New Canaan is No. 1 in final state top 10 football polls

Class L champion New Canaan finished the season as the No. 1 ranked team in both top 10 football polls. Voters in the New Haven Register/GameTimeCT sportwriters and broadcasters poll had the Rams as the top team along with the Hartford Courant’s coaches poll.
New Canaan (12-1) beat Darien, 35-21 to win their third straight Class L championship. Class LL champion Greenwich was No. 2 in both polls with Class MM champion Masuk taking No. 3 in both polls.
The top six spots were the same in both polls with Class SS champion Killingly at No. 4, Class M champion St. Joseph at No. 5 and Windsor, the Class MM runner-up at No. 6. Killingly, the only undefeated team in the state at 13-0, received first place votes in both polls.
It’s the ninth consecutive season that an FCIAC team finished the year at No. 1 in the polls. Since 2015, Darien (four times), Greenwich (twice), St. Joseph and Staples have been ranked No. 1. The last non-FCIAC team to be ranked No. 1 was Southington in 2014.
2024 GameTimeCT and New Haven Register’s Top 10 state football sportwriters and broadcaster poll
|FINAL, Dec. 16, 2024
|First place points in parentheses, final record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (19)
|12-1
|626
|3
|L
|2. Greenwich
|11-2
|568
|9
|LL
|3. Masuk
|10-3
|466
|nr
|MM
|4. Killingly (2)
|13-0
|445
|10
|SS
|5. St. Joseph
|10-3
|438
|nr
|M
|6. Windsor
|12-1
|436
|1
|MM
|7. Darien
|10-3
|326
|8
|L
|8. Brookfield
|12-1
|315
|6
|M
|9. Newtown
|11-1
|284
|4
|L
|10. West Haven
|10-3
|273
|nr
|LL
|Other teams receiving votes: Ansonia (12-1), 270; Staples (10-2), 255; Daniel Hand (11-1), 247; Fairfield Prep (10-2), 145; Sheehan (10-3), 79; Bunnell (9-3), 43; Bloomfield (9-4), 42; Glastonbury (8-3), 22; Woodland (8-4), 16; Maloney (6-5), 15; Naugatuck (9-2), 15; Notre Dame-West Haven (7-4), 14; Newington (10-2), 8; Waterbury Career Academy (8-4), 7.
|THE FOLLOWING VOTED: Will Aldam, GametimeCT; Sean Patrick Bowley, GametimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GametimeCT; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Ned Griffen, GametimeCT correspondent; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GametimeCT; Dave Phillips, GametimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GametimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3. DID NOT VOTE: Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT.
2024 Hartford Courant Top 10 state football coaches poll
|FINAL, Dec. 16, 2024
|First place points in parentheses, final record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (11)
|12-1
|388
|3
|L
|2. Greenwich
|11-2
|356
|nr
|LL
|3. Masuk
|10-3
|314
|nr
|L
|4. Killingly (1)
|13-0
|289
|9
|SS
|5. St. Joseph
|10-3
|288
|nr
|M
|6. Windsor
|12-1
|227
|1
|MM
|7. Ansonia
|12-1
|207
|nr
|LL
|8. Darien
|10-3
|186
|8
|L
|9. West Haven
|10-3
|182
|2
|M
|10. Brookfield
|12-1
|173
|5
|M
|Also receiving votes: Hand (11-1), 163 points; Staples (10-2), 150; Newtown (11-1), 110; Fairfield Prep (10-2), 103; Sheehan (10-3), 77; Glastonbury (8-3), 31; Maloney (6-5), 17; Bunnell (9-3), 16; Notre Dame-West Haven (7-5), 10; Tied, Bloomfield (10-3), Fairfield Ludlowe (8-3), Naugatuck (9-2) and Woodland (8-4), 7.
|Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.