-6 1-9 166 423 No league or division champions recognized

Independent Overall Hartford Public 3-6 Amistad 0-1

Top 10 Polls



GameTimeCT’s top 10 state sportswriters and broadcasters poll.

Week 12, December 2, 2024

First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Windsor (21) 10-0 656 1 MM 2. Hand (1) 10-0 604 2 M 3. New Canaan 9-1 564 4 L 4. Newtown 10-0 476 6 L 5. Staples 9-1 462 8 LL 6. Brookfield 10-0 446 7 M 7. Fairfield Prep 9-1 400 10 LL 8. Darien 8-2 358 3 L 9. Greenwich 8-2 304 5 LL 10. Killingly 10-0 283 nr SS Also receiving votes: West Haven (8-2), 245; Naugatuck (9-1), 191; St. Joseph (7-3), 97; Masuk (7-3), 88; Wethersfield (9-1), 86; Bunnell (8-2), 73; Ansonia (9-1), 70; Fairfield Ludlowe (8-2), 33; Maloney (6-4), 32; Newington (9-1), 30; Glastonbury (8-2), 27; New Britain (8-2), 17; Sheehan (8-2), 16; Rockville (9-1), 14; Torrington (9-1), 12; Capital Prep (10-0), 11; Cromwell-Portland (9-1), 8; Windham (9-1), 7. The following voted: Will Aldam, GametimeCT; Sean Patrick Bowley, GametimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GametimeCT; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GametimeCT; Ned Griffen, GametimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GametimeCT; Dave Phillips, GametimeCT correspondent; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GametimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3. DID NOT VOTE: Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant.

NOTE: The next poll will be the final poll of the season after the state championship games on Dec. 13-14.

Hartford Courant’s Top 10 state football coaches poll

Week 12, December 12, 2024

First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification. Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Windsor 9) 10-0 382 1 MM 2. Hand (3) 10-0 358 2 M 3. New Canaan (1) 9-1 338 4 L 4. Staples 9-1 302 6 LL 5. Brookfield 10-0 264 7 M 6. Newtown 10-0 252 9 L 7. Fairfield Prep 9-1 247 10 LL 8. Darien 8-2 208 3 L 9. Killingly 10-0 165 nr SS 10. West Haven 8-2 153 8 LL Also receiving votes: Greenwich (8-2), 149 points; St. Joseph (7-3), 114; Naugatuck (9-1), 68; Glastonbury (8-2), 56; Bunnell (8-2), 51; Sheehan (8-2), 42; Wethersfield (9-1), 34; Maloney (6-4), 32; Fairfield Ludlowe (8-2), 20; Capital Prep/Achievement First (10-0), 18; Ansonia (9-1), 17; New Britain (8-2), 16; Newington (9-1), 15; Bristol Central (9-1), 14. Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

Active Winning Streaks



Team Last loss 23, Hand Sept. 8, 2023 vs. Bunnell, 28-21 13, Brookfield Nov. 3, 2023 vs. Masuk, 31-20 11, Windsor Dec. 3, 2023 Class MM semifinal vs. North Haven, 21-0 11, Newtown Dec. 3, 2023 Class L semifinal vs. Darien, 21-0 11, Killingly Nov. 28, 2023 Class L QF vs. New Canaan, 49-14

2024 Top Individual Performances

Season to date

RUSHING

Criteria: 400 yards or more; 5 TDs rushing or more

8 TDs, Demitrias Fletcher, New London vs. NFA, Nov. 28

7 TDs, Hayden Allard, Killingly vs. Stonington, Sept. 12

5 TDs, John Manning, Windsor vs. East Hartford, Sept. 13

5 TDs. Ryan Deitelbaum, Naugatuck vs. Watertown, Oct. 4

PASSING

Criteria: 400 yards or more; 25 completions or more; 6 TDs thrown or more

431 yards, Jayzair Barbera, Derby vs. Crosby, Sept. 21

433 yards, Drew Caouette, Holy Cross vs. Seymour, Oct. 4

411 yards, Ryan Schoffstall, Newtown vs. Bunnell, Nov. 8

401 yards, Vincent Burbank, NW Catholic vs. Rocky Hill, Nov. 8

6 TD passes, Jayzair Barbera, Derby vs. Crosby, Sept. 21

6 TD passes, Ethan Nedinsky, Maloney vs. East Hartford, Oct. 4

6 TD passes, Aaron Champagne, Masuk vs. Weston, Nov. 8

30 completions, Drew Caouette, Holy Cross (30-43-0, 433, 5 TDs) vs. Seymour, Oct. 4

