Weekly scoreboard: Dec. 30 to January 5, 2025

Monday, Dec. 30
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Valley vs. The Hills Holiday Tournament
Consolation: Farmington vs. Lakeville, 5:15 p.m. at Farmington
Championship: Lewis Mills vs. Granby, 7 p.m. at Farmington
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bristol Central Holiday Tournament
Final: Farmington vs. Bristol Central, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31
BOYS HOCKEY
North Haven at Farmington Valley (AOF), noon

Thursday, Jan. 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Avon at RHAM, 6:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon at Glastonbury, 5:30 p.m.
Canton at Stafford, 6 p.m.
Simsbury at Newington, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canton at SMSA, 6:45 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Windsor at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
Farmington at Lewis Mills, 6 p.m.
SMSA at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Avon at Bristol co-op, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Southington co-op at Hamden, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4
BOYS HOCKEY
Glastonbury at Farmington Valley (AOF), 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon, Farmington at Bristol Central Invitational
SImsbury, Fairfield Warde, Greenwich at Ridgefield
Canton at Jonathan Law tournament
BOYS HOCKEY
Enfield/East Granby/Stafford at Newington co-op, 7:10 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Canton at Hartford Public, noon

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

