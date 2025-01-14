Bemis helps Canton beat East Windsor by ten

CANTON, Jan. 14, 2025 – Tate Bemis hit five shots from three-point range and scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Canton High boys basketball team to a 59-49 win over East Windsor in North Central Connecticut Conference play on Tuesday.

Brayden Keefe scored 14 points for the Warriors (5-3, 3-2 NCCC) with Ryan Cuniowski scoring eight points. Antonio Hernandez led East Windsor (4-5) with 17 points.

Canton returns to action on Friday when they host Suffield at 6:45 p.m.

Canton 59, East Windsor 49

At Canton

East Windsor (49) Antonio Hernandez 6-3-17, Braydon Pexton 2-1-6, Armin Saracevic 3-0-6, Jon Thompson 7-1-16, Nate Rodriguez 2-0-4, Evan Witzke 0-0-0. Totals 20-5-49

Canton (59) Tate Bemis 7-0-19, Jayce Tucker 1-1-3, Ryan Cuniowski 3-2-8, James Canny 0-1-1, Brayden Keefe 5-1-14, Jayden Young 2-0-4, Chase Alhgeen 3-0-6, Mike Valenti 2-0-4. Totals 23-5-59

East Windsor (4-5) 11 12 16 10 — 49

Canton (5-3) 22 9 19 9 — 59

Three-point goals: Bemis (C) 5, Keefe (C) 3, Hernandez (EW) 2, Pexton (EW), Thompson (EW)