RECEIVING

Criteria: 200 yards or more; 13 receptions or more; 4 receiving TDs or more

335 yards, Joey Montalvo, East Catholic (7-335) vs. Lewis Mills, Nov. 7

290 yards, Jesus Martell, Maloney (11-290) vs. East Hartford, Oct. 4

271 yards, Andrew Esposito, New Canaan (9-271) vs. Maloney, Sept. 13

239 yards, Joey Montalvo, East Catholic (9-239) vs. Bacon Academy/Lyman Memorial, Sept. 14

209 yards, Jaylen Titus, Derby (9-209) vs. Crosby, Sept. 21

16 receptions, Joseph Mugovero, Manchester (16-184, 2 TDs) vs. New Britain, Nov. 15

6 TDs, Jesus Martell, Maloney, 6 TDs, 11 receptions, 290 yards vs. East Hartford, Oct. 4

5 TDs, Andrew Esposito, New Canaan, 5 TD receptions, 9 catches for 271 yards vs. Maloney, Sept. 13

SCORING

Criteria: Scored 36 points or more

48 points (8 TDs), Demitrias Fletcher, New London vs. NFA, Nov. 28

42 points (7 TDs), Hayden Allard, Killingly vs. Stonington, Sept. 12

36 points (6 TDs), John Manning, Windsor vs. East Hartford, Sept. 13

36 points (6 TDs), Jesue Martell, Maloney vs. East Harford, Oct. 4

SCORING PLAYS

Criteria: 90 yards or more

93 yard TD reception: Jake Rios, St. Joseph from QB H.T. Jones vs. North Haven, Sept. 13

91 yard fumble return: Jordan Biszantz, New Milford vs. Joel Barlow, Sept. 20

96 yard interception return: Jaylen Anderson, Ansonia vs. Wolcott, Oct. 11

93 yard interception return: Trew Kitson, East Haven vs. Foran, Sept. 20

93 yard interception return: Rio Gabriel, Berlin vs. Middletown, Nov. 22

92 yard interception return: Caden Cuomo, Newtown vs. Southington, Sept. 27

90 yard interception return: Malachi Hymes, NW Catholic vs. Plainville, Oct. 5

90 yard interception return: Reed Woerner. NW United vs. Cheney Tech, Nov. 22

99 yard kickoff return: Skyler Burgess, Notre Dame-Fairfield vs. Tolland, Sept. 27

97 yard kickoff return: Justin Damel, Brien McMahon vs. Harding, Sept. 27

95 yard kickoff return: Thomas Hall, Darien vs. Norwalk, Oct. 5

94 yard kickoff return: Rody Ricketts, Bunnell vs. Newtown, Nov. 8

92 yard kickoff return: Reed Woerner, NW United co-op vs. Cheney Tech, Nov. 22

92 yard kickoff return: Rody Ricketts, Bunnell vs. NFA, Sept. 20

91 yard kickoff return: Shane Sandrew, Staples vs. Westhill, Oct. 4

90 yard kickoff return: Ryan Deitelbaum, Naugatuck vs. Gilbert/NWR/Housatonic, Oct. 12

