Weekly scoreboard: Dec. 30 to January 5, 2025

Monday, Dec. 30
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Valley vs. The Hills Holiday Tournament
Consolation: Farmington vs. Lakeville, 5:15 p.m. at Farmington
Championship: Lewis Mills vs. Granby, 7 p.m. at Farmington
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bristol Central Holiday Tournament
Final: Farmington vs. Bristol Central, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
BOYS HOCKEY
North Haven at Farmington Valley (AOF), noon
Thursday, Jan. 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Avon at RHAM, 6:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon at Glastonbury, 5:30 p.m.
Canton at Stafford, 6 p.m.
Simsbury at Newington, 6:45 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canton at SMSA, 6:45 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Windsor at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
Farmington at Lewis Mills, 6 p.m.
SMSA at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Avon at Bristol co-op, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Southington co-op at Hamden, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
BOYS HOCKEY
Glastonbury at Farmington Valley (AOF), 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Avon, Farmington at Bristol Central Invitational
SImsbury, Fairfield Warde, Greenwich at Ridgefield
Canton at Jonathan Law tournament
BOYS HOCKEY
Enfield/East Granby/Stafford at Newington co-op, 7:10 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Canton at Hartford Public, noon
Previous results
Previous Winter 2025 results
Dec. 23-29, 2024
Dec. 15-22, 2024
Dec. 8-14, 2024
Previous Fall 2024 results
Nov. 18-30, 2024
Nov. 4-17, 2024
Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024
Oct. 21-27, 2024
Oct. 14-20, 2024
Oct. 7-13, 2024
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024
Sept. 23-29, 2024
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024
Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024
Previous Spring 2024 results
June 3-June 9, 2024
May 28-June 2, 2024
May 20-27, 2024
May 13-19, 2024
May 6-May 12, 2024
April 29-May 5, 2024
April 22-28, 2024
April 15-21, 2024
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April 7, 2024
Previous Winter 2024 results
March 11-23, 2024
March 4-10, 2024
Feb. 26-March 3, 2024
Feb. 19-25, 2024
Feb. 12-18, 2024
Feb. 5-11, 2024
Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
Jan. 22-28, 2024
Jan. 15-21, 2024
Jan. 8-14, 2024
Jan. 1-7, 2024
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023
Previous Fall 2023 results
Nov. 13-26, 2023
Nov. 6-13, 2023
Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023
Oct. 23-29, 2023
Oct. 16-22, 2023
Oct. 9-15, 2023
Oct. 2-8, 2023
Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023
Sept. 18-24, 2023
Sept. 11-17, 2023
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023