Boys Basketball

Avon holds off South Windsor for first victory of the season

Avon’s Tada Abdulkadir, playing against Suffield in December, scored 11 points in Wednesday night’s win over South Windsor.

AVON, January 8, 2025 – Sam Muni had a team-high 16 points and Tada Abdulkadir added 11 to lead the Avon High boys basketball team to the first win of the season on Wednesday night in a 47-44 Central Connecticut Conference game against South Windsor.

The Falcons (1-5) outscored the visiting Bobcats, 22-8, in the third quarter to turn a five-point halftime deficit into a 11-point lead after three quarters. Abdulkadir had eight points in the third quarter while Muni had six. The two players combined for four 3-point goals in the third quarter.

South Windsor (1-6) rallied in the fourth quarter but the Falcons remained poised to secure their first win of the season and snap a 12-game losing streak, dating back to last season. Brayden Edwards had a game-high 17 points for South Windsor while Tyler Pottinger added 13.

Avon returns to the hardwood on Friday night when they host Hall (6-1, 1-0 CCC Central) at 6:45 p.m. in a CCC Central division contest.

Avon 47, South Windsor 44
At Avon
South Windsor (44) Brayden Edwards 5-4-17, Ethan Burke 1-0-3, Shane Donston 0-0-0, Dalton Hamson 0-0-0, Jaden Bridgeforth 1-0-2, Ryder Haynes 2-4-8, Tyler Pottinger 5-0-13. Totals 14-8
Avon (47) Jude Turner 2-1-5, Tada Abdulkadir 4-0-11, Stephen Westrick 3-0-6, Sam Muni 5-4-16, Andrew Anderson 1-0-2, Sam Stinchon 0-0-0, Tommy Mango 0-0-0, Gianfranco Cacciola 1-0-3. Totals 17-7
South Windsor (1-6)                11  10  8  15  — 44
Avon (1-5)                                   6  10  22  9  — 47
Three-point goals: Abdulkadir (A) 3, Muni (A) 2, Cacciola (A), Edwards (SW) 3, Burke (SW), Pottinger (SW) 3