90 yard kickoff return: Jermel Bynum, Brien McMahon vs. New Canaan, Nov. 8

KICKING

Criteria: 10 points or more kicking; Field goals of 40 yards or more

48 yard field goal: Will Restall, Tolland vs. Notre Dame-Fairfield, Oct. 18

46 yard field goal: Endrit Brahimaj, Bethel vs. Pomperaug, Oct. 4

45 yard field goal: Tucker Stevens, New Canaan vs. Fairfield Ludlowe, Oct. 5

44-yard field goal: Will Restall, Tolland vs. Rocky Hill, Oct. 18

40 yard field goal: Julian Ravina, Greenwich vs. New Britain, Dec. 3

12 points: Landon Shirshac, Ellington, 6-6 PAT, two field goals vs. Coventry co-op, Oct. 12

12 points: Tucker Stevens, New Canaan, 3-3 PAT, 3-3 field goals vs. Fairfield Ludlowe, Oct. 5

11 points: Tucker Stevens, New Canaan, 5-5 PAT, 2-2 field goals vs. Fairfield Warde, Sept. 20

10 points: Jake Roszman, Newtown, 7-7 PAT, one field goal vs. Bunnell, Nov. 8

10 points: Enrit Brahimaj, Bethel, 4-4 PAT, 2-2 field goals vs. Stratford, Nov. 8

KICKOFFS RETURNS for TDs

2, Corey Bates, New Britain vs. Brien McMahon (80, 80 yards), Sept. 13

2, Jaiden Roach, Naugatuck vs. Watertown (90, 81 yards), Oct. 4

2, Jermel Bynum, Brien McMahon vs. New Canaan (90, 89 yards), Nov. 8

INTERCEPTION RETURNS for TDs

2, Reed Woerner, NW United co-op vs. Cheney Tech (65, 90 yards), Nov. 22

COACHING

Milestones

Mike Giampetruzzi, Holy Cross, 100th career win vs. Seymour, Oct. 4

Lou Marinelli, New Canaan, 400th career win vs. Brien McMahon, Nov. 8

Killingly ties state record with 69 points in first half vs. Ellington, Dec. 3

Killingly scores 75 points, 2nd highest in CIAC quarterfinal history vs. Ellington, Dec. 3

PREP SCHOOLS



Founders League (final standings)

School Lg. Overall x-Choate Rosemary Hall 6-0 8-0 Avon Old Farms 5-1 6-2 Loomis Chaffee 3-3 4-4 Kent 2-4 3-5 Taft 2-4 3-5 Trinity-Pawling 1-5 1-7 Hotchkiss 1-5 1-7 x-won league championship Bowl games

Drew Gamere Bowl: Phillips Exeter Academy 56, Avon Old Farms 28

Leon Modeste Bowl: Choate Rosemary Hall 27, Brunswick School 9 Other NEPSAC Bowl games

Danny Smith Bowl: Williston Northampton 42, Cheshire Academy 26

Bob Souza Bowl: Belmont Hill 38, Worcester Academy 7

Kevin MacDonald Bowl: Tabor Academy 48, Dexter Southfield 20

John Mackay Bowl: Noble and Greenough 48, Kingswood Oxford 20

Joe Lang Bowl: Middlesex School 24, Berkshire School 7

John Papas Bowl: St. Paul’s School 23, Buckingham Browne and Nichols 20

Northeast Prep Lg. Overall Brunswick 6-1 8-1 Philips Exeter Academy 6-1 7-1 Williston-Northampton 6-1 7-1 Cheshire Academy 4-3 5-3 Suffield Academy 3-4 4-4 Salisbury Schoool 1-6 2-7 Andover Academy 1-6 1-7 Bowl games

Drew Gamere Bowl: Phillips Exeter Academy 56, Avon Old Farms 28

Leon Modeste Bowl: Choate Rosemary Hall 27, Brunswick School 9

Danny Smith Bowl: Williston Northampton 42, Cheshire Academy 26

Other state schools

Team Record Greenwich Country Day 6-3 Kingswood-Oxford 6-4 Hamden Hall 5-4 Canterbury 1-7 Bowl game

John Mackay Bowl: Noble and Greenough 48, Kingswood Oxford 20

Eight-man football

Team Rec. Pomfret 1-6 Forman 0-7

