Avon holds off South Windsor for first victory of the season

AVON, January 8, 2025 – Sam Muni had a team-high 16 points and Tada Abdulkadir added 11 to lead the Avon High boys basketball team to the first win of the season on Wednesday night in a 47-44 Central Connecticut Conference game against South Windsor.

The Falcons (1-5) outscored the visiting Bobcats, 22-8, in the third quarter to turn a five-point halftime deficit into a 11-point lead after three quarters. Abdulkadir had eight points in the third quarter while Muni had six. The two players combined for four 3-point goals in the third quarter.

South Windsor (1-6) rallied in the fourth quarter but the Falcons remained poised to secure their first win of the season and snap a 12-game losing streak, dating back to last season. Brayden Edwards had a game-high 17 points for South Windsor while Tyler Pottinger added 13.

Avon returns to the hardwood on Friday night when they host Hall (6-1, 1-0 CCC Central) at 6:45 p.m. in a CCC Central division contest.

Avon 47, South Windsor 44

At Avon

South Windsor (44) Brayden Edwards 5-4-17, Ethan Burke 1-0-3, Shane Donston 0-0-0, Dalton Hamson 0-0-0, Jaden Bridgeforth 1-0-2, Ryder Haynes 2-4-8, Tyler Pottinger 5-0-13. Totals 14-8

Avon (47) Jude Turner 2-1-5, Tada Abdulkadir 4-0-11, Stephen Westrick 3-0-6, Sam Muni 5-4-16, Andrew Anderson 1-0-2, Sam Stinchon 0-0-0, Tommy Mango 0-0-0, Gianfranco Cacciola 1-0-3. Totals 17-7

South Windsor (1-6) 11 10 8 15 — 44

Avon (1-5) 6 10 22 9 — 47

Three-point goals: Abdulkadir (A) 3, Muni (A) 2, Cacciola (A), Edwards (SW) 3, Burke (SW), Pottinger (SW) 3