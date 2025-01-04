Bloomfield rallies to get past Lewis Mills

BLOOMFIELD, Jan. 3, 2025 – Lewis Mills’ Tommy Dinunzio scored 18 points and Logan Carrano added 15 but the Bloomfield High boys basketball team surged past the Spartans in the fourth quarter to earn a 68-53 win on Friday night in Central Connecticut Conference action.

Mills (2-4) had a 31-28 lead at halftime and a one-point lead in the fourth quarter but Bloomfield (4-1) outscored Mills by 14 points in the fourth quarter to capture the game. Chad Edmond also had 11 points for Mills.

Jordan Rucker scored 18 points to lead the Warhawks, who had four players score in double figures.

Mills returns to action on Monday night when they host Conard in a CCC Central contest.

Bloomfield 68, Lewis Mills 53

At Bloomfield

Lewis Mills (53) Gavin Daly 2-1-7, Anthony D’Iorio 0-0-0, Logan Carrano 6-0-15, Tommy Dinunzio 5-5-18, Chad Edmond 5-1-11, Gavin Grustus 0-0-0, Ian Mayes 0-0-0, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Ethan Braddock 0-0-0. Totals 18-8-53

Bloomfield (68) Dior Burgos 7-0-15, Jeff Acoff 7-0-14, Jordan Rucker 8-0-18, Cayden Smith 2-9-14, Macoy Richardson 3-1-7, Kymani Barrett 0-0-0, Totals 27-10-68

Lewis Mills (2-4) 13 18 11 11-53

Bloomfield (4-1) 16 12 15 25-68

Three-point goals: Daly (LM) 2, Carrano (LM) 3, Dinunzio (LM) 3, Burgos (B), Rucker (B) 2, Smith (B)