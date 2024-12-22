Weekly scoreboard: Dec. 23-29, 2024

Monday, Dec. 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rocky Hill at Avon, 4 p.m.

Windsor at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SMSA at Avon, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Farmington Valley at Simsbury (ISCC), 3:40 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Southington co-op at Stamford, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26

BOYS HOCKEY

Newington co-op at Farmington Valley (AOF), 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Holiday Hardwood Showcase

St. Paul at Canton, 6 p.m.

Brookfield vs. Nonnewaug at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

Litchfield Hills Holiday Classic

Lewis Mills vs. Lakeville at Farmington, 5 p.m.

Granby at Farmington, 7 p.m.

NOTE: Championship and consolation game on Dec. 30 at Farmington

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bristol Central Tournament

Canton vs. Farmington, 2:30 p.m. at Bristol Central

Gilbert at Bristol Central, 5:30 p.m.

NOTE: One-day festival of games

Saturday, Dec. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Holiday Hardwood Showcase

Consolation game at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

Championship game at Canton, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avon at NW Catholic, 10:45 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

South Windsor at Farmington Valley (AOF), 6 p.m.

Newington co-op at E.O. Smith co-op (UConn), 1:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Canton, Bristol Central, Conard, East Lyme/Norwich Tech at Avon, 9 a.m.

