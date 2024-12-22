Weekly scoreboard: Dec. 23-29, 2024

Monday, Dec. 23
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rocky Hill at Avon, 4 p.m.
Windsor at Lewis Mills, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SMSA at Avon, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Farmington Valley at Simsbury (ISCC), 3:40 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Southington co-op at Stamford, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 26
BOYS HOCKEY
Newington co-op at Farmington Valley (AOF), 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Holiday Hardwood Showcase
St. Paul at Canton, 6 p.m.
Brookfield vs. Nonnewaug at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
Litchfield Hills Holiday Classic
Lewis Mills vs. Lakeville at Farmington, 5 p.m.
Granby at Farmington, 7 p.m.
NOTE: Championship and consolation game on Dec. 30 at Farmington
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bristol Central Tournament
Canton vs. Farmington, 2:30 p.m. at Bristol Central
Gilbert at Bristol Central, 5:30 p.m.
NOTE: One-day festival of games
Saturday, Dec. 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Holiday Hardwood Showcase
Consolation game at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game at Canton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 10:45 a.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
South Windsor at Farmington Valley (AOF), 6 p.m.
Newington co-op at E.O. Smith co-op (UConn), 1:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Canton, Bristol Central, Conard, East Lyme/Norwich Tech at Avon, 9 a.m.
