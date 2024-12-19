New Canton coach gets a win in first game as Warrior mentor

CANTON, Dec. 19, 2024 – Senior David Grabowski scored a game-high 22 points and senior Tate Bemis added 17 as the Canton High boys basketball team beat Stafford, 65-56 in a North Central Connecticut Conference (NCCC) game and the season-opening contest for both schools. Bemis sank a team-high five shots from three-point range.

It was also the first game for new head coach Dan Goscinski, who took over for Craig Archambault, who left Canton after 12 seasons to coach at Farmington.

Goscinsk, a teacher at Avon Middle School, was previously the head coach at Litchfield High for 11 years, leading the Cowboys to the nine CIAC state tournament appearances. In its final season, Litchfield advanced to the Division IV semifinals last March.

Litchfield High and Wamogo Regional (Warren, Morris, Goshen) each closed in June. Litchfield and the schools from Region 7 formed a new regional school district (Region 20) and students will be attending Lakeview High, which opened in September.

Former Wamogo basketball coach Gregg Hunt was named the head basketball coach at Lakeview.

Canton, who has prevailed on opening night for the tenth consecutive seasons, returns to action on Saturday when they host Aerospace at 1 p.m.

Canton 65, Stafford 56

At Canton

Stafford (56) Colin Tozier 4-5-13, Tyler Murray 1-1-3, Gavin Iacobucci 8-0-17, Bryce Gudeman 2-1-5, Gioanni Pardiso 5-0-12, Nate Kozaczuk 1-0-2, Luca Houle 2-0-4. Totals 23 7-12 56

Canton (65) Tate Bemis 6-0-17, Jayce Tucker 0-0-0, Ryan Cuniowski 2-5-10. James Canny 0-0-0, Brayden Keefe 1-3-6, Jayden Young 3-0-6, David Grabowski 9-3-22, Mike Valenti 2-0-4. Totals 23 11-15 65

Stafford (0-1) 12 14 14 16 — 56

Canton (1-0) 13 10 24 18 — 65

Three-point goals: Iacobucci (S), Pardiso (S) 2, Bemis (C) 5, Cuniowski (C), Keefe (C), Grabowski (C)