Canton wins third straight; Lewis Mills captures second in a row

CANTON, January 17, 2025 – The Canton High boys basketball hit 11 shots from three-point range and scored a season-high 72 points as the Warriors won their third straight game with a 72-51 win over Suffield on Friday night in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

Jayden Young had a game-high 21 points and three 3-point shots while Ryan Cuniowski scored 14 points and Brayden Keefe added 11 points and three 3-point shots.

After dropping a 51-48 decision to Granby Memorial last Friday night, the Warriors (7-3, 4-2 NCCC) have won three in a row. Canton beat East Windsor, 59-49 on Tuesday night and secured a 61-41 non-league victory over Terryville on Thursday night behind a game-high 26 points and six three-point field goals from Tate Bemis.

On Friday night, the Warriors took control early with 35-21 lead at the break. Nathan Gunn led the visiting Wildcats with 20 points.

Canton returns to action on Tuesday with a game in Somers.

Canton 72, Suffield 51

At Canton

Suffield (51) Noah Schermerhorn 3-0-8, Colin Faber 1-0-3, Parker Abbiatti 2-0-4, Logan Baril 3-3-10, Ryan Orgen 1-0-2, Nathan Gunn 7-6-20, Colby Gunn 1-2-4, P.J. Halon 0-0-0. Totals 18-11-51

Canton (72) Tate Bemis 2-0-6, Jayce Tucker 0-0-0, Ryan Cuniowski 6-1-14, James Canny 2-0-4, Nolan Enquist 0-0-0, Brayden Keefe 3-2-11, Luciano Barber 0-0-0, Brandon Morin 0-0-0, Cooper Brown 0-0-0, Shane Leadbetter 0-0-0, Jayden Young 9-0-21, Chase Alhgren 3-2-8, Mike Valenti 3-0-8, Wyatt Bernabucci 0-0-0. Totals 28-5-72

Suffield (4-6) 7 14 14 16 — 51

Canton (7-3) 16 19 16 21 — 72

Three-point goals: Schermerhorn (S) 2, Faber (S), Baril (S), Bemis (C) 2, Cuniowski (C), Keefe (C) 3, Young (C) 3, Valenti (C) 2

Canton 61, Terryville 41

At Canton

Terryville (41) Justin Wheeler 4-0-9, Jowell Delgado-Ortiz 1-0-2, Aiden Legassey 5-1-12, Charles Whitfield 2-0-4, Jaiden Hoose 2-0-4, Tyler Hawes 3-0-6, Kaleb Owens 1-0-2, Tyler Moreland 0-0-0, Mark Clark 0-0-0, Robert Mailhot 1-0-2. Totals 19-1

Canton (61) Tate Bemis 8-4-26, Ryan Cuniowski 1-1-3, Brayden Keefe 1-1-4, Jayden Young 4-1-11, Jayce Tucker 3-0-6, James Canny 1-0-2, Nolan Enquist 0-0-0, Luciano Barber 1-0-3, Brandon Morin 1-0-2, Cooper Brown 0-0-0, Chase Alhgren 2-0-4, Mark Dedinger 0-0-0, Wyatt Bernabucci 0-0-0. Totals 22-7

Terryville (3-6) 10 11 9 11 – 41

Canton (6-3) 13 13 13 22 – 61

Three-point goals: Wheeler (T), Legassey (T), Bemis (C) 6, Young (C) 2, Keefe (C), Barber (C)

NCCC boys basketball

Team Lg. Overall SMSA 5-0 9-1 Ellington 5-0 9-0 Granby 4-1 7-3 Somers 5-2 6-2 Canton 4-2 7-3 Rockville 4-2 6-3 Friday’s results

Canton 72. Suffield 51

SMSA 59, East Windsor 33

Ellington 65, Rockville 42

Aerospace 51, Granby 50

Coventry 53, Stafford 52

Lewis Mills 66, Conard 58

BURLINGTON, Jan. 17, 2025 – After a five-game losing streak, the Lewis Mills boys basketball team has won two straight games.

On Friday night, Mills avenged a two-point loss to the Red Wolves earlier this month with a 66-58 victory in Central Connecticut Conference West division play.

Tommy Dinunzio led Mills (4-7) with 28 points, 15 rebounds and four assists while teammate Gavin Daly scored 22 points and had four assists. Brett Harding returned to the lineup with 10 points while Chad Edmond chipped in with six points.

Lewis Mills, which beat Middletown by two points on Monday night, 48-46, to snap that losing streak, returns to action on Saturday night when they host old Berkshire League rival Northwestern Regional (3-7) with tip off at 5 p.m.

Lewis Mills 66, Conard 58

At Burlington

Conard (58) Max Tartaglia 4-0-8, Travale Givens 2-0-4, Clinton Smith 5-3-16, Jonathan Rivera 6-0-14, Michael Kirkutis 2-0-4, Ryan Barnum 1-1-4, Michael King 3-2-10, Anthony Spicer 0-0-0, Totals 22-6-58

Lewis Mills (66) Gavin Daly 8-4-22, Brett Harding 3-2-10, Will Green 0-0-0, Logan Carrano 0-0-0, Tommy Dinunzio 9-10-28, Chad Edmond 2-0-6, Gavin Grustus 0-0-0, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Totals 22-16-66

Conard (5-5) 15 12 14 17 — 58

Lewis Mills (4-7) 12 17 17 20 — 69

Three-point goals: Smith (C) 3, Rivera (C) 2, King (C) 2, Daly (LM) 2, Harding (LM) 2, Edmond (LM) 2