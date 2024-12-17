Northwest Catholic dominates Lewis Mills in season-opening victory

WEST HARTFORD, Dec. 17, 2024 – Cooper Steele had 16 points and teammate Anthony Thompson added 15 points as No. 6 Northwest Catholic dominated Lewis Mills, 85-32, on Tuesday night in the season-opening game for the two Central Connecticut Conference schools in a CCC Central contest. The Lions led 25-4 after one quarter and 51-10 at the half.

Lewis Mills (0-1. 0-1 CCC Central) was led by Gavin Daly, who had 15 points and sank five shots from three-point range. Tommy Dinunzio added 12 for the Spartans.

NW Catholic 85, Lewis Mills 32

At West Hartford

Lewis Mills (32) Gavin Daly 5-0-15, Anthony D’Iorio 0-0-0, Will Green 0-0-0, Logan Carrano 1-2-5, Marcos Muniz 0-0-0, Tommy Dinunzio 4-3-12, Chad Edmond 0-0-0, Gavin Grustas 0-0-0, Ian Mayes 0-0-0, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Ethan Braddock 0-0-0. Totals 10-5-32

Northwest Catholic (85) Neyo Bachar 1-0-2, Anthony Thompson 6-0-15, Sean Akey 6-0-12, Drew Dargati 4-0-8. Cooper Steele 7-0-16, Mike Quirk 1-0-2, Thomas Rushin 1-0-2, Vincent Burbank 1-0-3, Tyler Vegas 3-2-8, Ryan Tolliver 7-0-14, Sebastian Cotte 1-0-2. Totals 38-3-85

Lewis Mills (0-1) 4 6 13 9 — 32

NW Catholic (1-0) 26 25 18 17 — 85

Three-point goals: Daly (LM) 5, Carrano (LM), Dinunzio (LM), Thompson (NW) 3, Steele (NW) 2, Burbank (NW)

NOTE: Northwest Catholic is ranked No. 6 in GameTimeCT’s preseason top 10 basketball poll.