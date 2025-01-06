Last-second shot lifts Conard past Lewis Mills

WEST HARTFORD, Jan. 6, 2025 – Conard’s Max Tartaglia sank a three-point shot with seven seconds left in regulation to help the Red Wolves beat Lewis Mills, 57-55 in a Central Connecticut Conference Central Division contest on Monday.

Mills (2-5) was holding a one-point lead, 55-54, when Tartaglia, who finished with a team-high 16 points, hit his fourth three-point shot of the evening to put the Red Wolves in front. Conard improves to 4-2 with the win.

Tommy Dinunzio scored 31 points, including 14 points in the fourth quarter, for the Spartans. Gavin Daly also scored 17 for Mills.

Mills hosts No. 5 East Catholic on Wednesday night in Burlington beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Conard 57, Lewis Mills 55

At West Hartford

Lewis Mills (55) Gavin Daly 8-0-17, Anthony D’Iorio 0-0-0, Will Green 0-0-0, Logan Carrano 2-0-5, Tommy Dinunzio 12-6-31, Chad Edmond 0-0-0, Gage Kosak 0-0-0, Ethan Braddock 0-0-0, Totals 23-6-55

Conard (57) Max Tartaglia 5-2-16, Clinton Smith 3-0-7, Jonathan Rivera 4-0-8, Michael Kirkutis 1-0-2, Aidan Fox 7-0-15, Maurice King 3-0-7, Anthony Spicer 0-0-0, Shane Morris 1-0-2, Totals 22-2-57

Lewis Mills (2-5) 15 10 14 16 — 55

Conard (4-2) 11 17 11 18 – 57

Three-point goals: Daly (LM), Carrano (LM), Dinunzio (LM), Tartaglia (C) 4, Smith (C), Fox (C), King (C)