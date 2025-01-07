Bemis sinks 26 points to lead Canton past Rockville

CANTON, Jan. 7, 2025 – Tate Bemis scored a game-high 26 points and hit eight shots from three-point range to lead the Canton High boys basketball team to a 60-46 win over Rockville on Tuesday night in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

David Grabowski added 17 points for the Warriors, who improve to 4-2 on the season. Darren Albert scored 23 points for visiting Rockville, hitting five shots from three-point range.

Canton returns to action on Friday when they travel to Granby (6-1) for a 6:45 p.m. start.

Canton 60, Rockville 46

At Canton

Rockville (46) A.J. Carangelo 3-0-7, Daren Albert 6-6-23, Isaiah Crawford 0-0-0, Tom Bannon 1-0-2, Matt Bannon 3-0-6, Brady McCann 0-0-0, Colby Derosier 2-0-6, Brady Ramsdell 1-0-2. Totals 16 6-9 46

Canton (60) Tate Bemis 9-0-26, Ryan Cuniowski 1-0-2, Brayden Keefe 1-2-5, Jayden Young 3-0-6, David Grabowski 7-3-17, Chase Alhgren 1-0-2, Mike Valenti 0-0-0, Wyatt Bernabucci 1-0-2. Totals 23-5-60

Rockville (4-2) 10 15 5 16 — 46

Canton (4-2) 16 16 14 14 — 60

Three-point goals: Bemis (C) 8, Keefe (C), Albert (Ro) 5, Deroiser (Ro) 2, Carnangelo (Ro)