New Canaan is No. 1 in final state top 10 football polls

Class L champion New Canaan finished the season as the No. 1 ranked team in both top 10 football polls. Voters in the New Haven Register/GameTimeCT sportwriters and broadcasters poll had the Rams as the top team along with the Hartford Courant’s coaches poll.

New Canaan (12-1) beat Darien, 35-21 to win their third straight Class L championship. Class LL champion Greenwich was No. 2 in both polls with Class MM champion Masuk taking No. 3 in both polls.

The top six spots were the same in both polls with Class SS champion Killingly at No. 4, Class M champion St. Joseph at No. 5 and Windsor, the Class MM runner-up at No. 6. Killingly, the only undefeated team in the state at 13-0, received first place votes in both polls.

It’s the ninth consecutive season that an FCIAC team finished the year at No. 1 in the polls. Since 2015, Darien (four times), Greenwich (twice), St. Joseph and Staples have been ranked No. 1. The last non-FCIAC team to be ranked No. 1 was Southington in 2014.

2024 GameTimeCT and New Haven Register’s Top 10 state football sportwriters and broadcaster poll

FINAL, Dec. 16, 2024 First place points in parentheses, final record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification: Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. New Canaan (19) 12-1 626 3 L 2. Greenwich 11-2 568 9 LL 3. Masuk 10-3 466 nr MM 4. Killingly (2) 13-0 445 10 SS 5. St. Joseph 10-3 438 nr M 6. Windsor 12-1 436 1 MM 7. Darien 10-3 326 8 L 8. Brookfield 12-1 315 6 M 9. Newtown 11-1 284 4 L 10. West Haven 10-3 273 nr LL Other teams receiving votes: Ansonia (12-1), 270; Staples (10-2), 255; Daniel Hand (11-1), 247; Fairfield Prep (10-2), 145; Sheehan (10-3), 79; Bunnell (9-3), 43; Bloomfield (9-4), 42; Glastonbury (8-3), 22; Woodland (8-4), 16; Maloney (6-5), 15; Naugatuck (9-2), 15; Notre Dame-West Haven (7-4), 14; Newington (10-2), 8; Waterbury Career Academy (8-4), 7. THE FOLLOWING VOTED: Will Aldam, GametimeCT; Sean Patrick Bowley, GametimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GametimeCT; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Ned Griffen, GametimeCT correspondent; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GametimeCT; Dave Phillips, GametimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GametimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3. DID NOT VOTE: Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT.

2024 Hartford Courant Top 10 state football coaches poll