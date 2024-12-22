Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: Dec. 23-29, 2024

Monday, Dec. 23
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rocky Hill at Avon, 4 p.m.
Windsor at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SMSA at Avon, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Farmington Valley at Simsbury (ISCC), 3:40 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Southington co-op at Stamford, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26
BOYS HOCKEY
Newington co-op at Farmington Valley (AOF), 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Holiday Hardwood Showcase
St. Paul at Canton, 6 p.m.
Brookfield vs. Nonnewaug at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
Litchfield Hills Holiday Classic
Lewis Mills vs. Lakeville at Farmington, 5 p.m.
Granby at Farmington, 7 p.m.
NOTE: Championship and consolation game on Dec. 30 at Farmington
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bristol Central Tournament
Canton vs. Farmington, 2:30 p.m. at Bristol Central
Gilbert at Bristol Central, 5:30 p.m.
NOTE: One-day festival of games

Saturday, Dec. 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Holiday Hardwood Showcase
Consolation game at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game at Canton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 10:45 a.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
South Windsor at Farmington Valley (AOF), 6 p.m.
Newington co-op at E.O. Smith co-op (UConn), 1:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Canton, Bristol Central, Conard, East Lyme/Norwich Tech at Avon, 9 a.m.

Previous results

Previous Winter 2025 results
Dec. 15-22, 2024
Dec. 8-14, 2024

Previous Fall 2024 results
Nov. 18-30, 2024
Nov. 4-17, 2024
Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024
Oct. 21-27, 2024
Oct. 14-20, 2024
Oct. 7-13, 2024
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024
Sept. 23-29, 2024
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024

Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024

Previous Spring 2024 results
June 3-June 9, 2024
May 28-June 2, 2024
May 20-27, 2024
May 13-19, 2024
May 6-May 12, 2024
April 29-May 5, 2024
April 22-28, 2024
April 15-21, 2024
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April  7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results
March 11-23, 2024
March 4-10, 2024
Feb. 26-March 3, 2024
Feb. 19-25, 2024
Feb. 12-18, 2024
Feb. 5-11, 2024
Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
Jan. 22-28, 2024
Jan. 15-21, 2024
Jan. 8-14, 2024
Jan. 1-7, 2024
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results
Nov. 13-26, 2023 
Nov. 6-13, 2023
Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023
Oct. 23-29, 2023
Oct. 16-22, 2023
Oct. 9-15, 2023
Oct. 2-8, 2023
Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023
Sept. 18-24, 2023
Sept. 11-17, 2023 
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Results