Weekly scoreboard: Dec. 30 to January 5, 2025

Monday, Dec. 30

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Valley vs. The Hills Holiday Tournament

Consolation: Farmington vs. Lakeville, 5:15 p.m. at Farmington

Championship: Lewis Mills vs. Granby, 7 p.m. at Farmington

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bristol Central Holiday Tournament

Final: Farmington vs. Bristol Central, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

BOYS HOCKEY

North Haven at Farmington Valley (AOF), noon

Thursday, Jan. 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Avon at RHAM, 6:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon at Glastonbury, 5:30 p.m.

Canton at Stafford, 6 p.m.

Simsbury at Newington, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canton at SMSA, 6:45 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Windsor at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

Farmington at Lewis Mills, 6 p.m.

SMSA at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Avon at Bristol co-op, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Southington co-op at Hamden, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

BOYS HOCKEY

Glastonbury at Farmington Valley (AOF), 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Avon, Farmington at Bristol Central Invitational

SImsbury, Fairfield Warde, Greenwich at Ridgefield

Canton at Jonathan Law tournament

BOYS HOCKEY

Enfield/East Granby/Stafford at Newington co-op, 7:10 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Canton at Hartford Public, noon

